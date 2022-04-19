Shopping:

Robinsons' sales are ongoing. New bedding & home deals added

The e-tailer has an exciting line-up of sales starting today till 28 April.

Compost bins that are perfect for small spaces

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·4-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shopping
    Shopping
close-up of female hand dumping organic food scraps into the compost bin
Dumping organic food scraps into the compost bin (Photo: Gettyimages)

Singaporeans aren't known for actively developing sustainable habits since young. While the older generation did engage in cost-saving (and ultimately sustainable) habits, such as saving and crushing used eggs shells to sprinkle in gardening pots or using tingkats (tiffin carriers) – we have rather unfortunately developed a use-and-throw culture in the era of convenience.

A growing group of people are ready to explore more sustainable ways of living – be it bringing our own recycling bag, growing our own food at home, hydroponics, exploring plant-based meal options and more.

This brings us to composting.

Composting is a recycling process to convert plant materials such as fruit skins, food scraps and more into fertilisers. It does not take herculean efforts to do the conversion, as you're essentially leaving your wastes to their own device to break down naturally.

Gardeners have used compost from the breaking down of organic material for centuries to increase soil organic matter, improve soil physical properties, and supply some of the essential nutrients for plant growth.

If you've ventured beyond just a budding gardener and are looking to start your own composting (imagine the savings on fertilisers!), here's an overview guide to help kickstart your composting journey, even in a small space.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Step 1: Start collecting your food waste at home

We all have to start somewhere, and luckily, this is an easy enough step to start. However, you cannot simply throw ALL food wastes into this particular bin. They do need to fulfil certain requirements to ensure efficient biodegradation. You definitely don't want to contaminate the whole heap and waste (heh) all that effort!

Here's a quick list of what SHOULD NOT go into your composting bins.

Meat, fish, bones, dairy, eggs, fat-based condiments and foods such as butter, animal fat, grease, citrus fruit peels, onions and garlic scrap, baked goods, coffee pods and teabags, stickers on fruits and veggies, coated cardboard packaging, and biodegradable bags (unless you know for sure they work for home composting).

In short, make sure what goes in are organic materials you chop off unprocessed food.

A countertop food bin can help you separate the food scraps that can go into your bokashi bin and normal trash can.

Intelligent Waste Compost Bin Food Waste Caddy with Odour Filter and Ventilation, 4L

Intelligent Waste Compost Bin Food Waste Caddy with Odor Filter and Ventilation, 4L (Photo: Amazon)
Intelligent Waste Compost Bin Food Waste Caddy with Odor Filter and Ventilation, 4L (Photo: Amazon)

Step 2: Chuck them into a composting bin and wait

No seriously, I said it was easy. After the initial difficulty with sorting, which you will get with some practice, all you need to do is to chuck it in a bin and let them break down for as little as six to eight weeks, and sometimes up to a year or more. However, there are accelerators to help you along. Some people use soil, while some people use a starter that might have been provided with the bins you get.

When the ingredients you have put in your container have turned into a dark brown, earthy smelling material, the composting process is complete. Along the way, you can also collect a liquid that results from the composting process, called the "bokashi tea", which is a nutrients-packed liquid for plant fertilisation purposes.

Preferably, choose a bin with a dispenser spout at the bottom so you can collect bokashi tea.

Bokashi Compost Bin 8L

Bokashi Compost Bin 8L (Photo: Shopee)
Bokashi Compost Bin 8L (Photo: Shopee)

Urban Composter City Set, Indoor Compost Bin + Compost Accelerator

Urban Composter City Set, Indoor Compost Bin + Compost Accelerator (Photo: Shopee)
Urban Composter City Set, Indoor Compost Bin + Compost Accelerator (Photo: Shopee)

Bonus: There's another way of composting that requires the help of our wriggly friends: worms, which will eat and poop their way to rich dark soil in the compost bins. Unfortunately, this method might not be for those uncomfortable with handling insects, and one must be a lot more careful about what you put in the bins lest you kill the worms that are helping you.

Worm Composter, Black

Worm Composter, Black (Photo: Amazon)
Worm Composter, Black (Photo: Amazon)

Generally, composting is mostly a matter of leaving your food scraps alone and letting them breakdown, even as you top it up with more scraps along the way.

Consider that the next time you are thinking of revamping your home garden!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 'Fantastic Beasts' tops N.America box office

    "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" had a slightly less than fantastic North American opening this weekend, at least by Wizarding World standards, taking in an estimated $43 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

  • ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

    Marvel Studios released the much-awaited first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder on 18 April, and it has already become the toast of social media. Actor Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor and we also get a look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. This marks her return to the franchise after starring in the first two Thor movies. A direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) in which Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy for an

  • Expensive Brews: Here Are The World’s Most Costly Coffees

    For coffee connoisseurs, a good quality cup of java is true bliss. Forget the instant coffee and other sub-par types, only the best will do for true coffee lovers, and that usually means they’re the most expensive. An early morning caffeine dose is what gets most of us out of bed, while for many it is essential to keep them up for an all-nighter. Whatever be the reason, a good cup of coffee is an instant mood lifter and unclogs the mind for the day. Coffee is a beverage that has strong connoisse

  • Coachella music festival returns after three-year hiatus

    California's Coachella will kick off Friday for the first time since 2019, with hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the premier desert music festival, as the United States sees Covid-19 cases edge up.

  • REVIEW: The 'Expensive Brunette' is 2022's hair colour trend to try now

    For a colour that’s shiny and rich yet low maintenance, brunette is the go-to colour this season.

