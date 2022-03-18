Dee Kosh says he's banned from streaming on Twitch

Dee Kosh in his YouTube video. (Screenshot from YouTube)

Former Power 98 DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh said he has been banned by the streaming platform Twitch without being given a reason for it.

In a recent Instagram Story, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, posted an explanation to an Instagram user on 16 March stating that he will no longer be able to stream on his Twitch account, as the platform had apparently "banned [him] for life".

Twitch, which focuses on gaming videos, allows users to stream their video games and interact with viewers and communities.

Dee Kosh explains in a Story to an IG user why he can't stream on Twitch anymore

Dee further said in his post that he lost all his followers and the money that he's earned on Twitch,

An attempt by him to set up a second account was also blocked by the streaming platform, causing it to be banned two days after being set up.

Dee Kosh asks for suggestions for alternative streaming sites.

In another IG Story, Dee Kosh asked his fanbase and subscribers for suggestions on where else he could continue his streaming activities.

His ban may have been a result of Twitch's policy changes in April 2021 stating that they will act on serious offences that happen to streamers "off-platform".

Sexual offence scandal

In August 2020, multiple police reports were filed against Dee following a series of sexual harassment allegations on Instagram and Twitter, and he pled guilty to the charges of sexual offences earlier in January this year.

He is accused of having attempted to offer money to multiple minors for sexual favours and services.

Dee currently faces a total of seven charges – one under the Children and Young Persons Act for sexual exploitation of a child or a young person; one for possessing obscene films; two for making obscene films; and the rest for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18.

Dee Kosh is expected to plead guilty to his offences but his court case is still pending.