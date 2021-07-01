Top 7 body cleansers for sensitive skin

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals!

There may be a couple of reasons why you should avoid fragrances in body washes. The ingredient can be harsh for those with sensitive skin and here's why: experts from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) file fragrances as the leading cause of contact dermatitis.

Some may suffer from irritant reactions from fragrance, while others may experience a full blowout allergic reaction. The formulation of fragrance is concocted from various chemicals, so it may be hard to pinpoint just one trigger. Even products labelled 'unscented' have chemicals that 'suppress the scent.

Experts say to choose a single scene, for example, rose or freesia instead of a multicomponent scent that may trigger a reaction.

To care for your skin, here are some body cleansers that go easy and nourish your skin at the same time.

1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Buy now at S$15.35, before at S$21.90

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This cleanser's iconic and award-winning soap-free formulation has won the brand numerous awards from beauty industry insiders and the healthcare community. A mild, non-irritating formulation that soothes your skin as it cleans.

2. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

Buy now at S$28

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

This cleanser— infused with luxe, fatty acid-rich marula, sweet almond, sacha inchi seed and maracuja oils, plus a multi-amino acid blend— calms while rinsing dirt and other substances away without stripping or disrupting the delicate skin barrier. Kamili has a pH level of 5.0 and is appropriate for all skin, even the most sensitive.

3. Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash Fragrance-Free

Buy now S$24.50, before S$28

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash Fragrance-Free. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

The unique formula contains soothing oatmeal, to help moisturise and relieve dryness.

4. Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Castile Liquid Soap

Buy now at S$22.90

Dr. Bronner's Unscented Pure Castille Soap. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

This smooth, moisturising, luxurious soap is formulated with organic ingredients in the product: Coconut oil for luxurious foam that nourish and clean your skin; olive oil for softness on the skin; and jojoba for silky after-feel.

5. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Cleansing Oil AP+

Buy now at S$25.42, before S$29.90

La Roche-Posay Lipikar. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

A cleansing oil that gently cleanses very dry, sensitive skin without rubbing. It hydrates, helps to restore comfort and reduce irritation, and protects the skin against the drying effects of hard water.

6. The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Shampoo & Body Wash

Buy now at S$15.12

The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Shampoo & Body Wash. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

This all-in-one baby shampoo and body wash is designed to make parents’ lives easier. This baby wash is all you need for everyday bathing routines. It cleans, gently soothes, and nourishes babies’ skin and hair without over-drying.

7. Herbivore Pink Clay soap

Buy now at S$19

Herbivore Pink Clay. (PHOTO: Herbivore)

A beautifying and mild cleanser, the Pink Clay Soap Bar contains French pink clay—coveted for its cell-renewing and regenerative properties—and a blend of essential oils to very gently draw out impurities without drying out skin.

