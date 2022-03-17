Shop cute fashion, beauty and wizarding collaborations, plus new launches alerts

Cadence Loh
·Lifestyle Editor
·7-min read
In this article:
Retailers sure know how to tug at our heart- and purse strings, don’t they? Be it Pokemon, Spirited Away, Sailor Moon, Hello Kitty, Barbie or even Lego, they know consumers this side of the world are all ready to lap it up.

A movie, drama series, an animation, a video game or even a snack may mean so much to us we would not hesitate to bring them from reel to real life. So here are the latest and cutest collaborations in the first quarter of 2022 we think you will love as much as we do. Let the floodgates to nostalgia and happiness open!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Casetify X Gemma Correll

We have laughed, wept and identified with the irreverent and witty musings from illustrator, cartoonist, and writer Gemma Correll. And now the creative brings her clever wit and sweet artistic style to phone cases. This collection was designed for all the homebodies, animal lovers, and introverts (who still love to have fun). Enjoy free worldwide shipping on orders above US$35.

Casetify X Gemma Correll's Very Busy Doing Nothing, sustainable materials, US$60

Casetify X Gemma Correll&#39;s Very Busy Doing Nothing, sustainable materials. PHOTO: Casetify
Casetify X Gemma Correll's Very Busy Doing Nothing, sustainable materials. PHOTO: Casetify

More Casetify collaborations.

Casetify X Harry Potter

[Be the first to get it] Arriving 31 March. Get priority access on 30 March 2022, 9pm, PST.

Casetify X Harry Potter. PHOTO: Casetify
Casetify X Harry Potter. PHOTO: Casetify

iHerb X Disney

Walt Disney has weaved dreams for both the young and the old. Why not get some help from him to egg to kids to brush their teeth and eat their multivitamins?

Get lip smackers from Disney and Pixar.

Get Disney+ today and enjoy unlimited streaming!

Sundown Naturals Kids, Multivitamin Gummies, Disney Princess, Assorted, 60s, S$9.31

Sundown Naturals Kids, Multivitamin Gummies, Disney Princess, Assorted, 60s. PHOTO: iHerb
Sundown Naturals Kids, Multivitamin Gummies, Disney Princess, Assorted, 60s. PHOTO: iHerb

 Anessa X Pokemon

Anessa X Pokemon sunscreen. PHOTO: Lazada
Anessa X Pokemon sunscreen. PHOTO: Lazada

Swarovski X Warner Bros

Way before Warner Bros came up with the timeless Harry Potter series and other superhero movies such as Batman (the allure of the mysterious hero never gets old), there was Tom and Jerry. No know needed to understand the love-hate relationship between the two. But we do know that we had good childhood memories of Jerry upping Tom in his shenanigans despite Tom's relentless pursuit of the latter. Come to think of it, these two are probably the first frenemies we know of. Cherish your childhood memories with a crystal memento or two.

Batman, large, Limited Edition, S$48,000

Batman, large, Limited Edition. PHOTO: Swarovski
Batman, large, Limited Edition. PHOTO: Swarovski

Tom and Jerry, Tom

Tom and Jerry, Tom. PHOTO: Swarovski
Tom and Jerry, Tom. PHOTO: Swarovski

Swarovski X Disney

I dare say all of us grew up watching Disney cartoons with familiar characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck (hello Disneyland!). With the continuous roll-out of meaningful animation and movies such as Frozen and Brave where the female protagonists break out of the Cinderella syndrome as damsels in distress and waiting for their knights in shining armour to rescue them. Disney has come a long way indeed! Celebrate women empowerment with these beautiful collaborations with Swarovski and more.

Frozen 2 – Anna

Frozen 2 &#x002013; Anna. PHOTO: Swarovski
Frozen 2 – Anna. PHOTO: Swarovski

Etude X Loacker

Fancy quirky makeup in your bag? Whether you intend to add a sparkle of joy in your makeup kit or gift this sweet collab from Etude X Loacker, you are sure to bring on the smiles. Pick from eyeshadow palettes, blushers, and lip tints - all inspired by Loacker’s well-loved classic flavours - Vanilla, Napolitaner, and Raspberry-Yogurt.

