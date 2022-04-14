Fancy making beer for your house party? Try DIY Beer kits plus alcohol-free options!

In a society like Singapore where we prefer to pay for conveniences, most of us would not think twice about engaging someone to do the tasks we deem mundane and time-consuming. Think cleaning, plumbing, light bulb change, cooking, and even walking our dogs!

But the pandemic has shifted our perspectives and realigned our priorities. More than two years on, most of us would have delved into some form of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) or other. The beauty of this is that we have discovered the joys of creating, making and doing things with our own hands. I bet you would have probably tried one of the following by now: Knitting, cooking, gardening, kombucha, pottery and the list goes on.

Beer lovers, why not activate those creative vibes, dial up the fun factor and DIY craft beer right at home? The recent increase in the number of household guests certainly calls for a party. Dial-up the fun with some homemade fizzy drinks! There's no stopping you (unless you are under 18!) from having a little experiment at home by making and consuming your homemade brew.

Yahoo Shopping found many easy-to-follow beer brewing kits on Lazada, Etsy, and Amazon that you can try right at home. They look so easy to achieve, so have a look. Hello Beer-ista, there's no need to wait for Oktoberfest. For those who do not partake in alcohol, hello our Muslim friends, fret not. Scroll all the way down for alcohol-free options below! What's more, we have secured an amazing discount for those who are new to Amazon.

[PROMOTION]

Apply code “YAHOOAMZ18” to enjoy S$18 off a minimum spend of S$40 at Amazon.

Valid from 14 April till 30 June 2022. For new Amazon customers only. Add to cart right now!

Sign up for Amazon Prime & get same-day deliveries

Take up a course before embarking on your beer brewing journey

Homebrew Experience and Beer Appreciation Course

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Story continues

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Home Brewing Kit for Beer. PHOTO: Lazada

1 Gallon Craft Beer Making Starter Kit. PHOTO: Lazada

Stainless Boiler Alcohols Distiller Wine Beer Fruit Making. PHOTO: Lazada

Craft A Brew Oktoberfest Ale Beer Kit, Reusable. PHOTO: Amazon

Home Brew Beer Ingredient Kit, 5 gallons, American Cream Ale. PHOTO: Amazon

Craft Beer Kit with Bottles,1 gallon, pilsner, stout, IPA. PHOTO: Amazon

Craft A Brew Ingredient Hefeweizen Recipe. PHOTO: Amazon

All-Inclusive Craft Beer Making Kit with Patented Brewing Accessories. PHOTO: Amazon

Didn't quite get the beer-making process right? No worries, online deliveries to the rescue!

Shop Shopee for beer carton deals Beer deals on Lazada

*Strictly for over 18. Drink responsibly.

Not into alcohol or under 18? There's always alcohol-free beer for your parties!

CARLSBERG Alcohol-Free Wheat Beer Can, 4 x 330ml LOTTE Kloud Clear Zero Non-Alcoholic Beer - 6 x 350ml Hite 0.0% Zero Beer - Korean, 6 x 355ml Heineken 0.0 Zero Alcohol Beer Can, 24 x 320ml

Don't forget to apply code “YAHOOAMZ18” to enjoy S$18 off a minimum spend of S$40 at Amazon!