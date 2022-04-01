Creating gold-class movie and Netflix experiences at home with BenQ’s EW3880R ultrawide monitor and EW2880U 4K monitor

With the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties around the world giving us more anxiety than ever, it is no wonder we are spending more time glued to our screens. Whether it is to catch up on the news, connect with our loved ones, or simply escape reality by swiping through our social media feeds or ‘channel-surfing’ on our streaming accounts, our behaviours are unlikely to change anytime soon, with new content being constantly available at our fingertips.

Although in-person events are slowly being reintroduced into our ‘new normal’ for entertainment, ‘binge-watching’ is set to stay as one of the popular ways to destress and decompress – be it by getting into the latest K-dramas, Netflix original series, or Disney+ releases. While the term has existed since the early 2000s, the practice itself has gained even more traction in the last two years, triggered by the stay-at-home measures and social distancing restrictions that were enforced at the height of the global health crisis.

As audio-visual technology continues to advance, it has become possible to recreate the immersive experiences one would typically enjoy in the cinema or theatre hall, right in the comfort of one’s own living room or bedroom. With so much equipment proliferating the market today, choosing the right combination for your home can seem overwhelming, but the perfect set-up for personal gold-class level movie- and TV-watching is not that complicated nor costly to attain.

Extraordinary cinema-level quality

While most people think that projectors make for the ultimate movie nights-in, a superior monitor can be all you need to charge up your entertainment. In particular, the BenQ EW3880R (37.5”) and EW2880U (28”) monitors are two of the most versatile displays that offer exceptional image and sound quality for film buffs, even if you do not have the luxury of space. BenQ’s proprietary HDRi (HDR intelligence) technology utilises a sensor to intuitively change HDR effects based on the lighting around you, automatically adjusting colour balance, saturation, and brightness so you never miss out on the details even during the darker scenes and maintain a cinematic ambience – however the configuration of your room may be.

The BenQ EW3880R and EW2880U monitors also come with a 4K HDR IPS panel and cinema-accurate DCI-P3 gamut (95% and 90% respectively) so you can soak in more vivid imagery at a 24P framerate. Thanks to clearer shadow details, vibrant colour gradations, and an adaptive dynamic contrast, you can sit back, relax, and dive into the story unfolding before you the way its creators meant for you to. The BenQ EW3880R monitor even has an ultrawide curved frame to engage all your senses, emulating the total visual immersion offered by the big screen.

EW3880R night mode
Ultrawide curved frame to engage all your senses

‘Boom-bastic’ sounds

One of biggest reasons why people love watching movies in the cinema is the impeccable sound system, where even a pin drop can be amplified to maximum effect. Featuring 5 modes for you to tailor your viewing experiences, the BenQ EW3880R and EW2880U monitors are just as big on clear and crisp sound. The former model also comprises built-in 2.1ch treVolo speakers and a massive 8W sub-woofer that provides the most well-defined bass, even at the highest volume. Whether you prefer action-packed flicks, dramas full of dialogue, or epic musicals, both monitors deliver rich and ultra-high sound quality for every cinephile’s enjoyment.

Ultra-high sound quality for every cinephile's enjoyment
Ultra-high sound quality for every cinephile’s enjoyment

Unparalleled convenience

Typically, most monitors in the market are designed for non-Apple users, but the BenQ EW3880R and EW2880U monitors are game-changers for MacBook fans. When it comes to visuals, MacBook screens are known to offer one of the best pixel densities in the market, among others. In catering for their remarkable performance, both BenQ monitors support USB-C connection and a 60W power delivery, with the latter’s M-book mode being able to display the precise colours of a MacBook retina screen so you can savour stunning images at all times.

What’s more, the BenQ EW3880R and EW2880U monitors also come with a remote control that allows you to conveniently adjust HDRi and treVolo sound modes, as well as brightness and volume as necessary so you need not even get up from your seat!

Optimal for health and comfort

With so much time spent in front of our devices at work, play, and in between, we are putting more strain on our eyes than we think. Many screens are not designed with the viewer’s health in mind, but the BenQ EW3880R and EW2880U monitors come with industry-leading eye-care technology to ensure you can ‘binge-watch’ in comfort without harming your vision. Similar to the auto-brightness function on your smartphone, BenQ's proprietary Brightness Intelligence plus (BI+) feature automatically adjusts screen brightness and colour temperature to optimal levels according to the ambient lighting in your space, which is detected by a built-in light sensor. Both monitors are also fitted with Flicker-Free protection technology and Low Blue Light mode, which were first launched 10 years ago and enhanced ever since, to effectively diminish eye muscle fatigue while filtering out the wavelength that can damage your retinal cells.

Monitors with industry-leading eye-care technology
Monitors with industry-leading eye-care technology

Ultimately, everyone has their own preferences when it comes to creating the ideal environment for watching movies or Netflix at home, from how cosy the space is to the type of refreshments on hand. However, the BenQ EW3880R ultrawide monitor and EW2880U 4K monitor are the foundation for enjoying cinema-level entertainment with their superb audio-visual output, no matter your genre of choice. Now, bring on the popcorn!

