Cyber Monday: Home and kitchen deals to upgrade your kitchen

Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·1-min read
x
x

I hope you're not sick of sales yet, because Singapore's favourite shopping websites, Shopee, Lazada and Amazon have some pretty good Cyber Monday deals to check out. Personally, I'd take the chance to check off all the big-ticket items on my list, because the GST increase in 2023 is going to cost us just that little bit more. Call me stingy, but 1% of several big-ticket items can add up to substantial savings!

On my list are a vacuum cleaner (my 5-year-old Dyson's battery is now woefully short-lived), some new cutlery, plates and bowls, pots and pans, and possibly even a dishwasher.

Of course, being the deals-hunters we are, we have the deets to your heart's desires, at discounted prices!

CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, from $78 (Photo: Amazon)
CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, from $78 (Photo: Amazon)

WMF Diadem Cookware Set, 4-piece

WMF Diadem Cookware Set, 4-piece (Photo: Amazon)
WMF Diadem Cookware Set, 4-piece (Photo: Amazon)

Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond-Infused Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece

Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond-Infused Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (Photo: Amazon)
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond-Infused Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (Photo: Amazon)

Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife

Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife, S$26.25 (Photo: Amazon)
Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife, S$26.25 (Photo: Amazon)

Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5

Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5, S$22.90 (Photo: Amazon)
Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5, S$22.90 (Photo: Amazon)

Shop on Lazada

SMEG BCC02 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine, 50's Retro Style with Frother Black

SMEG BCC02 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine, 50&#39;s Retro Style with Frother Black (Photo: Smeg)
SMEG BCC02 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine, 50's Retro Style with Frother Black (Photo: Smeg)

Aeropress Original / GO Coffee Maker Newest Model, Ready Stock

Aeropress Original / GO Coffee Maker Newest Model, Ready Stock (Photo: Lazada)
Aeropress Original / GO Coffee Maker Newest Model, Ready Stock (Photo: Lazada)

Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L

Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L, S$41.80 (Photo: Lazada)
Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L, S$41.80 (Photo: Lazada)

LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, S$849 (Photo: Lazada)
LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, S$849 (Photo: Lazada)

Shop on Shopee

Midea White Health Washing Mini Plus Dishwasher, 6L, MDWS-2703

Midea White Health Washing Mini Plus Dishwasher, 6L, MDWS-2703 (Photo: Shopee)
Midea White Health Washing Mini Plus Dishwasher, 6L, MDWS-2703 (Photo: Shopee)

Cherry Blossom Plates

Cherry Blossom Plates (Photo: Shopee)
Cherry Blossom Plates (Photo: Shopee)

Table Matters Coupe Plates

Table Matters Coupe Plates (Photo: Shopee)
Table Matters Coupe Plates (Photo: Shopee)

Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker

Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker (Photo: Shopee)
Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker (Photo: Shopee)

Airbot Bread Maker

Airbot Bread Maker (Photo: Shopee)
Airbot Bread Maker (Photo: Shopee)
