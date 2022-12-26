DJ duo NERVO drops Goodbye Princess remix, joins Tia Lee to #EmpowerHer through music

C-pop sensation Tia Lee breaks records with Goodbye Princess. Photo: Goodbye Princess

Tia Lee 李毓芬 (Lee Yu Fen) is set for global stardom following the release of her latest hit single Goodbye Princess and its sensational music video. Just days after the song’s global virality on TikTok, Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO dropped a unique remix of this mega hit, creating a power anthem that aims to celebrate women and #EmpowerHer through music.

Originally produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Swizz Beatz who has worked with global icons like Madonna, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, Goodbye Princess has broken and far exceeded multiple C-pop records, garnering more than 60 million YouTube views in just two weeks.

Global #EmpowerHer campaign

Humbled by the global support for the Goodbye Princess pre-release campaign, Tia launched the #EmpowerHer campaign earlier in December to give back to the community. Keeping in line with the themes of her latest hit, #EmpowerHer is a pioneering initiative which aims to inspire and encourage fellow females around the world to celebrate their inner strength and break boundaries.

Tia initially partnered with four charities which share the common goal of supporting women in different ways – Women in Music, Beats by Girlz (USA), Teen’s Key (Hong Kong) and Daughters of Tomorrow (Singapore). Each time a viewing benchmark is met for the Goodbye Princess music video on YouTube, a donation will be made to these selected charities on her fans’ behalf.

The music video views have now more than quadrupled from the initial target, reinforcing its meteoric rise – and shows no signs of stopping. Fans can continue to support Tia’s cause by watching the Goodbye Princess video and sharing the #EmpowerHer hashtag.

#EmpowerHerDance: Popular TikTokers in Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and the UK lead the charge to inspire awareness of #EmpowerHer through dance

International female dancers and prominent influencers around the world have answered Tia’s clarion call to join her in the #EmpowerHer movement with the start of the #EmpowerHerDance challenge. Inspired by the Goodbye Princess choreography, this challenge has taken TikTok by storm across continents worldwide.

Hannah Balanay, Australia’s most popular TikTok creator last year, was the first to cover the song’s distinctive dance moves with the signature ‘goodbye’ and wave. She was followed by New Zealand’s Judah Metu-Teaukura, Hong Kong’s JLou, Leen Mohammed from the Middle East, Evie Meg from the UK and Salice Rose from South Africa. Helmed by some of the most popular online personalities in their respective regions, the #EmpowerHerDance has generated more than a million views to date, and continues to rise each day.

Influencers taking on the #EmpowerHerDance challenge. Photo: @thexhan on TikTok / @jlouofficial on Instagram / @leen_mohd98 on TikTok

#EmpowerHerMusic: Grammy Award-winning duo NERVO joins forces with Tia Lee to #EmpowerHer with Goodbye Princess remix

Coming on board the #EmpowerHerMusic movement is the number one ranked female DJ and Grammy Award-winning duo NERVO with their own rendition of Goodbye Princess. They will be spinning the remix and sharing the powerful message with all their fans as part of their global tour.

NERVO has written and produced multiple hits for global superstars such as Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, The Pussycat Dolls, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Armin Van Buuren – even winning a Grammy Award for writing When Love Takes Over for David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. However, their first love has always been electronic dance music (EDM); their repertoire of chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed debut album has established themselves as one of the biggest dance acts in the business.

In their signature style, NERVO’s remix of Goodbye Princess turns the song’s tempo up and deftly weaves together multiple synth layers over Tia’s crystalline vocals, musically reinforcing the fierce call to action for female empowerment and reflecting Tia’s bold, brave and resilient spirit. The result is a fast-paced, heart-pumping number reminiscent of the timeless mid-90s to early ‘00s discothèques with a 2022 twist, elevating the already energetic song into a defiant anthem that celebrates inner strength.

Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO. Photo: Goodbye Princess Production Team

Empowerment message hits a stylish note with fans of Goodbye Princess

Beyond her incredible musical talent, Tia is renowned as a fashion icon, with her distinctive style turning heads at all major international fashion events. In the last month alone, Tia appeared on the cover of Rollacoaster magazine, modelling the latest collection from Burberry, and on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong wearing Gucci.

Tia Lee on the cover of Rollacoaster. Photo: Rollacoaster

The release of Goodbye Princess on 9 December was eagerly awaited following the hugely successful pre-release campaign, which started on 11 November. The legendary animation director Sunny Tang (Astroboy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and award-winning UK director Tony C. Miller jointly directed a six-part series of 30-second animated episodes incorporating music and fashion videography that preceded the single’s music video release. The series achieved incredible global success, breaking all C-pop pre-release campaign records to accrue over 100 million cumulative views in less than a month.

The animation challenges typical fairy-tale iconography while championing a female-driven future that celebrates women’s strength and independence. This message is central to Tia’s beliefs and she is delighted to have been able to use her artistic talent to encourage women to break down barriers and play a role in supporting female empowerment. Watch the animation and motion stills of the Goodbye Princess pre-release campaign on Tia’s YouTube, and stay tuned for her latest updates on Tia’s Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Weibo accounts.

