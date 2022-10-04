Shopping:

Sales end today: Up to 70% off at Lazada Singapore’s baby fair

Selected brands like MamyPoko and Motherswork are offering vouchers of up to S$15 off as well.

'I come from a line of divorced women, and I think I'm not meant to be happy in love'

Arika Kim
·Lifestyle Contributor
·4-min read
Figurine of couple with man upside down, woman in cafe touching her ring
Does a family history of divorce affect the way a person looks at a relationship? (Photos: Getty Images)

For years, *Stella, 33, has been worried that if she ever gets married, her relationship will end in a messy and bitter divorce. Stella is engaged and is set to marry in 2024. This is her story, as told to Arika Kim. Names have been changed and details have been modified upon request.

Growing up, some of my favourite films were romantic in nature. I revelled in anything created by Disney, and dreamt that one day I’d be swept off my feet but some gorgeous man looking to rescue me.

As a kid, I envisioned a perfect life for myself once I met the love of my life.

Fast forward 20 years into the future and after multiple heartbreaks, failed relationships, and everything else in between, I’ve learned that I might not be as lucky as those Disney princesses and life really isn’t like a romantic comedy at all.

Add this to the fact that I come from a line of divorced women, and I’m starting to think that maybe I’m just not meant to be happy in love.

Divorces in the family

You see, my great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother have all been divorced.

To add insult to injury, my mother has been divorced twice. Since their final divorces, none of them ever remarried or dated anyone else.

After her second divorce, I remember my mother telling me that she’s given up on love.

“I’ve closed my heart and mind to the possibility of ever finding someone,” she once told me.

My siblings? Of the three I have, two added their marriages in divorce, both of which ended badly. My sister is now devoted purely to raising her only child.

In some ways, she’s given up on finding anyone, too.

“Unless they’re rich and about to die soon, I think I’m done with dating,” she once joked.

As a teenager, my mother’s words didn’t quite bother me.

When I was first introduced to boys, it was a field day. The first time I got into a relationship, I was giddy with excitement, thinking that my first boyfriend was going to be the love of my life.

When the relationship ended, I was jilted but remained positive at the prospect of falling in love once again.

To me, falling in love is the best feeling in the world, and it’s a feeling that I wish everyone has the chance to experience at least once in their lives.

Dating around was always exciting to me because it meant I got to meet new men and all the possibilities that came with them.

Not knowing a healthy relationship

However, after multiple disappointing dates and relationships, I’m starting to think that I really should be alone.

Looking at my family’s history with relationships and divorce, I’m beginning to believe that my family’s sort of cursed, and that any marriage I get myself into will result in a bitter end.

In fact, in some ways, I think my belief in this curse has allowed me to self-sabotage and ruin good things because I think they’re too good to be true.

Every single time a relationship ends, I sink deeper into believing this.

Deep down, I know it’s an irrational fear but I can’t help but actually believe it.

Growing up in a single-parent household also means that I’ve not actually seen what a healthy relationship looks like, or what it’s even actually meant to be.

My closest friends, who know how I feel about this, have all called me insane.

“Just because it’s happened to them, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen to you. Don’t let what you think you know become a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said a wise friend.

After meeting my fiancé, I’ve allowed myself to let go of that nagging feeling that this relationship won’t work out.

However, I’ve seen how I can get too in my head sometimes and I’ll start to self-sabotage.

The odd thing is that my fiancé and I don’t have any actual problems.

Lately, I’ve started thinking that this relationship can’t be as good as I think it is and the slightest thing that happens will mean the end for us.

It’s strange just how much a trend in my family could influence my views on relationships and push me to entertain the thought that something like this could happen to me, too.

When I’m not so in my head with my thoughts, I often think about my future children (if any) and how I hope they never even begin to feel this way when they come of age and have relationships of their own.

Till this feeling finally goes away or till I finally learn to deal with this emotion, I’ll have to contain and manage my thoughts so it doesn’t actually get the better of me.

A Millennial's Dating Diary series explores real-life interactions and the hurdles of dating in Southeast Asia. The series features the dating stories and misadventures of Arika – a 26-year-old, straight female marketing manager with a penchant for over drinking — and fellow millennials.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • Bolsonaro: Brazil's polarizing far-right president

    Four years after storming in to shake up a Brazil disgusted with politics, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro finds it increasingly hard to cast himself as an outsider, but remains as vitriolic and polarizing as ever.

  • Top Lucky Cafe: Queue-worthy RM3 wan tan mee by Penang auntie below Georgetown residential flats

    “In the mood for wan tan mee for breakfast?” Alice, my colleague, nodded sleepily. I recently came across a hawker stall located in Top Lucky Cafe, Air Itam which supposedly serves Wan Tan Mee for breakfast at the extremely reasonable price of RM3. Come on RM3? I simply had to check this place out. I admit […] The post Top Lucky Cafe: Queue-worthy RM3 wan tan mee by Penang auntie below Georgetown residential flats appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Sabah for Two: 10 perfect ideas for couples who love to travel

    Don't overlook Sabah when thinking about travel in Malaysia!

  • 'Ulysses' European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce's epic novel

    A festival dedicated to James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" is touring 18 European cities, with artists and writers linking the work to contemporary issues such as immigration.

