BONIA: Elevating style and functionality in men’s and women’s bags

In today’s fashion landscape, a bag is far more than a mere accessory. It becomes your trusted confidant, a reflection of your personal style, a sanctuary for your most treasured possessions, and beyond.

Embracing the essence of nature, BONIA seamlessly intertwines styles and functionality. The collection encapsulates the spirit of the season, offering a range of options that effortlessly elevate your ensemble.

Must-have bags for every occasion

BONIA Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Photo: BONIA

Indulge in the allure of impeccable design, quality materials and attention to detail. Each bag is a testament to BONIA’s commitment to craftsmanship and their dedication to provide you with a companion that surpasses expectations.

Prepare to make a statement, exude confidence, and embrace the essence of this captivating season. Discover your perfect match from BONIA’s nature-inspired Spring/Summer 2023 collection where fashion meets functionality, and where every bag tells a story as unique as yours.

Women’s collection

BONIA Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Photo: BONIA

The everyday bag – timeless style meets practicality

Naiara Satchel Bag in Purple Paste and Olive Oil. Photo: BONIA

The Naiara Satchel Bag comes with a range of pockets and slots to keep everything in place while you’re out and about, making it a good choice for carrying all your daily necessities comfortably.

BONIA Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Photo: BONIA

Versatile charm – discover BONIA’s adorable and functional anywhere bag

Anelia Bucket Bag in Digital Violet. Photo: BONIA

Whether you are going out for dinner, having a weekend staycation, or hanging out with friends - you’ll always need a bag with a bit more room that you can take anywhere. The Anelia Bucket Bag is the ideal for any casual occasion. With a detachable shoulder strap and an additional detachable bucket bag, this versatile bag is also available in two vibrant colours - Honeycomb and Digital Violet.

Dazzle after dark – embrace the night with BONIA’s bold, eye-catching and compact collection

Gianna Shoulder Bag in Wild Rose and Gianna Petite Shoulder Bag in Pikachu Yellow. Photo: BONIA

You can’t go wrong with something like the Gianna Shoulder Bag, which comes in two sizes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap for a dreamy hands-free look. Paired with polished nickel accessories to match the vibe of your outfit on that special evening.

Timeless sophistication – understated elegance for unforgettable occasions

Venice Monogram Petite Crossbody Bag in Black and Taupe. Photo: BONIA

Sometimes you need a bag that is all class. Weddings and other special occasions call for something which is not too attention-grabbing but still fun and elegant. The Venice Monogram Petite Crossbody Bag is a perfect choice for any special event, with two neutral colour choices, a unique shape and detachable strap that will complement any outfit.

Effortless style, unmatched versatility – BONIA’s chic and resilient companion for every voyage

Cerise Sling Bag in Black and Papaya Smoothie. Photo: BONIA

Finally, you can’t go amiss with something that is event appropriate yet roomy enough for an extended journey. Whether you are on holiday or making a weekend visit to relatives – you need something stylish as well as functional. This is where the Cerise Sling Bag comes to the rescue - in a variety of colours, adding a clean and chic look to your profile.

Attention gentlemen – BONIA’s men’s collection

BONIA Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Photo: BONIA

From work to play. BONIA’s exquisite selection for the modern gentlemen with thoughtfully crafted bags, offers versatile options for every occasion.

The gentleman’s choice – effortlessly stylish, impeccable practicality

Gavan Crossbody Bag. Photo: BONIA

The Gavan Crossbody Bag - this modern style strikes the perfect balance of fashionable but functional, with multiple compartments to store all your loose items as well as a detachable pouch making it the ideal bag for your everyday needs.

Exuding timeless sophistication

La Luna Monogram Zipped Clutch Bag in Black and Terracotta. Photo: BONIA

With the La Luna Monogram Zipped Clutch Bag, you can fit all your essentials in one place and simultaneously deck out your outfit. Additionally, a monogram print is a must-have for any bag collection, and it’s guaranteed to draw in a compliment.

A timeless staple – urban, efficient, and hip

Boxit Reju Crossbody Bag. Photo: BONIA

Finally, a timeless heritage – the bum bag, but this time with added sophistication. This style has continued to be a trendy look for decades. The Boxit Reju Crossbody Bag is perfect for the weekend, or on holiday when you are in need of quick access to your necessities. With an external zip pocket and adjustable strap, you can wear it crossbody or even sling it over your shoulder.

For all the trendsetters out there, each bag possesses its own individuality, just as you do. With a diverse range of styles and sizes, embark on The Journey for Timeless Fashion with Bonia.

IG: bonia__official

FB: bonia.singapore

