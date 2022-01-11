Celebrity:

Ronny Chieng pays tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget

Saget invited Chieng to watch him on Broadway performing in Hand To God

CNY comedy Chilli Laugh Story stars Edan Lui, Sandra Ng, Ronald Cheng, and Gigi Leung

Lim Yian Lu
·1-min read
In this article:
Chilli Laugh Story stars Sandra Ng, Ronald Cheng, Gigi Leung, and Mirror&#39;s Edan Lui. (Photo: Instagram/goldenvillagepictures)
Chilli Laugh Story stars Sandra Ng, Ronald Cheng, Gigi Leung, and Mirror's Edan Lui. (Photo: Instagram/goldenvillagepictures)

It's the time of the year for Chinese New Year movies, and Chilli Laugh Story will be one of the first few from Hong Kong to greet us. It stars the regulars of Hong Kong Chinese New Year movies Sandra Ng, Ronald Cheng and Gigi Leung, with the addition of a rising star Edan Lui.

Chilli Laugh Story is about the life of Coba’s (Edan Lui) family — Ronald Cheng as his dad, Sandra Ng as his aunt, and Gigi Leung as his mum — who has to work from home as part of the COVID-19 measures. Although it seems like a luxury at first to work outside the shackles of the office, it also generates more friction among Coba’s family members.

From deciding whether to turn his mother’s homemade chilli sauce into an online business, to choosing the type of bottle to use, long-hidden family conflicts are on the verge of erupting. Soon, the family’s daily tugs-of-war become even spicier than the chilli sauce.

The comedy film recently dropped its Mandarin-dubbed teaser, which features the actors chopping chilli and testing the viability of selling the chilli sauce. As the Mandarin dub may sound a little awkward, you can also check out the original Cantonese version.

Chilli Laugh Story will be coming to Singapore theatres on 1 February, the first day of Chinese New Year.

