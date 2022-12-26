DJ duo NERVO drops Goodbye Princess remix, joins Tia Lee to #EmpowerHer through music

·5-min read
C-pop sensation Tia Lee breaks records with Goodbye Princess. Photo: Goodbye Princess
C-pop sensation Tia Lee breaks records with Goodbye Princess. Photo: Goodbye Princess

Tia Lee 李毓芬 (Lee Yu Fen) is set for global stardom following the release of her latest hit single Goodbye Princess and its sensational music video. Just days after the song’s global virality on TikTok, Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO dropped a unique remix of this mega hit, creating a power anthem that aims to celebrate women and #EmpowerHer through music.

Originally produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Swizz Beatz who has worked with global icons like Madonna, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, Goodbye Princess has broken and far exceeded multiple C-pop records, garnering more than 60 million YouTube views in just two weeks.

Global #EmpowerHer campaign

Humbled by the global support for the Goodbye Princess pre-release campaign, Tia launched the #EmpowerHer campaign earlier in December to give back to the community. Keeping in line with the themes of her latest hit, #EmpowerHer is a pioneering initiative which aims to inspire and encourage fellow females around the world to celebrate their inner strength and break boundaries.

Tia initially partnered with four charities which share the common goal of supporting women in different ways – Women in Music, Beats by Girlz (USA), Teen’s Key (Hong Kong) and Daughters of Tomorrow (Singapore). Each time a viewing benchmark is met for the Goodbye Princess music video on YouTube, a donation will be made to these selected charities on her fans’ behalf.

The music video views have now more than quadrupled from the initial target, reinforcing its meteoric rise – and shows no signs of stopping. Fans can continue to support Tia’s cause by watching the Goodbye Princess video and sharing the #EmpowerHer hashtag.

#EmpowerHerDance: Popular TikTokers in Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and the UK lead the charge to inspire awareness of #EmpowerHer through dance

International female dancers and prominent influencers around the world have answered Tia’s clarion call to join her in the #EmpowerHer movement with the start of the #EmpowerHerDance challenge. Inspired by the Goodbye Princess choreography, this challenge has taken TikTok by storm across continents worldwide.

Hannah Balanay, Australia’s most popular TikTok creator last year, was the first to cover the song’s distinctive dance moves with the signature ‘goodbye’ and wave. She was followed by New Zealand’s Judah Metu-Teaukura, Hong Kong’s JLou, Leen Mohammed from the Middle East, Evie Meg from the UK and Salice Rose from South Africa. Helmed by some of the most popular online personalities in their respective regions, the #EmpowerHerDance has generated more than a million views to date, and continues to rise each day.

Influencers taking on the #EmpowerHerDance challenge. Photo: @thexhan on TikTok / @jlouofficial on Instagram / @leen_mohd98 on TikTok
Influencers taking on the #EmpowerHerDance challenge. Photo: @thexhan on TikTok / @jlouofficial on Instagram / @leen_mohd98 on TikTok

#EmpowerHerMusic: Grammy Award-winning duo NERVO joins forces with Tia Lee to #EmpowerHer with Goodbye Princess remix

Coming on board the #EmpowerHerMusic movement is the number one ranked female DJ and Grammy Award-winning duo NERVO with their own rendition of Goodbye Princess. They will be spinning the remix and sharing the powerful message with all their fans as part of their global tour.

NERVO has written and produced multiple hits for global superstars such as Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, The Pussycat Dolls, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Armin Van Buuren – even winning a Grammy Award for writing When Love Takes Over for David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. However, their first love has always been electronic dance music (EDM); their repertoire of chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed debut album has established themselves as one of the biggest dance acts in the business.

In their signature style, NERVO’s remix of Goodbye Princess turns the song’s tempo up and deftly weaves together multiple synth layers over Tia’s crystalline vocals, musically reinforcing the fierce call to action for female empowerment and reflecting Tia’s bold, brave and resilient spirit. The result is a fast-paced, heart-pumping number reminiscent of the timeless mid-90s to early ‘00s discothèques with a 2022 twist, elevating the already energetic song into a defiant anthem that celebrates inner strength.

Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO. Photo: Goodbye Princess Production Team
Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO. Photo: Goodbye Princess Production Team

Empowerment message hits a stylish note with fans of Goodbye Princess

Beyond her incredible musical talent, Tia is renowned as a fashion icon, with her distinctive style turning heads at all major international fashion events. In the last month alone, Tia appeared on the cover of Rollacoaster magazine, modelling the latest collection from Burberry, and on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong wearing Gucci.

