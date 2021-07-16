Deals of the week: Solvil et Titus watches now up to 54% off

SINGAPORE – Solvil et Titus is a well-known Swiss watch brand that was founded in 1887 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Neuchâtel, Switzerland. It was then sold to Hong Kong entrepreneur Joseph Wong and the company is now part of Stelux Holdings.

The brand has always prided itself on a classic, minimalist aesthetic, that will take you from work to play without hampering your style.

Most of their timepieces come with Japan-made quartz movement and are water-resistant up to 30m.

Depending on your style, most watches are paired with leather straps or stainless steel bracelets.

If you're looking to gift a watch or buy one for yourself, we think that's a great idea as watches are a daily reminder of the person who gifted it to you.

These women's and men's Solvil et Titus are now on sale – up to 54 per cent off!

Solvil et Titus Women's Classicist 3 Hands Date Quartz Leather Watch

Buy now at S$125, before S$275

A satisfied shopper was pleased with her purchase, calling it a "good quality" buy, topped up with a six-month warranty.

(PHOTO: Solvil et Titus)
(PHOTO: Solvil et Titus)

Solvil et Titus Men's Quartz Analogue Watch in Navy Blue Dial and Brown Leather Strap

Buy now at S$150, before S$330

(PHOTO: Solvil et Titus)
(PHOTO: Solvil et Titus)

A customer shared that she bought this watch as a second anniversary/ Valentine's Day present, and both thought "it's a beautiful piece!" We couldn't agree more.

