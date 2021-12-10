Outing ideas: Where to go, what to eat for family and couples [1-for-1 deals & staycays included!]
If you need some ideas on where to dine and have fun with your Significant Other (SO) or your family, you've come to the right place! Still feeling the jitters about flying overseas during the pandemic especially with your kids in tow? There’s always something new and interesting to explore in our homeland if you look hard enough, even better when they are SRV-friendly.
Coronavirus or not, be it celebrating birthdays, commemorating an anniversary, or bringing your kids out during the school holidays, life goes on. The Yahoo Shopping team has tirelessly compiled a list of places to see, things to do, gifts to buy, food to try so that you can save time and energy for things that matter. If you are looking for kid-friendly activities, and relaxing spas and staycays, scroll all the way to the end for irresistible beauty and 1-for-1 hotel promotions!
Tune up the fun factor by trying something new and different every now and then. With this outing guide, you’ll never run out of fun things to do, new places to explore, amazing food to try without stepping out of Singapore! And if you have yet to utilise your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, do so right now before it expires end of the year.
Family-friendly activities
Double-Storey Carousel at Christmas Wonderland
Universal Studios Singapore Tickets
Slurping Good! - Instant Noodle Playground
Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play
[Klook Exclusive] Jumptopia: Holiday Village @ Marina Bay Sands
For couples who like to explore the unchartered territories
Love to explore unchartered territories or push yourself out of your comfort zone? Take a ghost tour or unleash your rage and make it a date! You would probably like to keep the young ones out of this.
The Creepy Tales of Singapore Ghost and WWII Tour with Point to Point Transfer
The Fragment Room - Rage Room Experience
If you are all into fun, celebrities and entertainment
One of your favourite ways to spend time together is watching movies and indulging in drama marathons, especially over the weekends. Make a trip to Madame Tussauds at Sentosa where you can see movie, music, sports celebrities and famous politicians in the flesh (we mean wax!). The latest K-wave addition may just be what you have been waiting for! Or camp it up for the IG with a trip to the Trick Eye Museum!
Snow City
Trick Eye Museum
Madame Tussauds Ticket in Singapore
Cruises – Get away from it all
Cruises seem to be the next best thing with the ever-changing travel restrictions. At least there is something different you can do for your anniversary, birthdays and other special occasions while staying in Singapore.
Quantum of the Seas Ocean Getaway Cruise, Royal Caribbean International
[Klook Exclusive] 2Nights/3Nights Getaway Cruise by Dream Cruises
Private Yacht Charter Rental in Singapore by White Sails
Singapore Southern Straits Sunset Dinner Cruise
Singapore Island Cruise with Lunch and Seafood Dinner
Singapore Sunset Sail - Dinner Cruise
4 Hours Singapore Southern Islands Yacht Guided
Food, glorious food
There's nothing like good food to put a smile on your date's face. Many of us didn't realise how much we enjoy the dine-in experience until the onset of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) a couple of months back. Now that dine-in are allowed again, what are you waiting for?
Singapore Flyer Sky Dining
Afternoon Tea for 2, The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore
Singapore Flyer + Hotel Buffet + River Cruise
More dining deals
30% off selected TungLok Group restaurants
30% off Afternoon Tea & Buffets at Pan Pacific
More food and dining deals on Klook
Love the outdoors?
You and your family adore the sun and nature. And there's nothing better than bringing Junior out to experience nature. Soak in the Vitamin D to your heart's content but don’t forget your shades and sunblock. Make hay while the sun shines!
[Klook Exclusive] Up Close with Horses Grooming Session
River Wonders
Houbii Spot
Singapore Zoo
Kayak Fishing Experience in Singapore
Kayaking Coastal Beach Clean Up Tour
The Secrets of a Fish Farm with Seafood Bucket
Catch, Cook, Fishing and BBQ Tour from Singapore
Southern Islands, Raffles Lighthouse and Pulau Hantu Tour
Adventure Cove Waterpark™ One-Day Ticket
HydroDash Singapore
Mega Adventure, Sentosa
Skyline Luge Sentosa Ticket
Instagram Worthy Picnic Rental Sets with Free Set-Up Service
Outdoors but not quite under the sun
Night Safari Singapore Ticket With Tram Ride
Craft activities – Bond and grow stronger together
Love to create, especially when it comes to customized items? Make a date with your S.O or family to craft something unique together and foster a stronger bond. Who can resist gifts that are made with love?
Action Art Collective Experience by ArtFlock Studio
Art Jam Session with Drinks
Ceramic and Pottery Workshop
Build A Scented Soy Candle
Cardholder, Wallet & Accessories Leather Workshop
Latte Art Workshop
Spa – Get some relaxation time together
Soothe the body and soul with a much-needed spa. You and your S.O. will appreciate a day of total relaxation. Who says you can only do so in Bangkok, Bali or Japan?
G.Spa Massage and 24 Hour Spa Admission
Kenko Wellness Reflexology Massage
TCM Massage
Hobbies
Love singing but can’t get your karaoke fix with COVID-19 restrictions? Feed your passion by recording your very own record. Make it mushy and compile an album with all your favourite love songs! Or make it a family affair and sing to your hearts' content!
[Exclusive 7% off] Star Studio Recording Experience
Indoor activities
The sun's rays can be a dampener on outings. Stay cool by staying indoors, and you will never have to worry about body odour, streaked make-up, or sweat stains on your clothes. Check out nostalgic pop-ups in town or work up a sweat indoors together, away from the blazing sun.
Changi Experience Studio
[Klook Exclusive] Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration
S.E.A. Aquarium™ One-Day Ticket
iFly Singapore
Hi Roller Indoor Skating Ticket
[Klook Exclusive] New World Carnival VR Experience
Bowling Experience in 313 Somerset
Katapult Trampoline Park in Orto Yishun
Unmissable SRV-friendly staycation promotions
Who doesn't miss the joys of holidaying? Reminisce with these SRV-friendly staycay super deals!
Here's where you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to have fun