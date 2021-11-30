Changi Festive Village: Indoor Go-Kart, glamping in transit area and more!

The school holidays are upon us, and if you're looking for child-friendly entertainment for your little to not-so-little ones, Changi Airport is worth several visits to cover a wide range of activities currently available. Here are a couple of activities you can expect at Changi this festive season.

Dinosaurs and winter collide to wintry fun at T3, T4 and Changi Airport Connector

Dino Blitz at T3 (Photo: Changi Airport)

Love dinosaurs? How does a 12m animatronic moving Brachiosaurus sound for a wide-eyed child (or even a dinosaur-loving adult)? What we got were lots of excited squeals from children at the Dino Blitz at T3, where Christmas songs jingled around two larger-than-life festive centrepiece displays. The two dinosaurs move, roar (gently) and bob their head to the festive jingles, sure to delight any bystanders.

Racer speeding past check-in rows in Terminal 4 Departure Hall at Dino Kart – a dinosaur-themed indoor electric go-kart track with neon lights. (Photo: Changi Airport)

Head over to T4 for the Dino Kart, an exciting indoor go-kart track with neon lights that snake between the check-in rows of T4 Departure Hall. Covering a distance of 400 metres, the track manoeuvres past a total of 10 turns and bends in between the check-in rows. The activity proved so popular that it was sold out last year. Another popular activity, Dino Bounce bouncy castle, will also return for a second run.

Then, head to the Dino Carnival to feast on street food such as Singapore’s longest handmade fries by Big Big Fries and cute dino-shaped curry puffs by Old Chang Kee, shop for unique crafts and try your hand at a line-up of carnival games. Dino-loving kiddos can unleash their inner palaeontologist to uncover dino fossils, or go for a bout of ice fishing, right here in the tropics.

Dino Carnival - Ice Fishing (Photo: Changi Airport)

Connect to the great outdoors at the 3.5km Changi Airport Connector, which will also feature a 12-metre-long moving Spinosaurus and super-sized T-rex topiary, plus a light display of more than 10,000 blooms of illuminated tulips, sunflowers, dandelions and more.

Dino Dazzle - Changi Airport Connector lights up (Photo: Changi Airport)

Glamping at airport transit areas and Jewel

You've heard of glamping, but glamping where travellers used to transit at T4 is a brand new experience.

Pack your bags and relive the excitement of travelling with a unique airport transit glamping experience by the runway at Terminal 4. (Photo: Changi Airport)

Glamping tents spaciously set up along the boarding gates lined with lush fig trees at T4’s Boulevard of Trees will treat glampers to an amazing view of the runway. On top of the novelty of sleeping overnight in an airport, there will be entertainment options galore for glampers – round-the-clock access to arcade games at the Entertainment Area, indoor sports games and cartoons at the Heritage Zone, with credits for movies on-demand to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own tent. Plus, wake up to unblocked views of the sunrise and scrumptious in-tent breakfast treats.

For the high-flyers, check out ‘Glam-party in the Clouds’, luxurious glamp tents tucked in the top-most level of Jewel at Cloud9 Piazza. Bring your own picnic basket or pre-order from Changi Eats, Changi Airport’s food delivery service, where you can mix and match your favourite food and drinks from the wide selection of dining options at Jewel and Changi with an exclusive $15 voucher. The package also comes with tickets to selected Jewel attractions.

Meet the World at Jewel

Experience destination-themed installations via contactless interactive features and augmented reality on your mobile phones or take photos at these Instagrammable spots. Go ‘round the world’ and collect stamps on a virtual passport to redeem free Canopy Park access or collect rare stamps to redeem complimentary Canopy Bridge tickets and Jewel retail vouchers. Complete your travel journey at the Canopy Park and be greeted by the Royal Guards of London’s Tower Bridge, cosy up to Bali’s swing nest, play among the penguins of the Antarctica and say Aloha at Hawaii’s Tiki huts.

