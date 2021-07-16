Deals of the week: Solvil et Titus watches now up to 54% off

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

SINGAPORE – Solvil et Titus is a well-known Swiss watch brand that was founded in 1887 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Neuchâtel, Switzerland. It was then sold to Hong Kong entrepreneur Joseph Wong and the company is now part of Stelux Holdings.

The brand has always prided itself on a classic, minimalist aesthetic, that will take you from work to play without hampering your style.

Most of their timepieces come with Japan-made quartz movement and are water-resistant up to 30m.

Depending on your style, most watches are paired with leather straps or stainless steel bracelets.

If you're looking to gift a watch or buy one for yourself, we think that's a great idea as watches are a daily reminder of the person who gifted it to you.

These women's and men's Solvil et Titus are now on sale – up to 54 per cent off!

Solvil et Titus Women's Classicist 3 Hands Date Quartz Leather Watch

Buy now at S$125, before S$275

A satisfied shopper was pleased with her purchase, calling it a "good quality" buy, topped up with a six-month warranty.

(PHOTO: Solvil et Titus)

Solvil et Titus Men's Quartz Analogue Watch in Navy Blue Dial and Brown Leather Strap

Buy now at S$150, before S$330

(PHOTO: Solvil et Titus)

A customer shared that she bought this watch as a second anniversary/ Valentine's Day present, and both thought "it's a beautiful piece!" We couldn't agree more.

