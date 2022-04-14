Activity:

Scentopia is Singapore's latest attraction for the whole family

Scentopia is an innovative perfume-making bar with an augmented-reality exhibition housing more than 300 pieces of artwork.

Fancy making beer for your house party? Try DIY Beer kits plus alcohol-free options!

In a society like Singapore where we prefer to pay for conveniences, most of us would not think twice about engaging someone to do the tasks we deem mundane and time-consuming. Think cleaning, plumbing, light bulb change, cooking, and even walking our dogs!

But the pandemic has shifted our perspectives and realigned our priorities. More than two years on, most of us would have delved into some form of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) or other. The beauty of this is that we have discovered the joys of creating, making and doing things with our own hands. I bet you would have probably tried one of the following by now: Knitting, cooking, gardening, kombucha, pottery and the list goes on.

Beer lovers, why not activate those creative vibes, dial up the fun factor and DIY craft beer right at home? The recent increase in the number of household guests certainly calls for a party. Dial-up the fun with some homemade fizzy drinks! There's no stopping you (unless you are under 18!) from having a little experiment at home by making and consuming your homemade brew.

Yahoo Shopping found many easy-to-follow beer brewing kits on Lazada, Etsy, and Amazon that you can try right at home. They look so easy to achieve, so have a look. Hello Beer-ista, there's no need to wait for Oktoberfest. For those who do not partake in alcohol, hello our Muslim friends, fret not. Scroll all the way down for alcohol-free options below! What's more, we have secured an amazing discount for those who are new to Amazon.

Home Brewing Kit for Beer, S$129.32 was S$159.18

Home Brewing Kit for Beer. PHOTO: Lazada
1 Gallon Craft Beer Making Starter Kit, S$117.84 was S$145.41

1 Gallon Craft Beer Making Starter Kit. PHOTO: Lazada
Stainless Boiler Alcohols Distiller Wine Beer Fruit Making, $230 (was S$472.40)

Stainless Boiler Alcohols Distiller Wine Beer Fruit Making. PHOTO: Lazada
Craft A Brew Oktoberfest Ale Beer Kit, Reusable, S$88.54

Craft A Brew Oktoberfest Ale Beer Kit, Reusable. PHOTO: Amazon
Home Brew Beer Ingredient Kit, 5 gallons, American Cream Ale, S$61.81

Home Brew Beer Ingredient Kit, 5 gallons, American Cream Ale. PHOTO: Amazon
Craft Beer Kit with Bottles,1 gallon, pilsner, stout, IPA, S$158

Craft Beer Kit with Bottles,1 gallon, pilsner, stout, IPA. PHOTO: Amazon
Craft A Brew Ingredient Hefeweizen Recipe, S$52.66

Craft A Brew Ingredient Hefeweizen Recipe. PHOTO: Amazon
All-Inclusive Craft Beer Making Kit with Patented Brewing Accessories, S$166.69

All-Inclusive Craft Beer Making Kit with Patented Brewing Accessories. PHOTO: Amazon
Didn't quite get the beer-making process right? No worries, online deliveries to the rescue!

Shop Shopee for beer carton deals Beer deals on Lazada

*Strictly for over 18. Drink responsibly.

Not into alcohol or under 18? There's always alcohol-free beer for your parties!

CARLSBERG Alcohol-Free Wheat Beer Can, 4 x 330ml LOTTE Kloud Clear Zero Non-Alcoholic Beer - 6 x 350ml Hite 0.0% Zero Beer - Korean, 6 x 355ml Heineken 0.0 Zero Alcohol Beer Can, 24 x 320ml

