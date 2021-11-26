Black Friday 2021: (Updated) deals from Lazada and Shopee
We all can't resist a good bargain or two, and for this coming Black Friday, Singapore online retailers Lazada and Shopee have lined up tons of deals to capture your attention. Here's a breakdown of what to expect this Friday, as well as for Cyber Monday (29 November).
Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Lazada
Exclusive for Yahoo readers only: Take S$10 off S$25 for new customers only.
Use this code: BFCMYHLAZ10 at checkout. The code is valid for the first 132 users and applicable from 26 to 29 November only.
As a teaser, you can start collecting vouchers for use, 1-for-1 deals across beauty, travel, tech and fashion categories.
From 26 November onwards, expect bargains from brands like Bose, Laneige, Vitabiotics, Kinohimitsu, Hasbro, Alpecin, Enfagrow, Plantur, Under Armour, Puma, and Nivea.
Shopee
Shopee has lined up a couple of promos you'll want to get your hands on this festive season.
From 26 to 29 November, look out for S$0.10 Mega Surprises, S$120 flash vouchers, and One Day Black Friday Special Deals offering 1-for-1 promotions, 50% off discounts, and gifts with purchase, and check-in on all four days of BFCM for a chance to win S$50 electronics discount vouchers.
If you’re looking for something extra special for your loved ones this Christmas, you’ll definitely want to check out swanky discounts on fashion brands too.
26 Nov, 12pm, SpreeSuki: Up to 70% off Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade & More + snag S$20 off vouchers
26 Nov, 8:30pm, Kelly Luxury: Up to 40% off YSL, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and more
29 Nov, 12pm, SpreeSuki: Up to 70% off Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade & More + snag S$20 off vouchers
29 Nov, 9pm, Premium Mall: Livestream straight from Europ
Here are some products the Yahoo Shopping team have curated:
Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (29% off)
Omnidesk Kenshi - Static Gaming Desk
Rakuten Kobo E-reader tablet
Prism+ Q65 Pro Quantum Edition
Panasonic TH-58JX700S 58 inch 4K LED (31% off)
Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Keyboard
Roborock S7 (41% off)
Huawei MatePad 10.4" Tablet (18% off)
Samsung Jet 60 Turbo Handstick Vacuum (12% off)