Etude Loacker Play Color Eye

ETUDE Loacker Play Color Eye. PHOTO: Etude
ETUDE Loacker Play Color Eye. PHOTO: Etude

ETUDE Loacker Sweet Layer Blusher

ETUDE Loacker Sweet Layer Blusher. PHOTO: Etude
ETUDE Loacker Sweet Layer Blusher. PHOTO: Etude

Pomelo X Sailor Moon

Much like Superman and Batman, Sailor Moon has got to be the female version of a super hero(ine), with a dash of kawaii thrown into the mix. Who says you can't be cute and save the world at the same time?

Pomelo X Sailor Moon. PHOTO: Pomelo
Pomelo X Sailor Moon. PHOTO: Pomelo

Pomelo X Disney

Relive Disney classics with Mickey Mouse, Lady and the Tramp and other cute collaborations. Better yet, twin with your S.O. or BFF.

Pomelo X Disney. PHOTO: Pomelo
Pomelo X Disney. PHOTO: Pomelo

Cotton On X Keith Haring

The distinctive artwork of deceased American artist and social activist, Keith Haring, needs no introduction. Equally known for his pop art and for raising AIDS awareness, Haring's enduring pop art continues to beam its cheer and light to one and all. Get yours today!

Cotton On X Keith Haring. PHOTO: Cotton On
Cotton On X Keith Haring. PHOTO: Cotton On

Uniqlo X Studio Ghibli

PHOTO: Uniqlo
PHOTO: Uniqlo

Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro needs no introduction. Uniqlo will be launching the UT collection #My style, My Ghibli – the first collaboration with Studio Ghibli. The collection features colourful graphics and photographs by Thai photographer Kanyada that draws you into the wondrous world of the animated film. Available from 18 February to 27 March 2022 only.

Pandora X Marvel

Channel your inner sense of adventure with the first-ever MARVEL x Pandora Collection and be the hero in your life! One thing the Marvel universe has taught us is that each individual has the capability to use our strengths (like a real hero) to make a difference. Now you can don gentle reminders with these exquisite charms that truly captures the personalities and values of each Marvel character. Be it Black Widow, Iron Man, The Hulk or Black Panther, you will be able to carry with you the values you hold dear. Collection launches 17 February.

Swarovski X Harry Potter

Swarovski X Harry Potter. PHOTO: Swarovski
Swarovski X Harry Potter. PHOTO: Swarovski

Marvel x Pandora The Avengers Infinity Stones Dangle Charm

Marvel x Pandora The Avengers Infinity Stones Dangle Charm. PHOTO: Lazada
Marvel x Pandora The Avengers Infinity Stones Dangle Charm. PHOTO: Lazada

Marvel x Pandora The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Dangle Charm

Marvel x Pandora The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Dangle Charm. PHOTO: Lazada
Marvel x Pandora The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Dangle Charm. PHOTO: Lazada

Swarovski X Star Wars

Star Wars - Mandalorian, The Child

Star Wars - Mandalorian, The Child. PHOTO: Swarovski
Star Wars - Mandalorian, The Child. PHOTO: Swarovski

Skechers X We Bare Bear

Park Seo Jun models in Skechers X We Bare Bear. PHOTO: Skechers
Park Seo Jun models in Skechers X We Bare Bear. PHOTO: Skechers

Parents and those who are still a child at heart will be familiar with the hit Cartoon Network series; We Bare Bears. In this collaboration with Skechers, the capsule includes a new apparel range for adults and kids featuring the lovable, stackable siblings Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear. The icing on the cake? Park Seo Jun, Skechers Regional Brand Ambassador, models in the new Skechers X We Bare Bears Collection. How can we say no to oppa?

Skechers X We Bare Bears. PHOTO: Skechers
Skechers X We Bare Bears. PHOTO: Skechers

Cotton On X Kakao Friends

Cotton On X Kakao Friends. PHOTO: Cotton On
Cotton On X Kakao Friends. PHOTO: Cotton On

Origins X Kakao Friends

PHOTO: Sephora
PHOTO: Sephora

Love to add a pop of colour to your beauty pantry? Look no further than the Origins X Kakao Friends collaboration. Let Ryan and Apeach brighten up your daily skincare routine as your skin start to glow!

