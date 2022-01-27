CNY 2022: Master Xuchu Zhang's zodiacs – Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon and Snake

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

By: Master Xuchu Zhang

In the past years, many of us had to stay at home due to the pandemic. As another year approaches, let's start by looking at each zodiac 生肖 sign's horoscope to receive new blessings! In 2022, we will send off the Ox and bring in the Tiger. The Ren Yin year of 2022 is labelled as Gold in the Five Elements, meaning it's the Year of Gold Tiger. Now let's look at the horoscopes of the first six zodiac signs.

Rat zodiac horoscope sign for 2022. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Rat's horoscope

Rats will face conflict with the Funeral Star in the Year of the Tiger. You should avoid visiting patients in the hospital or eating funeral foods. Do not be too inquisitive of other people's business to stay away from trouble. Maintain a low profile. Try and reduce the possibility of doing the wrong thing at the wrong time to avoid falling into traps.

Tips and resolutions:

1. Try to attend joyous occasions to break away from bad luck. One happy event can circumvent three disasters.

2. On the first and fifteenth day of each lunar month, worship the God of Wealth to pray for a prosperous year.

3. Be extra careful in the lunar months of April, June and September. Wear blue, light yellow, grey, gold or silver clothes to prevent the Sha Star from entering your Palace and affecting the fortune of your family.

4. Burn the 'funeral money' between the first day of the first lunar month and the Lantern Festival for good luck.

5. Carry a Rat crystal as a talisman to keep you safe.

We see a beautiful Rat Swarovski ornament here!

6. The wealthy and noble are in the South.

7. Do not buy any house with rounded corners to avoid strange diseases that have no cure. It will be hard for Rats who live in a house like that to meet noble people.

8. If there's any negative energy in the front or back of the house, get hold of a taiji stone to neutralise it.

9. If the opened French window in your home touches the corner of the house, it creates a Wall Knife Sha. Do not hang a Shan Hai Zhen (sea and mountain) plaque in the house because the glass can be easy to break and be harmful to the family fortune. The fortune will be difficult to turn. It also causes arguments easily, and family members can get suspicious of each other.

Crystals to consider buying: Aquamarine, Rainbow Obsidian

Ox zodiac horoscope sign for 2022. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Ox's horoscope

Rats and Oxen who committed Tai Sui last year will see a shining silver line. While the Sun is shining on their Palace, there's still the Sha Star that brings negative energy. This may stop your career from developing, so do not be too arrogant when you have good luck to avoid a fall from grace in the future.

Keep an eye on the petty characters who speak ill of you behind your back. Xing (punishment), Hai (damage), Po (break), Ke (collision) and Chong (clash) will all come to you. Keep a low profile when doing things and try not to make mistakes, so you don't fall into the fatal trap.

Tips and resolutions:

1. Be aware of possible lawsuits in the Year of the Tiger. Deal with residential houses and family graves to resolve the crisis to stabilise the luck in making money.

2. Be extra careful in the lunar months of January, July and October. Be cautious when investing in property, and do not be reckless because others may frame you.

3. Burn the 'fortune-bringer money' between the first day of the first lunar month and the Lantern Festival to prevent the fall of your fortune. Carry a taiji stone of Ox to keep you safe.

4. Wear clothes of grass green, peach, Gold and milky white, purple and brown.

5. The wealthy and noble lie in the south for the Oxen.

6. Do not live in a house with a cemetery, temple for the dead or hospital in front of it.

7. Think twice before buying any property in case of theft and disease. Your family may leave you, and the younger generation in the household may not stay.

Crystals to consider buying: Citrine, Moss Agate

Tiger zodiac horoscope sign for 2022. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Tiger's horoscope

Tigers will commit Tai Sui in the Year of the Tiger - you may be very successful or suffer a great loss. However, you will enjoy happy events with the attacks of sorrowful energies. The Sui Po direction will invite Po (break), Hai (damage) and Xing (punishment) to you. Therefore, it's recommended to attend more joyous events to circumvent disasters. In the meantime, pay attention to the following tips.

Tips and resolutions:

1. Take planes to the outlying islands across the sea to resolve misfortune and bring good luck and noble people.

2. Don't be careless and keep a low profile to avoid unnecessary trouble and potential lawsuits that harm your luck.

3. Worship Tai Sui between the first day and the fifteenth day of the first lunar month and burn 'Tai Sui money' to complete the cure.

4. Be extra careful in the lunar months of February, May and November. Wear clothes of black, peach, Gold, milky white and green.