Tia Lee on the cover of Rollacoaster. Photo: Rollacoaster
Tia Lee on the cover of Rollacoaster. Photo: Rollacoaster

The release of Goodbye Princess on 9 December was eagerly awaited following the hugely successful pre-release campaign, which started on 11 November. The legendary animation director Sunny Tang (Astroboy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and award-winning UK director Tony C. Miller jointly directed a six-part series of 30-second animated episodes incorporating music and fashion videography that preceded the single’s music video release. The series achieved incredible global success, breaking all C-pop pre-release campaign records to accrue over 100 million cumulative views in less than a month.

The animation challenges typical fairy-tale iconography while championing a female-driven future that celebrates women’s strength and independence. This message is central to Tia’s beliefs and she is delighted to have been able to use her artistic talent to encourage women to break down barriers and play a role in supporting female empowerment. Watch the animation and motion stills of the Goodbye Princess pre-release campaign on Tia’s YouTube, and stay tuned for her latest updates on Tia’s Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Weibo accounts.

This content was provided by Goodbye Princess Production Team.

Latest stories

  • The Net Worth Of Ángel Di María And Interesting Things To Know About The Argentine Footballer

    On 18 December 2022, Argentina created history by winning the FIFA World Cup after 36 years. One of the greatest footballing nights ever saw some incredible sporting moments — Lionel Messi’s goals, a hattrick from France’s Kylian Mbappe and of course, an overwhelmed Ángel Di María, who scored the game-changing goal that gave Argentina an edge over the French team. As the star player etched another massive moment in his sporting career, we look at Ángel Di María’s net worth, some of the most expe

  • 13 magical destinations in Asia to check off your bucket list, pronto

    With travel restrictions a thing of the past, globetrotters have started exploring the rest of the world again. If you’re up for an adventure, here are the best destinations in Asia to check off your bucket list. While some tourists might seek a tranquil place covered in a sheet of snow to wean off the fatigue of a fast-paced life, for others, unwinding could mean a thrilling getaway with adventure sports in freezing temperatures. Additionally, most of these places are decked up with lights and

  • 7 essential Greek dishes everyone needs to try

    There is a plethora of reasons to travel to Greece (we’re looking at you, azure waters, white sand beaches, and ancient Greek monuments), but the best, and perhaps most important, is to try the nation’s incredible foods. Can’t miss out on the best Greek dishes. As a kid growing up in a Greek American household, I knew I had something special going on. When my friends were eating plain mashed potatoes during the holidays, we got to indulge in homemade spanakopita, buttered to perfection with each

  • Bgain 121 Eating House – Newly-renovated coffee shop in Hougang with 7 interesting new stalls

    Neighbourhood coffee shops leave a lasting impression on me. I love how easy it is to get my fix of chap cai png, wanton mee, and old-school western food from these coffee shops because everything is situated at one place. The newly-renovated Bgain 121 Eating House at Hougang definitely caught my eye when I saw […] The post Bgain 121 Eating House – Newly-renovated coffee shop in Hougang with 7 interesting new stalls appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Sembawang pasar malam with over 14 stalls & carnival rides open till 1 Jan 2023

    Spend the last few nights of 2022 at Sembawang Pasar Malam located beside Sun Plaza at the entrance of Sembawang MRT Station— you really can’t miss it. It will operate from 16 Dec 2022 till 1 Jan 2023. This pasar malam finally saw the light of night after being cancelled twice. It’s not a small […] The post Sembawang pasar malam with over 14 stalls & carnival rides open till 1 Jan 2023 appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • The Biggest Fitness Trends For 2023, As Predicted By Experts

    If you picked up a pickleball paddle, laced up on inline skates for the first time since your teens, or went on a hot girl walk in the last year, congratulations — you took part in some of 2022’s biggest fitness trends, and you likely have some fun memories to show for it. But as the year winds down, it’s time to start looking forward to what will move you in the future. Here’s what experts are predicting to be the biggest fitness trends of 2023, and what you need to know about the workouts, rec

  • LPGA record title winner Whitworth dies at 83

    Kathy Whitworth, the most successful LPGA golfer with a record 88 titles, has died at the age of 83, the women's tour announced Sunday.

  • #saltlife: Turkish celebrity chef at centre of FIFA probe

    Celebrity chef and social media meme Nusret Gokce -- better known as "Salt Bae" -- has turned his singular way of seasoning a steak into global fame and outsized wealth.