Be entralled by the magical snowfall at Jewel (Photo: Changi Airport Jewel)

To top off your Jewel experience this season, soak in the festive atmosphere and snowfall with Jewel’s spectacular 16-metre-tall Christmas tree as the perfect backdrop. During the four daily shows in the evenings, expect to see snowflakes, frost and wreaths amid galloping reindeer figurines dancing across the waterfall – a lighted up wintry prelude to the festive holidays.

Learn through play at Changi Experience Studio

The sold-out Changi Experience Studio (CES) overnight camp last year is also back by popular demand. Perfect for families looking for a unique bonding and learning experience, the ‘A Night at the Airport’ 2D1N Family Camp’ is packed with fun and educational activities. Enjoy exclusive access to behind-the-scenes airport experiences - the Airport Emergency Service Experience and a tour of the Changi Nursery, which is usually closed to the public. Young minds can also learn the key elements of design thinking and apply their newly acquired creative skills by creating an airport of the future through a kids’ Design Thinking workshop! After a fun-filled day, enjoy a magical sleepover in tents within the air-conditioned comfort of the cosy digital attraction.

Alternatively, those who prefer a more free-and-easy camping experience can opt for the Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover programme, which includes attraction tickets to CES and Canopy Park, and a sleepover in the studio. Families who are looking at educational and fun workshops to keep their children entertained during the year-end school holidays can participate in the popular Airport Emergency Service Experience, or the exciting ‘Champions of the Smart Airport’ RoboMaster workshop. At the three-hour workshop, aspiring young engineers will be able to programme an intelligent robot via Scratch coding and compete in an airport-themed arena race! All activities at the CES can be redeemed using SingaporeRediscovers vouchers.

Sundown Run

From 26 November 2021 to 26 January 2022, enjoy the full Dino Dazzle when you race your friends and families along the Changi Airport Connector with the Sundown Run. Racers can take their pick from four routes – the 2km Stegosaurus run, 5km Triceratops run, 10km T-rex run and 21km Raptor run. All runners will receive an exclusive limited edition Sundown Run @Changi Jurassic Mile medal.

Shopping Promotions

Bag exclusive Disney Tsum Tsum premiums and shopping vouchers

Disney Tsum Tsum festive premiums (Photo: Changi Airport)

What’s the festive season without some Christmas shopping! Bring home exclusive Disney Tsum Tsum premiums when you shop and dine at Changi and Jewel, from now to 3 January 2022. The festive purchase-with-purchase premiums include tote bag, sports towel, sports water bottle, cooler bag and plush pillow, each available at $8.90 with a minimum spend of $50 at Changi, Jewel, on iShopChangi and Changi Eats. Receive a $5 return voucher, or $8 when you pay with Changi Pay or Mastercard, for spends in Changi Airport and on iShopChangi. Plus, visitors can redeem 5 hours of free parking with a minimum spend of $80 in the public areas of Changi Airport or $100 at Jewel.

At T3, there are also three travel-themed Disney Tsum Tsum photo spots for the 'gram. Snap a photo in a giant snow globe, hop onboard super adorable planes and Ready Jet Set Tsummm for your winter holiday! Don’t forget to pick up your bags at the whimsical luggage claim belt and buy some Disney Tsum Tsum souvenirs before you head out.

Additional perks for Changi Pay and Changi Rewards members

Visitors using Changi Pay, Changi’s newest digital wallet, will be rewarded with more deals at the Changi Festive Village - a complimentary Disney Tsum Tsum premium with any premium purchase, as well as exclusive Changi Pay vouchers. Changi Pay users can also download a $5 welcome voucher and enjoy many deals in Changi Airport and Jewel shops when they sign up via the iChangi app, earning Changi Rewards points and 10 times chances in the Win With Changi shopping promotion.

Changi Rewards members who spend $50 in a single receipt will also stand a chance to win up to 100 million Changi Rewards points and the all-electric Porsche Taycan in the Win With Changi promotion.