5. Avoid hurting your partner in a romantic relationship.

6. Carry a Tiger crystal with topaz to keep the undesirable away and keep you safe.

7. The wealthy and noble are in the South.

8. Do not buy a house with Tian Zhan Sha (heavenly axe) or Water Tower Sha to keep vile, petty people away.

9. Choose a square house to live in, and try to not live on the fourth or fourteenth floors. Settle into the house first before having a family. A detached house will be the best choice. The higher you live in the city, the better feng shui you will have.

Crystals to consider buying: Topaz, Tiger Eye

Rabbit zodiac horoscope sign for 2022. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Rabbit's horoscope

Rabbits will clash with the Disease Star this year. As the evil deity may track you down and bring you discomforts, try and sleep early and exercise moderately. Having a bland diet will be better. Look after yourself and do not wear yourself out, or it will be easy to get ill. It would be a pity to spend all your hard-earned money on medical treatments.

Tips and resolutions:

1. Carry a charm and a bag of coarse salt to keep the evil away. Unless it's for your close family members, avoid going to the hospital to visit patients because you may encounter the disease monster and catch an illness yourself.

2. Burn the 'sickness-curing money' between the first and the fifteenth day in the first lunar month for good luck. Cure small discomforts like colds swiftly. Delays could cause you to spend a lot of money.

3. Be extra careful in the lunar months of April, July, November and December. Be aware of robbers.

4. Wear clothes of lucky colours, including gold and milky white, black, red and dark blue, to keep evil people away.

5. The wealthy and noble are in the Northwest.

6. Pray for safety at the temple on the first day of the first lunar month. Carry the 'five lucky coins' with rose quartz with you.

7. Do not buy any house with a corner missing or at a dead-end of a road.

8. If a corner of a house or the main street is pointing at your house, the house is considered a money-losing property, and you should not buy it. Your family won't be comfortable living in a house like that.

Crystals to consider buying: Rose Quartz, Kyanite

Dragon zodiac horoscope sign for 2022. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Dragon's horoscope

Dragons will be in conflict with Sirius in the Year of the Tiger. Do not wear all black or red when going out to avoid bloodshed and loss of money. Couples could get into a fight, divorce or break-up for no reason. You may encounter thieves in crowded places or on a bus. Keep an eye on your valuables, or you will have trouble getting replacements.

Tips and resolutions:

1. Burn the 'Sirius money' between the first and the fifteenth day in the first lunar month to resolve the bad luck.

2. Carry a red and green taiji jade pendant with a Dragon to block the negative energy and keep you safe.

3. Be extra careful in the lunar months of January, July, August and October.

4. Wear black, grey, brown, Gold and milky white clothes and classic peach colours to avoid bad luck.

5. The wealthy and noble lie in the Southwest for Dragons.

6. Do not buy any house on a floor number ending with 4.

7. Avoid having your master bedroom facing a cemetery, which can have the Tian Zhan (heavenly axe) Sha.

8. Do not buy a house shaped like a dustbin, i.e. one with a big door but small rooms. These houses are money-losing properties. Money and talent will all go away. But, of course, good fortune will be gone too.

Crystals to consider buying: Moonstone, Labradorite

Snake zodiac horoscope sign for 2022. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Snake's horoscope

Snakes, congratulations! You'll have the Lucky Star to look after you in the Year of the Tiger, and your overall fortune will be pretty good. However, it would be best if you prevented the Tongue Rolling Star from ruining your good luck.

Be careful when crossing roads or bridges, and do not buy a house close to a funeral home or a temple for the dead. People with a light-weighted Four-Pillar of Destiny or timid ones will suffer from diseases. If you clash with the yin, taking medicine won't cure you.

A house facing a bridge and a door facing the bottom of a bridge will have no space for added value. Choose a house that's higher than the bridge so that you can meet noble people and have good luck. It will be easier for you to gather wealth and have a steady job. Vile people should be kept away. Other tips are as follows.

Tips and resolutions:

1. Between the first and fifteenth days of the first lunar month, burn the 'luck supplement money' at a Land God's temple and pray for safety and health for your family. It will keep you away from fraud and vile people who will harm you. It will also reduce romantic issues and arguments with others and bring you good luck.

2. Don't get yourself involved in other people's business to prevent a lawsuit. Attending joyous events will be a bonus.

3. Wear yellow, purple, blue, rose and peach clothes to help you resolve the crisis and disaster, as well as financial loss and misunderstandings.

4. Carry a Eight Diagrams crystal with a Snake to stabilise your good luck and prevent losses.

5. Be extra careful in the lunar months of March, July, August and November.

6. The wealthy and noble are in the northeast for Snakes.

Crystals to consider buying: Kyanite, Citrine

(PHOTO: Master Xuchu Zhang)

Above are the horoscopes for Rats to Snakes in 2022.