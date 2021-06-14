Chaumet's newest 18k yellow gold watch is a sight to behold

L’Épi de Blé de Chaumet secret watch in 18k yellow gold. (PHOTO: Chaumet)

Inspired by the L’Épi de Blé de Chaumet Precious Jewellery collection, Chaumet's new secret watch will be launched this month. This virtuoso creation is part of the maison's tradition of jewellery timepieces.

Chaumet's creations have always revolved around the symbols of life and prosperity, and with this new piece, artisans have delicately interpret the motif from the L’Épi de Blé de Chaumet collection. With this timepiece the maison is perpetuating its tradition of time-telling jewels, begun in 1811 with an emblematic pair of wristwatches.

This new L’Épi de Blé de Chaumet creation draws attention to detail. On the cover, the wheat carved in relief in a seeming state of movement appears to come to life, the brushed yellow gold of the leaves contrasting with the diamond-set polished gold of the ears. Fun fact: the founder was a goldsmith before becoming a jeweller.

Suggesting the magic of a starry sky, the aventurine dial is visible through the openwork cover. Its deep black is echoed by the satin strap which is enhanced with a pavé diamond buckle. Remarkably for a secret watch of this size, this creation features an automatic movement.