  • 15 Of The Scariest Korean Horror Movies Ever Made

    With Korean dramas and pop music being the talk of the town these days, most of us are aware of the immense popularity of South Korea and all things K. Korean movies too, have been equally favoured. While romantic Korean movies and shows are known for their swoon-worthy portrayals of love, one can’t ignore the gripping storylines and thrilling sequences of South Korean horror movies that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Besides the horror aspect in Korean movies from this genre, they als

  • Raffles City to be Omoté’s second home this coming Nov 2022

    Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, Omoté, will be opening a new outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre this coming Nov 2022. This will be the restaurant’s second outlet after its first at Thomson Plaza. Much to the delight of netizens, the popular restaurant announced the new outlet in a post on Facebook. Omoté is known for […] The post Raffles City to be Omoté’s second home this coming Nov 2022 appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • 11 places for the best Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore, from hawkers to restaurants

    The Lion City might as well be synonymous with chicken rice, although calling it our national food inspires our Malaysian neighbours to debate this issue ardently online. Us Singaporeans are nothing short of an opinionated bunch, and everyone seems to have specific preferences when it comes to the the best chicken rice in Singapore. But although the dish was created by immigrants from Hainan in southern China and adapted from a Hainanese dish called Wenchang chicken, the one thing we can all agr

  • Appetized: Hassle-free, ready-to-eat meals for the person on the go

    In this day and age, everyone from university students to office executives seems to be having a lot on their plate. A home-cooked meal is great, but there’s only one problem— it’s too much of a hassle prepping it. I discovered Appetized, which is a range of affordable hassle-free meal options designed to make your […] The post Appetized: Hassle-free, ready-to-eat meals for the person on the go appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • A Life Lived: Everyone could learn a thing or two from Gabe Adams

    When it comes to Gabe, the sky's the limit. He's living his best life and showing everyone just what true inspiration looks like.

  • Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age': death certificate

    Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" at 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8, according to her death certificate released on Thursday, or nearly three-and-a-half hours before the news was announced to the world.

  • Will Hendrick’s New Take On Absinthe Change Your Mind About The Spirit?

    Anyone who’s spent the bulk of their youth in clubs would recognise the distinctive licorice-esque scent of absinthe from a mile away. Cue flashbacks of regrettable flaming cocktails and suspiciously-coloured (we’re talking lime green) concoctions. Hendrick’s, however, wants to change your mind about this spirit with its very own take. If you balked after reading this, you’re not alone. Hendrick’s is, after all, a maker of gin – and a very good one at that – so why are they dabbling in a spirit

  • Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office

    New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

  • Big Music Album Releases Of October 2022 To Put On Your Playlist

    As we enter the last leg of 2022 and with the festive season setting in, some of the highly anticipated albums are already creating a buzz in the music world. Be it extended plays (EPs) or long plays (LPs), the upcoming music album releases of October 2022 are here to enhance the festive fervour. The previous month saw some heavy doses of metal from Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne as well as BLACKPINK’s second studio album Born Pink, which soared high on Billboard charts after the group’s 2020 debut

  • New in town: Charmante Artisan Bakery – Yummy homemade tarts for takeaway at Bukit Timah condominium

    Attention, residents of Southaven II condominium! Have you spotted a tiny hole-in-the-wall bakery pop up recently? It actually houses Charmante Artisan Bakery, which officially opened its doors to the public on 30 September 2022. This Muslim-owned hidden bakery nestled within the condominium served freshly-baked homemade tarts from their tiny kitchen daily. It’s started by 26-year-old […] The post New in town: Charmante Artisan Bakery – Yummy homemade tarts for takeaway at Bukit Timah condominiu

  • Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap

    Less than a year after Will Smith shocked millions around the world by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, his new film "Emancipation" will be released this December, Apple said Monday.

  • 'Bros' creator blames missing straight audiences for gay rom-com flop

    "Bros," billed as the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio, flopped at the box office because straight people "just didn't show up," its creator Billy Eichner said.

  • Bamboo Nasi Rendang: Traditional nasi rendang cooked in bamboo using family recipe

    Ahh, Chinatown… This place is known for being a tourist hot spot, the epicentre of Singapore’s rich Chinese history (after all, it is the site of Singapore’s oldest Chinese temple), having more than 200 Chinese hawkers in Chinatown Complex, and more recently, Bamboo Nasi Rendang. No, this isn’t an out-of-date National Day-themed menu. Rendang, or […] The post Bamboo Nasi Rendang: Traditional nasi rendang cooked in bamboo using family recipe appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Meet the artisans at the ‘Hermès in the Making’ exhibition in Singapore

    Don’t miss out on the ‘Hermès in the Making’ exhibition, taking place at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza from 1st October to 9th October 2022, Hermès objects are made to last, to be repaired and passed on — from one hands to another. Like the artisans and craftsmen from the various metiers within the Hermès umbrella, the skills are handed down from one to another. Every object designed and created is also a work of many hands — from the designers to the silkscreen experts, the the leath

  • Your guide to sloe gin – a liqueur that isn’t technically a gin

    Let’s be clear: while it may seem like gin by any other name, sloe gin is technically a liqueur. The berry-pink drink is born a regular gin, but the booze is then steeped with sugar and sloe (a rouge berry from the Blackthorn plant) to sweeten the spirit and lower the proof to as low as 15%. “These berries are essentially related to the plum,” says Barna Jeremias, bar manager at LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami. “Sloe berries emit a dark reddish-purplish colour and are comparable in flavour to cran

  • Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show

    The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will leave the satirical news program after seven years, he said Thursday, giving no timetable for his exit.