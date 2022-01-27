CNY 2022: Feng Shui tips on how to avoid the inauspicious and usher in abundance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wenting Ang
·Contributor
·3-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNY2022
    CNY2022
  • Shopping
    Shopping
Chinese Feng Shui coins. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Chinese Feng Shui coins. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Many Chinese people would seize the chance to Feng Shui their houses when Chinese New Year approaches. While hoping to harness the best energies to boost their fortune for the new year, many also seek to avoid the tricky areas around their houses to minimise possible challenges.

As we enter the year of the Water Tiger in 2022, what are the auspicious areas in your house and what sectors you should minimise your time in? Yahoo Life SEA spoke with Grand Master Phang of ​​Yuan Zhong Siu Feng Shui Consultancy to know more about the ways to Feng Shui your house in 2022 and tips to maximise good fortune.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YuanZhongSiu Feng Shui 缘中秀风水命理 (@yuanzhongsiu.sg)

According to Grand Master Phang, the luckiest direction for 2022 lies in the Northeast sector of your house.

“This is the area that you would want to focus on if getting a promotion at work or having an overall boost in good fortune,” he shared. “Usually, the Northwest sector, which the Six White star resides in, is what we would use for good fortune. However, as the star has a self-cancelling feature in 2022, it, unfortunately, takes away the ability to bring prosperity. Therefore, utilising the Northeast sector will be the remedy.”

Placing bright and auspicious Chinese New Year decorations such as couplets in this sector at home will help to garner positive energies and good fortune for the occupants in the house. It is also important to declutter the area before the new year, getting rid of the old and the broken and replacing them with new and vibrant decorations. To boost one’s wealth fortune, placing a Treasure Bowl ornament in the Northwest sector is believed to be beneficial.

With the Four Jade star taking residence in the Southeast sector for 2022, Grand Master Phang shared with our readers that it will be a great sector for both students and working adults to utilise.

“Students who want to study better and working adults who hoped to see their projects proceed smoothly can make use of the Southeast sector. By studying or working in that area, they will be able to harness the good energies, aiding them in their endeavours.”

Plants such as Lucky Bamboo and Diamond Bay are believed to bring in good fortune and can be placed in the Southeast sector at home or in offices. It is important to make sure that the plants thrive in these sectors and should not yellow or wither.

Grand Master Phang also has a word of caution for those using the Southwest sector in their homes or offices in the new year.

“Because the Illness star resides in the Southwest sector in 2022, those who spend an extended time in the area can be prone to illnesses, especially issues with breathing and their lungs.”

For those sleeping in this sector, or whose main door faces the Southwest direction, the Feng Shui master shared that it will be paramount for you to have a healthy lifestyle and pay close attention to what you eat. Having sufficient rest and keeping a healthy diet will help avert minor illnesses from spending time in the Southwest sector.

Grand Master Phang also shared one final tip for those looking to renovate their living spaces in the new year.

“Do not start renovations from the centre of the house as the most inauspicious star resides in that sector in 2022. Instead, it is recommended to choose a good date to begin renovations and start the works from an auspicious sector to harness the best energies for your house.”

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Lucky Bamboo in pot

S$58 at Ferns N Petals

Lucky bamboo. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
Lucky bamboo. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)

3 Layer Bamboo in Chinese New Year theme pot

S$48 at Ferns N Petals

3 Lucky Bamboo. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
3 Lucky Bamboo. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)

Orange Tree Pot

S$68 at Ferns N Petals

Orange Tree Pot. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
Orange Tree Pot. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)

Bright Oranges Basket for New Year

S$68 at Ferns N Petals

Orange basket. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
Orange basket. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)

Purple orchids with oranges

S$98 at Ferns N Petals

Purple orchids with oranges. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
Purple orchids with oranges. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)

Chinese New Year Celebration Booze Treats Hamper

S$268 at Ferns N Petals

Booze Treats Hamper. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
Booze Treats Hamper. (PHOTO: Ferns N Petals)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged

    The former child stars, from "Home Alone" and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," have been together for more than four years and welcomed a son together in April.

  • China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

    China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps.

  • Man whose body was found on tracks near Kallang MRT station committed suicide: State Coroner

    A man whose body was found on the east-bound track near Kallang MRT station in February last year had possibly been under the influence of drugs before he committed suicide.

