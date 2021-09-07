Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

ClassPass and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) are teaming up to launch a one-year partnership to jointly promote Singapore’s wellness offerings and enhance the city’s attractiveness as an urban wellness destination.

ClassPass and STB will jointly launch a domestic campaign in the first quarter of 2022, to encourage locals to participate in wellness and fitness activities through the ClassPass platform. As part of the campaign, ClassPass will launch challenges that reward participants when they book a variety of wellness experiences on the ClassPass platform.

To cater to the rising demand for wellness offerings, ClassPass and STB will work together to expand the inventory on ClassPass to include a broader range of wellness experiences. ClassPass users can expect new wellness listings on the platform, ranging from complementary health therapies such as Traditional Chinese Medicine, to wellness-related attraction tickets and mental wellness services such as personal coaching and sound healing therapy.

To get started on your wellness journey, why not book an appointment with some of these fitness clubs and gyms that are currently offering both indoor and outdoor classes?

Fit Eleven

Fit Eleven. (PHOTO: Classpass)

From their specially designed yoga programmes, focusing on strength, resistance and mobility training to their exhilarating, fun sessions of Zumba and Kickboxing; expect tons of fun from experienced trainers at their club.

The Faculty of Calisthenics and Yoga

The Faculty of Calisthenics and Yoga. (PHOTO: Classpass)

The Faculty of Calisthenics and Yoga (previously The Yoga Collective) offers the most complete calisthenics strength training program and their class ranges from beginner-level to advanced.

Core Collective

Core Collective. (PHOTO: Classpass)

Core Collective offers both restorative low-intensity and invigorating high-intensity group classes that are suited for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Ground Zero

Ground Zero. (PHOTO: Classpass)

Ground Zero offers three specialised types of high-intensity classes - Ride, Rumble and Resistance – complementary class types that will give you a total body workout.

Still Boxing

Still Boxing. (PHOTO: Classpass)

Still Boxing mixes a variety of aqua-bag boxing, cardio, strength, and endurance formats in an action-packed class grooving to a high-energy beat.

