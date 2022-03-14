Don't miss Jo Malone's pre-sale exclusive on Lazada

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt, from S$112 (Photo: Jo Malone)

SINGAPORE – Fans of Jo Malone fragrances, listen up! The brand has quietly launched pre-sale exclusive deals on Lazada which will bag you more items than usual for the same price.

The deal consists of a full-sized bottle (30ml/50ml/100ml) with six fragrances to choose from, plus goodies such as mini candle, body and hand wash, body creme and even a sample size fragrance that will be given at random.

As much as we love a deal, beware of fakes circulating within the shopping sites online, especially when prices are too low. There are several reasons why.

To achieve a more well-rounded scent made up of top notes, heart notes and base notes, scents are blended using a multitude of ingredients, which all contribute to the perfume's cost. Essential oils can be expensive to extract and luxury perfumes contain a higher concentration of natural oils and scarce ingredients, which is why prices tagged to luxury fragrances can be high. Counterfeit products are more prone to having little to no natural oils, and may instead consist of mainly water and alcohol.

We suggest purchasing direct from flagship stores to make sure you're getting the real deal. After all, you don't want to spend hundreds on counterfeit products. Check out the links below for the authentic Jo Malone Flagship Store on Lazada.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Deals to look out for:

