Celebrate Easter in Singapore for both children and adults with these activities

Hide the eggs and let the hunt begin! (Photo: Gettyimages)

We are around a week away from Good Friday and Easter this year, which falls on 15 and 17 April 2022 respectively. While Good Friday is more closely associated with a religion, Easter has a more obscure origin, said to be named after an Anglo-Saxon goddess of Spring, Eostre.

In popular culture, we think more about cute rabbits and hunting of colourful eggs planted by well-meaning parents. If anything, Easter can be another way of bringing some magic and imagination to life for your child! Fret not if you're not in the habit of celebrating Easter, here's how to indulge in some egg-cellent fun!

Decoration

Think bunny decorations and pastel colours, and you're about halfway there for an Easter-themed decor.

6 pcs/set Hanging Ornaments Easter Eggs (Photo: Lazada)

1 Set Easter Banner Decor (Photo: Lazada)

Lovely Easter Ceramic Salad Bowl (Photo: Lazada)

Special Friend Rabbits Card (Photo: Robinsons)

Egg Hunt at home

The most important activity is of course the egg hunt. If you're the crafty sort, you can easily Easter-themify unused baskets and hard-boiled eggs. However, if you don't have time to make a basket/boil eggs, you can always substitute with these:

Or, you can also always check out Easter Wonderland at Jurong Bird Park and let someone else handle the logistics for you

Get tickets to Jurong Bird Park here

Wrap up Easter with a nice family-friendly show

These riveting shows with bunnies, eggs, rabbits and adventure will wrap up the day nicely for your child.

1) Zootropolis, available on Disney+.

Zootropolis movie poster (Photo: Disney+)

Watch Zootropolis on Disney+

2) Winnie The Pooh: Springtime with Roo, available on Disney+

Winnie The Pooh: Springtime with Roo. (PHOTO: Disney+)

Watch Winnie The Pooh on Disney+

How about a more adult Easter celebration?

Too busy to do any of those, or prefer a more adult version of Easter? Easter brunches, champagne and staycays to the rescue! More details in links.

Hilton Singapore Orchard's Estate: A Grand Easter Champagne Buffet Lunch

Easter Afternoon Tea at The Grand Lobby, Raffles Hotel

An Island Easter Egg-scape at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa

Easter Sunday made Bubbly at Opus Bar and Grill