Drink Up™ 10 Minute Hydrating Mask With Apricot & Glacier Water (Limited Edition)

Drink Up&#x002122; 10 Minute Hydrating Mask With Apricot & Glacier Water (Limited Edition). PHOTO: Sephora
Drink Up™ 10 Minute Hydrating Mask With Apricot & Glacier Water (Limited Edition). PHOTO: Sephora

Lancome X Emily in Paris

PHOTO: Lancome
PHOTO: Lancome

Let's admit it, many of us have been soothing our travel withdrawal symptoms by bingeing on the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Featuring Lily Collins as a fish out of water sent to work in Paris without even knowing how to string a proper sentence in French together, many of us are hooked on her sartorial choices. Now that Lancome is bringing a slice of Paris onto our dressing table with the Lancome X Emily in Paris range, we say, "Oui, bien sur!”

More Emily in Paris beauty products on LookFantastic

Emily in Paris La Vie En Rose 10 Piece Brush Set

Emily in Paris La Vie En Rose 10 Piece Brush Set. PHOTO: LookFantastic
Emily in Paris La Vie En Rose 10 Piece Brush Set. PHOTO: LookFantastic

Peanuts

"It was a dark and stormy night", so says Charlie's beloved dog, Snoopy. It may not be such a great idea to pick up writing tips from self-imposed "World famous author" Snoopy from the classic Peanuts comic strip. But the collaborations, be it stationery or functional day-to-day items, never fail to bring a smile to the user and are great conversational starters for all.

Swatch x Peanuts Hee Hee Hee (SO29Z106) Quartz 41mm Silicone Strap, S$149

Swatch x Peanuts Hee Hee Hee (SO29Z106) Quartz 41mm Silicone Strap. PHOTO: Lazada
Swatch x Peanuts Hee Hee Hee (SO29Z106) Quartz 41mm Silicone Strap. PHOTO: Lazada

Moleskine X Peanuts Snoopy

Moleskine X Peanuts Snoopy. PHOTO: Lazada
Moleskine X Peanuts Snoopy. PHOTO: Lazada

Moleskine X Peanuts

Moleskine Limited Edition NoteBook PEANUTS Sakura. PHOTO: Lazada
Moleskine Limited Edition NoteBook PEANUTS Sakura. PHOTO: Lazada

Puma X Peanuts

PUMA x PEANUTS Kids' Crossbody Wallet

PUMA x PEANUTS Kids&#39; Crossbody Wallet. PHOTO: PUMA
PUMA x PEANUTS Kids' Crossbody Wallet. PHOTO: PUMA

Casio X Rubik's cube

For most of us, the very first watch we owned would probably be a Casio. And boy, how we treasured our first watch! Fast forward decades later and you get a transformer-like watch, one infused with the Rubik's Cube's design elements with the primary colours of red, blue and yellow. Wear it like a badge of honour, and no one needs to know you never managed to return the cube to its original pattern!

Pre-Order: G-Shock X Rubik’s Cube Limited Edition Collaboration

G-Shock X Rubik&#x002019;s Cube Limited Edition Collaboration. PHOTO: Lazada
G-Shock X Rubik’s Cube Limited Edition Collaboration. PHOTO: Lazada

Uno X A Bathing Ape

Remember the days when teachers would allow us to bring toys and games to school after examinations? Uno is one of the favourite of all students. Now that we are all grown up, we get to combine our love of games and fashion with this cute collab. Get it today and round up your BFFs for a game of Uno!

Pre-Order: A Bathing Ape X Uno Collaboration Releases

A Bathing Ape X Uno Collaboration Releases. PHOTO: Lazada
A Bathing Ape X Uno Collaboration Releases. PHOTO: Lazada

Puma X Minecraft

You've invested hours onto the game. Now you can proudly put on the athleisure range with the Puma X Minecraft collab.

PHOTO: Puma
PHOTO: Puma

