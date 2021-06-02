BTS kicks off Festa 2021 with new 'family portraits'

BTS has officially kicked off the annual celebration for their debut anniversary! The Grammy-nominated group starts the festivities with “Opening Ceremony”, by uploading 22 new, unseen group photos on their social media.

The seven-member group posed in both serious and cheeky poses for their latest family portraits, dressed in dapper brown suits, bright and vibrant Dynamite-esque casual outfits, and cool, slick white suits.

Festa is an annual two-week event held between BTS and their fans, ARMY, to celebrate the group’s debut anniversary on 13 June. The group will be uploading new content and surprises, including new videos and goods, every day on social media.

An eagle-eyed ARMY on Twitter even spotted BTS paying ode to their previous years’ photos with Festa 2021’s new family portraits.

BTS is also preparing for a Muster (the group’s term for a fan meeting) on 13 and 14 June. It will be the group’s first Muster since 2019, having skipped last year’s due to the pandemic, and the first Muster to be held online.

While previous Musters are only open to official ARMYs, the online version allows those who have yet to join the group’s fan club to be part of the event. ARMYs get to purchase options to watch the fan meeting in 4K-single view or HD multi-view options, while those with memberships will be able to get tickets to watch Muster 2021 in HD single-view.

