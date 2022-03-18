Shopping:

The things-you-might-want-but-not-really-need shopping list

As a popular Hokkien song goes, "If only I have a million bucks..."

Dee Kosh says he's banned from streaming on Twitch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Tan
·Contributor
·2-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
Dee Kosh in his YouTube video dated 14 Aug 2020. (Screenshot from YouTube)
Dee Kosh in his YouTube video. (Screenshot from YouTube)

Former Power 98 DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh said he has been banned by the streaming platform Twitch without being given a reason for it.

In a recent Instagram Story, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, posted an explanation to an Instagram user on 16 March stating that he will no longer be able to stream on his Twitch account, as the platform had apparently "banned [him] for life".

Twitch, which focuses on gaming videos, allows users to stream their video games and interact with viewers and communities.

Dee Kosh explains in a Story to an IG user why he can&#39;t stream on Twitch anymore
Dee Kosh explains in a Story to an IG user why he can't stream on Twitch anymore

Dee further said in his post that he lost all his followers and the money that he's earned on Twitch,

An attempt by him to set up a second account was also blocked by the streaming platform, causing it to be banned two days after being set up.

Dee Kosh asks for suggestions on alternative streaming sites
Dee Kosh asks for suggestions for alternative streaming sites.

In another IG Story, Dee Kosh asked his fanbase and subscribers for suggestions on where else he could continue his streaming activities.

His ban may have been a result of Twitch's policy changes in April 2021 stating that they will act on serious offences that happen to streamers "off-platform".

Sexual offence scandal
In August 2020, multiple police reports were filed against Dee following a series of sexual harassment allegations on Instagram and Twitter, and he pled guilty to the charges of sexual offences earlier in January this year.

He is accused of having attempted to offer money to multiple minors for sexual favours and services.

Dee currently faces a total of seven charges – one under the Children and Young Persons Act for sexual exploitation of a child or a young person; one for possessing obscene films; two for making obscene films; and the rest for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18.

Dee Kosh is expected to plead guilty to his offences but his court case is still pending.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Medicines are going vegan too

    Did you know that the vast majority of medicines available in pharmacies contain, among other things, products of animal origin? Medication in powder, tablet or capsule form often contains magnesium stearate -- the magnesium salt of the fatty acid, stearic acid -- which can be of animal origin. However, some vegan-certified drugs, such as paracetamol, are beginning to arrive in the market.

  • What to eat at PLQ Parkside? - Killiney Bar and Bistro

    In the day, Killiney at PLQ 3 just like any other Killiney kopitiam outlets in Singapore, serving charcoal toasted kaya toasts alongside coffee and tea. However, Killiney at PLQ 3 is also their first outlet to feature alcoholic drinks such as gin. The drinks, together with dishes such as BBQ stingray and wu xiang makes the bar and bistro a great place to hang out at any time of the day. Killiney 2 Tanjong Katong Rd, #01-10, PLQ3 437161 For more Yummy! Content, visit yhoo.it/yummy DISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews? At Yummy! Reviews, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover. As much as possible, we pay for the food. Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure. What is guaranteed, however, are honest opinions (though we recognise taste is subjective) and relevant deets, to help you make a decision about a visit.

  • Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkmenistan's rising son

    After a fast-tracked rise to the top of his father's secretive government, Serdar Berdymukhamedov has posted a commanding victory in a presidential election marking the start of a dynasty in authoritarian Turkmenistan.

  • A Superior Day is a tense thriller but watch out for the graphic gore

    A former firefighter must find a serial killer in order to save his kidnapped daughter.

  • The legacy of the Lady Dior bag

    To describe the Lady Dior as an accessory would be to not give it its due. This is evidenced by the fact that the Lady Dior is heralded as a work of art, and has served as muse to over 50 artists who have interpreted the bag through their own artistic lens. These include David Lynch, Martin Parr and Peter Lindbergh. The outcome of this is the Lady Dior As Seen By exhibition that celebrates the icon as seen by a range of artists As Lady Dior As Seen By exhibition makes its way across the globe, w

  • Is Marina Mahathir the apple of her father's eye?

    Being the eldest daughter of Malaysia’s former prime minister isn’t easy.

