Cyber Monday: Home and kitchen deals to upgrade your kitchen

I hope you're not sick of sales yet, because Singapore's favourite shopping websites, Shopee, Lazada and Amazon have some pretty good Cyber Monday deals to check out. Personally, I'd take the chance to check off all the big-ticket items on my list, because the GST increase in 2023 is going to cost us just that little bit more. Call me stingy, but 1% of several big-ticket items can add up to substantial savings!

On my list are a vacuum cleaner (my 5-year-old Dyson's battery is now woefully short-lived), some new cutlery, plates and bowls, pots and pans, and possibly even a dishwasher.

Of course, being the deals-hunters we are, we have the deets to your heart's desires, at discounted prices!

Shop on Amazon

CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, from $78 (Photo: Amazon)

WMF Diadem Cookware Set, 4-piece (Photo: Amazon)

Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond-Infused Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (Photo: Amazon)

Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife, S$26.25 (Photo: Amazon)

Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5, S$22.90 (Photo: Amazon)

Shop on Lazada

SMEG BCC02 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine, 50's Retro Style with Frother Black (Photo: Smeg)

Aeropress Original / GO Coffee Maker Newest Model, Ready Stock (Photo: Lazada)

Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L, S$41.80 (Photo: Lazada)

LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, S$849 (Photo: Lazada)

Shop on Shopee

Midea White Health Washing Mini Plus Dishwasher, 6L, MDWS-2703 (Photo: Shopee)

Cherry Blossom Plates (Photo: Shopee)

Table Matters Coupe Plates (Photo: Shopee)

Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker (Photo: Shopee)

Airbot Bread Maker (Photo: Shopee)