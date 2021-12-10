If you need some ideas on where to dine and have fun with your Significant Other (SO) or your family, you've come to the right place! Still feeling the jitters about flying overseas during the pandemic especially with your kids in tow? There’s always something new and interesting to explore in our homeland if you look hard enough, even better when they are SRV-friendly.

Coronavirus or not, be it celebrating birthdays, commemorating an anniversary, or bringing your kids out during the school holidays, life goes on. The Yahoo Shopping team has tirelessly compiled a list of places to see, things to do, gifts to buy, food to try so that you can save time and energy for things that matter. If you are looking for kid-friendly activities, and relaxing spas and staycays, scroll all the way to the end for irresistible beauty and 1-for-1 hotel promotions!

Tune up the fun factor by trying something new and different every now and then. With this outing guide, you’ll never run out of fun things to do, new places to explore, amazing food to try without stepping out of Singapore! And if you have yet to utilise your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, do so right now before it expires end of the year.

New attractive deals are added regularly, bookmark this page now!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Family-friendly activities

Double-Storey Carousel at Christmas Wonderland (Photo: KKDay)

Universal Studios Singapore Tickets. PHOTO: Klook

Slurping Good! - Instant Noodle Playground. PHOTO: KKday

Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play. PHOTO: KKday

[Klook Exclusive] Jumptopia: Holiday Village @ Marina Bay Sands. PHOTO: Klook

For couples who like to explore the unchartered territories

Love to explore unchartered territories or push yourself out of your comfort zone? Take a ghost tour or unleash your rage and make it a date! You would probably like to keep the young ones out of this.

Story continues

The Fragment Room - Rage Room Experience. PHOTO: Klook

If you are all into fun, celebrities and entertainment

One of your favourite ways to spend time together is watching movies and indulging in drama marathons, especially over the weekends. Make a trip to Madame Tussauds at Sentosa where you can see movie, music, sports celebrities and famous politicians in the flesh (we mean wax!). The latest K-wave addition may just be what you have been waiting for! Or camp it up for the IG with a trip to the Trick Eye Museum!

Snow City. PHOTO: Klook

Trick Eye Museum. PHOTO: Klook

PHOTO: Klook. Madame Tussauds Ticket in Singapore

Cruises – Get away from it all

Cruises seem to be the next best thing with the ever-changing travel restrictions. At least there is something different you can do for your anniversary, birthdays and other special occasions while staying in Singapore.

PHOTO: Klook. Quantum of the Seas Ocean Getaway Cruise, Royal Caribbean International

PHOTO: Klook. Private Yacht Charter Rental in Singapore by White Sails

PHOTO: Klook. Singapore Southern Straits Sunset Dinner Cruise

PHOTO: Klook. Singapore Island Cruise with Lunch and Seafood Dinner

PHOTO: Trip.com. Singapore Sunset Sail - Dinner Cruise

PHOTO: Trip.com. 4 Hours Singapore Southern Islands Yacht Guided

Food, glorious food

There's nothing like good food to put a smile on your date's face. Many of us didn't realise how much we enjoy the dine-in experience until the onset of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) a couple of months back. Now that dine-in are allowed again, what are you waiting for?

PHOTO: Klook. Singapore Flyer Sky Dining

PHOTO: Klook. Afternoon Tea for 2

PHOTO: Klook. Singapore Flyer + Hotel Buffet + River Cruise

More dining deals

30% off selected TungLok Group restaurants

Love the outdoors?

You and your family adore the sun and nature. And there's nothing better than bringing Junior out to experience nature. Soak in the Vitamin D to your heart's content but don’t forget your shades and sunblock. Make hay while the sun shines!