  • Singapore, Pacific Alliance countries sign trade agreement

    Singapore has signed a free trade agreement with the Pacific Alliance - made up of Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile - those governments said on Wednesday, in a deal they said would facilitate trade and closer ties with Asia. The deal will aid cooperation in the energy, infrastructure, digital and food industries, as well as shipping and port logistics, Colombia's government said in a statement after presidents and representatives from the countries met at its Bahia Malaga naval base. "With this new commercial accord between Singapore and the Pacific Alliance we are fulfilling the vision of moving closer to the Asia-Pacific (region), improving our commercial relations, attracting investment, increasing access to the goods market and propelling the access of service providers to a wide range of sectors," said Colombia commerce minister Maria Ximena Lombana.

  • Emmanuel Macron willing to sacrifice Western unity on Russia in his push for a stronger EU

    Emmanuel Macron insists that the EU has an “important” role to play in deescalating tensions between Russia and the West over the possible invasion of Ukraine.

  • NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe

    New York State attorney general Letitia James on Wednesday urged the dismissal of Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to stop her civil probe into him and his family business, where she claims to have found evidence of possible fraud. In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Albany, New York, James said legal matters in her nearly three-year probe into the former U.S. president and the Trump Organization were more appropriately and efficiently handled in ongoing proceedings in a state court in Manhattan. She accused Trump of waiting to challenge her probe until he was subpoenaed to testify, calling the Dec. 20, 2021 lawsuit a wrongful means to escape a court order in the state case requiring him and his company to honor her subpoenas.

  • Woman charged with murder for squeezing her mother ‘like a python’ until she died

    The 33-year-old said she put her mother in a chokehold and ‘squeezed like a python so hard that it made her ribs hurt’

  • Police seeking woman on motorised mobility aid to help in theft probe in Yishun

    The police are looking for a woman on a motorised mobility aid to assist with investigations into a shop theft in Yishun last year.

  • WRS manager bribed with money, luxury handbags in exchange for her silence

    For five years, contractors providing services to Wildlife Reserves Singapore who were bribing a senior director at the Singapore zoo also bribed a manager in order to buy her silence.

  • Robinsons new year sale starts now. Get up to 80% off.

    Robinsons' new year sale promises deep savings of up to 80% off! We have done the legwork for you so you won't have to. Click for incredible discounts now!

  • Mira Filzah shares photo with baby bump for the first time

    The actress is all glowing now that she has confirmed rumours of her pregnancy

  • Social networks want to get in on the NFT trend; what's their plan?

    NFTs are everywhere! Including social networks! Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and even Reddit... Platforms are angling to become THE place to be for buying and selling NFTs. The race is on!

  • What I Eat In My Hood: Lifelong Katong Resident

    There may be new cafes galore, but old-time favourites reign supreme in this part of Singapore.

  • Kanye & Julia Fox parade through Paris in matching outfits: Love it or hate it?

    Could Kanye West and Julia Fox ever recreate Kimye?

  • Top Actor Lawrence Wong Would Rather Take Photos than be Photographed

    Top actor and founder of natural skincare brand Grail, Lawrence Wong, shares his interest in getting behind the camera. This article Top Actor Lawrence Wong Would Rather Take Photos than be Photographed appeared first on Popspoken.

  • This museum in Australia is designed to adapt to global warming

    Many museum institutions are still grappling with the question of what role they should play in addressing the climate crisis. But that's not the case for the new Bundanon Art Museum in New South Wales, Australia. It was built to respond and adapt to the current and future climate disasters facing the country.

  • Omicron risk remains very high: WHO

    The risk level related to the Omicron variant remains very high, the WHO said late Tuesday, with the numbers of new Covid-19 cases hitting another record high last week.

  • Hotpot essentials for your party of 5 this CNY [Get S$8 off!]

    Here’s a list of steamboat, grill and BBQ appliances and soup bases for easy CNY hosting. Plus new deals and how to get S$8 off your purchase!

  • Saporita, Raffles Ave: Halal, affordable, and authentically Italian

    Ciao signore e signori. When I heard of Saporita, all I knew was that it was a newly-opened halal Italian restaurant situated in a casual hawker setting that prided itself on selling authentic Italian dishes. And, as someone who’s been let down not once but many times by folks who promise ‘authentic flavours’ in casual […] The post Saporita, Raffles Ave: Halal, affordable, and authentically Italian appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Which nationalities are keen to get back to the skies?

    While everyone is impatient for the Omicron wave to end, this new episode of the covid-19 pandemic hasn't put a dent in future travel plans. From Australia to the United Kingdom and France, we're already making plans to get back on the plane and we're even feeling optimistic about long-haul trips!