  • How to preorder the new alpine green iPhone 13

    Both models and colours are available for pre-order on Apple as well as Amazon Singapore now.

  • What Happened At BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert

    BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, performed live in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13 and the ARMY couldn’t get enough of their favourite Korean singers. Over the three days, the band treated the fans to many songs, including “We are Bulletproof: the Eternal”, “BLUE & GREY”, “Fake Love”, “Dynamite”, “Go Go”, “Anpanman”, “Life Goes On”, “HOME, Black Swan” and “IDOL”, during their Permission to Dance Onstage live concert. Along with the songs, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V,

  • Stacy is due to welcome her third child

    The singer reveals that she is now four months pregnant and will deliver in August

  • Puma Appoints British Formula One Driver George Russell As Its Ambassador

    The 2022 Formula One season has barely even started, and George Russell is already a winner. Ahead of the start of the season, Puma has appointed the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver as its brand ambassador. George Russell will now be the face of Puma’s lifestyle and performance program. “Fast, talented and progressive: George Russell is a natural fit for the Puma Family,” read the statement from Puma. The signing of the 24-year-old Formula One driver is also timely with the arrival of the 2

  • Singer Nathan Hartono got COVID-19 but did not get sick

    Singer Nathan Hartono said he came down with COVID-19 but did not experience symptoms and tested negative within two days.

  • 10 green cocktails to make at home to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2022

    We know we are indulging in everything green when it is Saint Patrick’s Day. Celebrated every March 17, it began as a religious holiday but over the years it has been adapted into an Irish celebration that is synonymous with parades, good luck charms and all things green. The colour green is associated with Ireland’s nickname, The Emerald Isle. The island nation’s flag also bears a green stripe representing Catholics, which is also said to influence the symbolism. We love spending time with love

  • Chivas Partners With LISA, Bringing The Worlds of K-Pop and Scotch Together

    The worlds of K-Pop and Scotch Whisky have come together thanks to a new partnership between LISA and Chivas. The leading Scotch whisky brand has made the influential K-Pop musician, as its new ambassador and the first female face of the brand in Asia. Continuing its commitment to inspire the next generation of Scotch drinkers from around the globe, both Chivas and LISA will collaborate on the new ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign. By teaming up with the iconic and pioneering artist, Chivas aims to cel

  • Orphanage names new prayer room and hall after Siti Sarah

    The late singer had donated to the construction of the building prior to her passing

  • Marvels’s ‘What If…?’ season 2 is slated to release this year

    Marvel’s What If…? season 2 is all set to release in 2022, confirmed head writer AC Bradley on Twitter. However, a specific release date is not available yet. This animated Marvel Cinematic Universe series adapts the comic storyline of the same name in which alternate realities are explored as they branch off from milestone events in the heroes’ lives that occur differently. What we know about What If…? season 2 About the series The series follows Uatu (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), also known as W

  • Toma Ikuta and Nana Seino welcome their first child

    “Our first child has just been born. We are very thankful for all the support many people have given us. We look forward to your continued guidance and encouragement,” said the couple.

  • The Onitsuka Tiger Tricolour Series is More Relevant than Ever

    Since 1949, Onitsuka Tiger has been releasing quality footwear for sports across the board – helping athletics to put their best foot forward (pun intended). In 2002, the Japanese brand saw a burgeoning demand for vintage sneakers and relaunched as a fashion label. Since then, the brand has amassed a devoted following, attracting everyday people, sporty urbanites, celebrities, and even the English Royalties. Like most brands, Onitsuka Tiger has a signature design element that is easily recognisa

  • 'Batman' again tops N.America box office in a slow month

    "The Batman" held fast to its leading position in North American theaters this weekend, with a strong take estimated at $66 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

  • Nettle leaf could be your favorite new beauty ingredient

    Often ruled out because of its tendency to cause itches or even stinging, nettle is nonetheless a plant with a multitude of virtues. The fashion industry has recently taken an interest in it in order to extend its range of natural, ecological fibers, but it could also soon have a key presence in our bathrooms thanks to its purifying, anti-inflammatory, and fortifying properties.

  • Sunshine Cruz reacts to daughter's pregnancy rumour

    The actress wants people to stop speculating about her daughters