[Klook Exclusive] Up Close with Horses Grooming Session. PHOTO: Klook

[BUY 1 GET 1 FREE] River Wonders. PHOTO: Klook

Houbii Spot. PHOTO: Klook

Singapore Zoo

Kayak Fishing Experience in Singapore. PHOTO: Klook

Kayaking Coastal Beach Clean Up Tour. PHOTO: Klook

The Secrets of a Fish Farm with Seafood Bucket. PHOTO: Klook

Catch, Cook, Fishing and BBQ Tour from Singapore. PHOTO: Klook

PHOTO: Klook. Southern Islands, Raffles Lighthouse and Pulau Hantu Tour

PHOTO: Klook. Adventure Cove Waterpark™ One-Day Ticket

PHOTO: Klook. HydroDash Singapore

PHOTO: Klook. Mega Adventure, Sentosa

PHOTO: Trip.com. Skyline Luge Sentosa Ticket

PHOTO: Klook. Instagram Worthy Picnic Rental Sets with Free Set-Up Service

Outdoors but not quite under the sun

Night Safari Singapore Ticket With Tram Ride. PHOTO: Klook

Craft activities – Bond and grow stronger together

Love to create, especially when it comes to customized items? Make a date with your S.O or family to craft something unique together and foster a stronger bond. Who can resist gifts that are made with love?

Action Art Collective Experience by ArtFlock Studio. PHOTO: Klook

PHOTO: Klook. Art Jam Session with Drinks

PHOTO: Klook. Ceramic and Pottery Workshop

PHOTO: Klook. Build A Scented Soy Candle

PHOTO: Klook. Cardholder, Wallet & Accessories Leather Workshop or DIY Kit Delivery

PHOTO: Klook. Latte Art Workshop

Spa – Get some relaxation time together

Soothe the body and soul with a much-needed spa. You and your S.O. will appreciate a day of total relaxation. Who says you can only do so in Bangkok, Bali or Japan?

PHOTO: Klook. G.Spa Massage and 24 Hour Spa

PHOTO: Trip.com. Kenko Wellness Reflexology Massage in Singapore

Hobbies

Love singing but can’t get your karaoke fix with COVID-19 restrictions? Feed your passion by recording your very own record. Make it mushy and compile an album with all your favourite love songs! Or make it a family affair and sing to your hearts' content!

PHOTO: Klook. Star Studio Recording Experience

Indoor activities

The sun's rays can be a dampener on outings. Stay cool by staying indoors, and you will never have to worry about body odour, streaked make-up, or sweat stains on your clothes. Check out nostalgic pop-ups in town or work up a sweat indoors together, away from the blazing sun.

Changi Experience Studio. PHOTO: Klook

[Klook Exclusive] Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration. PHOTO: Klook

SEA Aquarium. PHOTO: Klook

PHOTO: Klook. iFly Singapore

PHOTO: Klook. Hi Roller Indoor Skating Ticket

PHOTO: Klook. [Exclusive] New World Carnival VR Experience

PHOTO: Klook. Bowling Experience in 313 at Somerset Orchard Road

PHOTO: Trip.com. Katapult Trampoline Park in Orto Yishun

PHOTO: Trip.com. S.E.A. Aquarium™ One-Day Ticket

Unmissable SRV-friendly staycation promotions

Who doesn't miss the joys of holidaying? Reminisce with these SRV-friendly staycay super deals!

Here's where you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to have fun

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Staycation (Exclusive). PHOTO: Klook

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road Staycation. PHOTO: Klook

[BUY 1 FREE 1 NIGHT] PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering Staycation. PHOTO: Klook

Goodwood Park Hotel

Goodwood Park Hotel. PHOTO: KKday

PLAY LINE FRIENDS Invites you to a Staycation at PARKROYAL COLLECTION. PHOTO: Klook

GrabPay Promo Code: GRAB70THEMEDSTAY

Exclusive Staycation at Carlton Hotel with Garfield Take Home Welcome Pack. PHOTO: Klook

PHOTO: Klook. Capella The Club Residences Staycation

PHOTO: Klook. Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa

Celebrating birthdays or special occasions?

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals