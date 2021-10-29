Celebrity spirits brands you can buy in Singapore

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals!

Ryan Reynolds hosts a private cocktail reception to celebrate his recent acquisition of Aviation; an American craft gin brand of which he is now Owner and Creative Director. (PA)

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was a proud owner of American Aviation Gin, a craft gin brand that’s produced in Portland. He has since sold the brand to Diageo August this year for a sweet US$610 million, but still remains as someone who has ‘ongoing ownership interest.’

According to a press release, the gin inhibits a regionally inspired flavour hinting of smoke and freshly cut grass as the pleasantly heavy rye and spice make an entrance. The gin is also infused with a blend of botanicals including cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, juniper, and two kinds of orange peel.

Aviation Gin. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This is what Reynolds has to say about his brand, "I've tried every gin on the planet and Aviation is, hands down, the best. Also, I don't recommend trying every gin on the planet. Stick with this one."

You can order a bottle (or two) of Aviation Gin from Amazon Singapore, at S$80 (usual price S$99).

Brad Pitt with a bottle of Fleur de Miraval

Fleur de Miraval

Now you can savour a taste of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s highly anticipated champagne, Fleur de Miraval, in Singapore at Sushi Kou. Made available in Singapore, the exclusive rose champagne with only 20,000 bottles produced, will be stocked at exquisite Japanese omakase establishment, Sushi Kou, which is the very first restaurant in Singapore to serve this first edition, celebrity bubbly.

Fleur de Miraval rose is a blend of 75 per cent Chardonnay and 25 per cent Pinot Noir, aged in a cellar for three years before release. It was made using the old-world saignee method, which bleeds off a portion of the pressed juice after it has been in contact with the skins and seeds to give the rose champagne an aromatic profile.

Sushi Kou

Address: Holiday Inn Orchard, 11 Cavenagh Road, #01-13/14, Singapore 229616

Operating hours: Wed-Mon 12-3pm & 6-10:30pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Casamigos

Casamigos Blanco Tequila was launched by actor George Clooney, Randy Gerber (supermodel Cindy Crawford’s husband) and Mike Meldman in 2013.

Four years after its debut, the brand was acquired by Diageo, the world’s largest spirits conglomerate for a reported cool sum of US$1 billion.

You can order a bottle of Casamigos Blanco Tequila from Amazon Singapore, at S$120

Ciroc Vodka. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

You may know hip-hop artist Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs or better known as Diddy today – the music mogul incurred a fortune of over US$800 million, thanks to the ‘equal-share venture’ of his vodka brand with Diageo.

The five-times-distilled vodka, which is made using grape spirit, is floral and perfumed, with fruity raspberry and rose petal notes.

You can order Ciroc Vodka from Amazon Singapore, at S$72

Always drink responsibly. Visit Health Hub for advice.

*Strictly for non-Muslims aged 18 and above.