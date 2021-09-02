Comedian Kumar to perform at Sands Theatre for the first time

Kumar. (PHOTO: Base Entertainment)

We all could use a laugh right now.

Singaporean stand-up comedian Kumar will be performing at Sands Theatre for the first time in September, from the 10th to 26th with his show, Kumar Unmasked.

The Singapore comedy legend, known for finding humour in all things controversial in everyday life, is set to Unmask the New Normal amidst the ongoing pandemic.

In an episode of We Chat With, Kumar gets real with Yahoo Life SEA as he delves into his mental health, axing toxic friends from his phonebook and stressing the importance of art in today's climate.

Guests who attend this event will be required to undergo Pre-Event Testing (PET) if they have not already completed their full vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to performance date, or if they do not fulfill any other requirements stipulated by the Singapore government. This policy will be amended in-line with government guidelines as they are announced. Ticket sales for the show will be subject to prevailing Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

