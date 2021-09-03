Christopher Lee and Vic Chou face off as policeman and murder suspect in Danger Zone

Teng Yong Ping
·Lifestyle Editor
·3-min read
Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu in iQiyi series Danger Zone. (Photo: iQiyi)
Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu in iQiyi series Danger Zone. (Photo: iQiyi)

iQiyi's big-budget crime thriller series, Danger Zone, premieres today worldwide. At a press conference this week, the streaming platform said that the show, which stars Singapore-based Christopher Lee and Taiwan's Vic Chou, had a US$1 million budget.

Besides Lee and Chou, the headlining cast includes newbie Taiwanese heartthrob Berant Zhu. Other stars include Sandrine Pinna, Wu Hsing-kuo, Tseng Chin-hua, and Teresa Daley.

Lee and Zhu are police officers Tan Chong-hui and Ren Fei, who seek the help of Chou's character, Liang Yandong, a suspected serial killer who is also a psychological profiling expert, to catch a criminal.

Speaking about why he took this role, Christopher Lee said, "Within the past 10 or 20 years, I hadn't really played police characters, so I was excited to perform this role," he said. "After I saw the script, I thought that it was very gripping. There are many characters and many twists and turns in the plot, so it's very interesting."

Actor Christopher Lee at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan for iQiyi series Danger Zone on 1 September 2021. (Photo: iQiyi)
Actor Christopher Lee at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan for iQiyi series Danger Zone on 1 September 2021. (Photo: iQiyi)

Vic Chou spent a lot of effort immersing himself in the intense role of a criminal suspect in prison. It was a role that he accepted with relish. "I had just finished filming for a romantic film. I really wished at that time to get a role that didn't focus on a romantic relationship," said Chou. "It was very timely then that the role in Danger Zone was offered to me and I was attracted to it. I felt lucky that my wish had been granted with such a script." 

Danger Zone, which was filmed in Taiwan, marks another series by iQiyi set outside China, as the Chinese company looks to expand its market internationally. Fantasy horror series, The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang, set in Singapore but filmed mostly in Malaysia, premiered just last week on 24 August.

The show, which spans 24 episodes, will drop its first episode at 8pm (SGT) today. New episodes will be released every Friday. Available in 10 subtitled languages (Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Arabic, and Spanish), viewers around the world can watch the series in their preferred language.

Check out these pics of Danger Zone:

Vic Chou in iQiyi series Danger Zone. (Photo: iQiyi)
Vic Chou in iQiyi series Danger Zone. (Photo: iQiyi)
Berant Zhu and Vic Chou in iQiyi series Danger Zone. (Photo: iQiyi)
Berant Zhu and Vic Chou in iQiyi series Danger Zone. (Photo: iQiyi)
Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu.
Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee.
Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu.
Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Christopher Lee and Berant Zhu.
Danger Zone, a Chinese-language prison drama by iQiyi set in Taiwan, stars Vic Chou.