  • Despite 'Pinocchio' success, del Toro fears for Mexican cinema

    Despite his international success, including a new adaptation of the classic puppet tale "Pinocchio," Oscar-winning Mexican director Guillermo del Toro fears that his country's cinema industry is facing "systematic destruction."

  • The Bell & Ross BR-X5 sees some serious upgrades from the BR 05

    Bell & Ross’ BR-X5 taps into the BR 05’s looks, while incorporating significant upgrades, to the case construction and a Kenissi xqmovement. Fans of Bell & Ross’ BR 05 series of watches will find much to love about the BR-X5, which is an evolved version of the former. This naturally explains why the two look so similar at first glance, although there are substantial differences beneath the exterior. Like the BR 05, the BR-X5 has an integrated bracelet (it’s also available with a rubber strap), a

  • The Richard Mille Intergalactic Collection Is A Tribute To The Stars

    Light and darkness, present and future, mystery and discovery – Richard Mille brings together these opposites with the new RM 07-01 Intergalactic collection. Conceptualised as an invitation to embark on a journey into the dawn of time, it features four thematic interpretations of the CRMA2 calibre based on the creation of the universe – from an endless void into life as we know it today. From this event was spawned galaxies of stars, which have continued to inspire mankind, and watchmakers, unti

  • Gold Kolo Mee Ju Xiong: S$5 bowls of authentic Sarawak Kolo Mee worth making a trip for

    Kolo mee has to be one of the most underappreciated noodle dishes in Singapore. Often overshadowed by its universally popular cousin wanton mee, this masterpiece of Sarawakian Chinese cuisine definitely deserves more attention. I’m happy to report that Gold Kolo Mee Ju Xiong in the Kopitiam at 205 Bedok North is doing its part to […] The post Gold Kolo Mee Ju Xiong: S$5 bowls of authentic Sarawak Kolo Mee worth making a trip for appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • 10 best restaurants in Takashimaya for delicious food after a hard day of retail therapy

    Takashimaya Shopping Centre at Orchard Road is one of the most iconic landmarks of Singapore and a must-go shopping destination for locals and tourists alike. Over 130 specialty stores occupy 6 levels of shopping and dining, including the flagship stores of several international brands. Here are the 10 best places to reward yourself with delicious […] The post 10 best restaurants in Takashimaya for delicious food after a hard day of retail therapy appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • BTS’ V drops ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ cover, sets a holiday mood

    Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS, is one of the most prolific artists in the Korean music industry today. The supergroup member is not just a great singer and performer, but he is also known for his avant-garde fashion. And now, the K-pop idol is in the news yet again with the release of the cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” The song was dropped on SoundCloud at 12 am KST, followed by on Weverse. However, his fans had been expecting an announcement, as V teased them w

  • BTS’ V’s Cover Of A Christmas Classic Is Just What You Need For The Holidays

    Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS, is one of the most prolific artists in the Korean music industry today. The supergroup member is not just a great singer and performer, but he is also known for his avant-garde fashion. And now, the K-pop idol is in the news yet again with the release of the cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” The song was dropped on SoundCloud at 12 am KST, followed by on Weverse. However, his fans had been expecting an announcement, as V teased them w

  • 21 best midnight supper spots in SG for hungry insomniacs

    Being a nation of foodies, we do have an endless list of places to visit, regardless of cuisine, location, and time of day. At work, in school, along the street, it’s inevitable that we’ll walk past someone with food or a drink in their hand. Supper, for me, has always been either a steaming cup […] The post 21 best midnight supper spots in SG for hungry insomniacs appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Your Weekly Horoscope for 25th December to 31st December 2022

    Find here the free weekly astrology predictions as per your horoscope and zodiac signs for this week. These will help you know future and take control of your life.

  • Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama: What to expect from Drop 1 on Jan 6

    The world can’t get enough of Yayoi Kusama and her dots – Louis Vuitton included. A decade after their first collaboration in 2012, the maison is reuniting with the Japanese artist for a collection of ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, luggages, trunks and fragrances featuring Kusama’s signature motifs and ideas. The collaboration will be launched in two parts with distinct thematic directions. Drop 1 will launch Jan 1 in China and Japan, followed by the rest of the world on Jan 6. Drop 2

  • Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'

    Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro has been obsessed for half a century with "Ikiru," a classic Japanese film about an aging bureaucrat who after being diagnosed with cancer races to find meaning in what remains of his monotonous life.

  • Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer, says US judge

    Movie fans disappointed that their favorite actor was cut from a film after appearing in the trailer can sue the studio for false advertising, a US judge has ruled.