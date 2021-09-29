Blackpink's Jisoo lends star power to Dior's SS22 show

Blackpink's Jisoo, 26, made her debut as Dior's global ambassador at Paris Fashion Week with much pomp and fervour.

The K-pop princess was flanked by security crew and bodyguards as she joined IT girls Alexa Chung, Rosamund Pike and Elizabeth Debicki at the front row.

Blackpink fans called 'blinks' surrounded the walk of the Tuileries in Paris just to catch a glimpse of the icon, and the result was an absolute fashion frenzy.

Tenet actress Elizabeth Debicki also noticed the frenzy outside the venue. She tells WWD: “That’s a whole thing, what is happening?!?”

“I just love how big Korean pop stars are, it’s incredible. And look how confident she is. I could take some lessons,” she joked.

Jisoo from Blackpink in Dior Spring Summer 2022 (Paris, France) pic.twitter.com/XbpC2SLJb1 — martinvlnt (@martinvlnt) September 28, 2021

Jisoo wore Look 66 from Dior's Resort 2022 collection - a monochrome dress embroidered with Ancient Greek patterns - paired with a cute Lady Dior Bag in pink.

Blackpink's Jisoo attended Dior's SS22 show at Paris Fashion Week. (PHOTO: Dior)

Jisoo landed in Paris together with member Rosé, who will also attend Saint Laurent's fashion show in Paris. Seeing snaps from the duo, we bet the icons are going to take Paris by storm.