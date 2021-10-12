Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence. PHOTO: Bvlgari

If you are looking for a new scent or a Christmas gift for that special man in your life, consider the newly launched Man Terrae Essence from the Bvlgari Man’s collection. Warm, instinctive, and masculine, the Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence reconnects us to the Earth.

The first spritz of the Man Terrae Essence calls to mind a sun-kissed Italian landscape like Tuscany with its citrus groves and beaming sun rays. As the heart notes (usually the scents that binds and balances) emerge, it reveals a combination of two vetivers that shape the intensity of the smell.

The first vetiver root is from Java, a strong accent with smoky facets. The other is from Haiti with contrasting notes: earthy and velvety, rough and soft. According to Healthline, vetiver oil has been proven to improve alertness and brain function, as well as reduce anxiety.

Vetiver is a plant with solid roots that helps stabilise the soil and prevent erosion and flooding in tropical climates. Harvesting a vetiver is a labour-intensive procedure that requires expertise. Harnessing farmers' knowledge in Haiti and Java, a recovery system is put in place: 12 months after being planted, vetiver roots are extracted from the soil during the dry season by farmers, who meticulously harvest and wash them. The unused cut part is then replanted for the next harvest: a perfect example of sustainability.

Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence. PHOTO: Bvlgari

Finally, the fragrance discloses an exclusive-to-Bvlgari Terrae Accord. Composed of Woodleather, Geonol, and Carrot Essence, the accord is crafted through three extraordinary nuances, shaping its uniqueness.

Of course, when it comes to gifting, packaging matters. What’s unique about the Man Terrae Essence is the collar of the bottle. Crafted by injecting two different colours into the travertine marble, each bottle is one-of-a-kind. It is reminiscent of Rome's spectacular landmarks and a reflection of nature's wild innate beauty. Perfect as a gift to yourself or a loved one.

Story continues

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

The Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence Eau De Parfum, 100ml, S$180 is available at Sephora. Get it today.

Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence. PHOTO: Bvlgari

More Bvlgari Men fragrances