  • Newly-opened Unity Coffee in Kovan serves picture-perfect charcoal latte, giant Korean-style grilled chicken sandwich & more

    Coffee lovers, heads up! Unity Coffee is a new specialty coffee shop that just opened up in the Kovan heartlands. Run by award-winning latte artists who have been in the specialty coffee industry for many years now, the takeaway-only cafe serves a good variety of drinks. There’s the usual espresso, latte and brewed coffee for […] The post Newly-opened Unity Coffee in Kovan serves picture-perfect charcoal latte, giant Korean-style grilled chicken sandwich & more appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • How a cold plunge can benefit your mind and body

    While it’s fairly common for athletes to take a post-workout ice bath, the practice of immersing your body in freezing cold H2O has become more popular amongst celebrities as of late, too. Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Brooke Shields are some of the stars who’ve tried versions of the teeth-chatting trend. (Brie Larson even lists cold showers as a fave way to calm down!) But the latest big name to join the cold plunge train? Alyssa Milano. Recently, the Charmed alumn took to Instagram to share her (chi

  • Nasty Cookie founder opens Let’s Pretzel at Geylang Bazaar with a smorgasbord of flavours

    One of the best things about living in a multicultural and multi-ethnic country is the delicious things that happen when food cultures meet and overlap. The opening of Let’s Pretzel at the Geylang Bazaar is proof of that. On the menu are pretzel flavours Ondeh Ondeh, Pepperoni and Cheese, Cookies N Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, and […] The post Nasty Cookie founder opens Let’s Pretzel at Geylang Bazaar with a smorgasbord of flavours appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Chef Alain Ducasse Has Just Opened A Vegan Burger Kiosk In Paris

    Visitors to Paris looking to satisfy their vegan proclivity can now look forward to Chef Alain Ducasse’s Burgal. Zucchini, carrots, parsnips, lentils, quinoa and onions… so goes the recipe for the veggie burger patty that top chef Alain Ducasse is about to start serving at a Paris kiosk. Unlike many animal protein-free burgers, the superstar chef is taking the concept further by making the recipe entirely vegan. Eating is a form of activism, according to Alain Ducasse, who underpinned this idea

  • Harry, Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth II en route to Netherlands

    Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said.

  • Get ready for Raya with these beautiful serving trays, crockery and cutlery!

    To help you with Raya preparation, we've shortlisted some of the beautiful crockery, trays and cutlery you can find online!

  • The Taste Of Wine Can Be Influenced By Music According To A New Study

    If you think your glass of wine always tastes better with music, we can assure you that you’re not alone. A recent study conducted by the psychology team at Heriot-Watt University, revealed the influence music has on the taste of wine. In the study, a total of 250 adults were recruited on a university campus and offered a free glass of wine in return for answering a few questions about its taste. After being asked to gargle a glass of tap water (in order to clear away any other taste), participa

  • Ukraine refugee children dance in safety in Prague

    Six-year-old Eva swings into a backbend with ease, then assesses herself in the large mirror at the end of the dance studio and rewards herself with a contented smile.

  • Thailand is producing its own caviar — here’s what you need to know

    At his upmarket Bangkok restaurant, Michelin-starred chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn spoons black caviar onto a plate, adding the newly affordable Thailand-made delicacy to his reinterpreted traditional family recipes. The luxury food, better associated with chilly northern nations, is breaking into the Southeast Asian country’s fine-dining scene, with the 37-year-old celebrity cook able to economically serve the roe thanks to an innovative farm outside the capital. Using high-tech harvesting me

  • 'Terrified': Musk Twitter buyout bid rattles tech world

    Elon Musk's shock offer to buy Twitter drew immediate fears Thursday - and some cheers - over putting the platform in the hands of a mercurial billionaire who advocates fewer limits on what people can post.

  • Review: Fukui offers a transcendent taste of spring without the travelling

    Welcome to Fukui. The local time is 6pm, the weather is a cool 20 degrees Celsius, and the food is fishier than a job offer on Telegram. We hope you enjoy your three hours here. If the closed borders of Japan continues to leave you wanting, waiting, constantly searching for tendon eateries, Fukui is a temporary reprieve. Named after the south-central Japanese prefecture, the restaurant delivers produce primarily from the region in an intimate, ryokan-like space on Mohamed Sultan Road just steps

  • Hollywood stars and cult directors announced for Cannes

    The Cannes Film Festival announced the line-up for its 75th edition on Thursday with a mix of cult arthouse directors and Hollywood glamour heading for the French Riviera in May.

  • Artist Moon Malek is inspired by pop culture and pretty desserts

    If you have been out and about in Singapore, chances are you have seen some of Muneera Malek’s artworks. Going by the moniker Moon Malek, the Temasek Polytechnic-educated graphic designer and illustrator has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Samsung and Red Bull as well as had her work featured in the Singapore River Festival and […]

  • Planning a trip to Seoul? Here are the best luxury hotels in the city to book

    Since the South Korea-Singapore VTL opened in November last year, travellers in the sunny island have been slowly but surely making their way to the country for a much-needed vacation. The appeal is obvious — the better weather, delicious food, fashion, a whole host of activities, and just a completely different scenery, it’s easy to see why Seoul is the top choice for Singaporean holidaymakers. That, coupled with the fact that there isn’t any other country in the East Asian region that’s quaran

  • This medieval UNESCO-listed castle will host Gucci’s next fashion show

    The 13th-century citadel and castle (Castel del Monte) situated on a hill in Andria will host Gucci’s new fashion show on 16 May 2022. Known for its unique geometric designs, Castel Del Monte in the Apulia region of Italy has been protected as a World Heritage Site since 1996. The thirteenth-century fortress will host Gucci’s next fashion show on 16 May, confirmed Alessandro Michele. Whether you’re planning a holiday to Italy or simply looking forward to the show, here is everything you need to