CNY 2022: Feng Shui tips on how to avoid the inauspicious and usher in abundance

Chinese Feng Shui coins. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Many Chinese people would seize the chance to Feng Shui their houses when Chinese New Year approaches. While hoping to harness the best energies to boost their fortune for the new year, many also seek to avoid the tricky areas around their houses to minimise possible challenges.

As we enter the year of the Water Tiger in 2022, what are the auspicious areas in your house and what sectors you should minimise your time in? Yahoo Life SEA spoke with Grand Master Phang of ​​Yuan Zhong Siu Feng Shui Consultancy to know more about the ways to Feng Shui your house in 2022 and tips to maximise good fortune.

According to Grand Master Phang, the luckiest direction for 2022 lies in the Northeast sector of your house.

“This is the area that you would want to focus on if getting a promotion at work or having an overall boost in good fortune,” he shared. “Usually, the Northwest sector, which the Six White star resides in, is what we would use for good fortune. However, as the star has a self-cancelling feature in 2022, it, unfortunately, takes away the ability to bring prosperity. Therefore, utilising the Northeast sector will be the remedy.”

Placing bright and auspicious Chinese New Year decorations such as couplets in this sector at home will help to garner positive energies and good fortune for the occupants in the house. It is also important to declutter the area before the new year, getting rid of the old and the broken and replacing them with new and vibrant decorations. To boost one’s wealth fortune, placing a Treasure Bowl ornament in the Northwest sector is believed to be beneficial.

With the Four Jade star taking residence in the Southeast sector for 2022, Grand Master Phang shared with our readers that it will be a great sector for both students and working adults to utilise.

“Students who want to study better and working adults who hoped to see their projects proceed smoothly can make use of the Southeast sector. By studying or working in that area, they will be able to harness the good energies, aiding them in their endeavours.”

Plants such as Lucky Bamboo and Diamond Bay are believed to bring in good fortune and can be placed in the Southeast sector at home or in offices. It is important to make sure that the plants thrive in these sectors and should not yellow or wither.

Grand Master Phang also has a word of caution for those using the Southwest sector in their homes or offices in the new year.

“Because the Illness star resides in the Southwest sector in 2022, those who spend an extended time in the area can be prone to illnesses, especially issues with breathing and their lungs.”

For those sleeping in this sector, or whose main door faces the Southwest direction, the Feng Shui master shared that it will be paramount for you to have a healthy lifestyle and pay close attention to what you eat. Having sufficient rest and keeping a healthy diet will help avert minor illnesses from spending time in the Southwest sector.

Grand Master Phang also shared one final tip for those looking to renovate their living spaces in the new year.

“Do not start renovations from the centre of the house as the most inauspicious star resides in that sector in 2022. Instead, it is recommended to choose a good date to begin renovations and start the works from an auspicious sector to harness the best energies for your house.”

