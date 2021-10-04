Christopher Lee, Yu An-shun and Hsueh Shih-ling in Workers. (Photo: HBO Go)

Christopher Lee won his second Golden Bell Award on Saturday (2 Oct), picking up the prize for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role in Workers. The annual awards honour achievements in Taiwanese television and film.

Workers, a six-episode comedy series by HBO Asia, aired in May last year and is available to stream on HBO Go.

Lee played Ming-qi, a construction worker obsessed with money who keeps leading his friends into hare-brained get-rich-quick schemes. (Read our interview with Lee about Workers here.)

The 50-year-old Malaysian actor, also known to fans as Lee Ming Shun, made his name in Singaporean Mandarin television but now regularly appears in Taiwanese and mainland Chinese productions.

Workers, however, is his first role where he had to speak so much Taiwanese Hokkien, or the Minnan language, as the locals call it. It was also an unusual role for him as his "uncouth uncle with a paunch" role was decidedly unglamorous – but he was oh-so funny.

In Workers, Lee is a construction worker who keeps concocting get-rich-quick schemes. (Photo: HBO Go)

Lee previously won Best Actor at the Golden Bells in 2014 for the drama A Good Wife.

He was nominated for Best Actor in a Mini-series or TV Film in 2012 for the mini-series Forgotten, and again in 2017 for the same award for his role as a closeted gay man in the telemovie The Long Goodbye.

Lee can currently be seen in iQiyi's crime thriller Danger Zone as a cop who who seeks the help of a suspected serial killer to catch a criminal. (Read our interview with the cast here.)

Workers was a big winner, also winning for best miniseries, best directing for a miniseries (Cheng Fen-fen), and best supporting actor in a miniseries (Simon Hsueh Shih-ling).

Fantasy-comedy drama The Magician on the Skywalk was the biggest winner, though, taking home six awards, including best television series and best directing.

Full list of award winners:

Best lighting design: Yeh Ming-kuang for “The Magician on the Skywalk”

Best cinematography for a television series: Chen Ko-chin and Kao Tzu-hao for “The Magician on the Skywalk”

Story continues

Best film editing for a television series: Chiang Shu-pei for "The Cleaner"

Best lifestyle program: "Guess Who" Season 12

Best host in a lifestyle program: Patty Lee for "Jiang Play"

Best film editing for a non-drama program: Hung Rue-yi and Hsu Tsung-jen for “Free Spirits in Time”

Best cinematography for a non-drama program: Chen Yi-sung, Chen Hsiang-yu and Chen Yu-hsiang for “Guardians of Formosa”

Best newcomer in a miniseries/ TV movie: Yu Chia-hsuan for "No Flowers or Seasons"

Best supporting actor in a miniseries/TV movie: Hsueh Shih-ling for "Workers"

Best supporting actress in a miniseries/TV movie: Albee Huang for "Who Killed the Good Man"

Best animation programme: "Pigsy Express"

Best children's programme: "Kakudan Time Machine"

Best host in a children's programme: Lan Pao for "Kakudan Time Machine"

Best science programme: “Guardians of Formosa”

Best educational and cultural programme: "Free Spirits in Time"

Best host in a science/educational and cultural program: Claire Shu for “Guardians of Formosa”

Best directing for a non-drama programme: Lee Li-shao for ”Solo Dance”

Special contribution: Jen Li-yu

Best writing for a miniseries/TV movie: Herb Hsu for "The Child of Light"

Best sound effects: Lin Keng-nung for "Free Spirits in Time"

Best production design: Wang Chih-cheng, Wang Chia-hui, Yeh Chih-hsiung, Yang Yu-hsien and Kuo Chia-yu for “The Magician on the Skywalk”

Best newcomer in a television series: Lee Yi-chao for "The Magician on the Skywalk"

Best television movie: "See You, Sir"

Best leading actress in a miniseries/TV movie: Hsu Yen-ling for "The Child of Light"

Best leading actor in a miniseries/TV movie: Christopher Lee for "Workers"

Innovative programming: "All Star Sports Day"

Best directing for a non-drama program: Ally Lee for "The 16th KKBOX Music Awards"

Best reality or game show: "All Star Sports Day"

Best host in a reality or game show: Sam Tseng for "A Wonderful Word"

Best variety show: "Dancing Diamond 52"

Best host in a variety show: Jesse Tang, Aaron Yan and Sandy Wu for "36 Questions"

Best directing for a miniseries/TV movie: Cheng Fen-fen for "Workers"

Best television miniseries: "Workers"

Best supporting actor in a television series: Darren Chiu for "U Motherbaker"

Best supporting actress in a television series: Jian Man-shu for "The Arc of Life"

Best writing for a television series: Chang Yi-ning, Wu Tai-yun, Wu Tsung-jui and Chen Nan-hung for "Girls Win"

Best leading actor in a television series: Hsueh Shih-ling for "Born Into Loving Hands"

Best leading actress in a television series: Chung Hsin-ling for "U Motherbaker"

Best directing for a television series: Yang Ya-che for "The Magician on the Skywalk"

Best television series: "The Magician on the Skywalk"

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Life on our Entertainment page.