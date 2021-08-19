Burberry's larger-than-life Olympia Bag makes a pitstop in Singapore

(PHOTO: Burberry)

Burberry has unveiled a larger-than-life Olympia bag in the heart of Singapore at the Ion Orchard Shopping Mall on Orchard Road. The Olympia bag is a structured and sculptural bag that has a crescent curve that 'sits' closely against your body, thanks to its defined arc.

The larger-than-life Olympia began its journey in London, United Kingdom, travelling along the River Thames. The giant Olympia Bag continued its journey to Dubai, United Arab Emirate and making its way to Singapore as the third stop around the world.

If you're looking to snap a selfie with this giant Olympia sculpture, head over to Ion Orchard from today onwards to 29 August.

