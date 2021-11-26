Black Friday 2021: (Updated) deals from Lazada and Shopee

We all can't resist a good bargain or two, and for this coming Black Friday, Singapore online retailers Lazada and Shopee have lined up tons of deals to capture your attention. Here's a breakdown of what to expect this Friday, as well as for Cyber Monday (29 November).

Lazada Black Friday Cyber Monday. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Exclusive for Yahoo readers only: Take S$10 off S$25 for new customers only.

Use this code: BFCMYHLAZ10 at checkout. The code is valid for the first 132 users and applicable from 26 to 29 November only.

As a teaser, you can start collecting vouchers for use, 1-for-1 deals across beauty, travel, tech and fashion categories.

From 26 November onwards, expect bargains from brands like Bose, Laneige, Vitabiotics, Kinohimitsu, Hasbro, Alpecin, Enfagrow, Plantur, Under Armour, Puma, and Nivea.

Shopee Black Friday Cyber Monday. (PHOTO: Shopee)

Shopee has lined up a couple of promos you'll want to get your hands on this festive season.

From 26 to 29 November, look out for S$0.10 Mega Surprises, S$120 flash vouchers, and One Day Black Friday Special Deals offering 1-for-1 promotions, 50% off discounts, and gifts with purchase, and check-in on all four days of BFCM for a chance to win S$50 electronics discount vouchers.

If you’re looking for something extra special for your loved ones this Christmas, you’ll definitely want to check out swanky discounts on fashion brands too.

26 Nov, 12pm, SpreeSuki: Up to 70% off Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade & More + snag S$20 off vouchers

26 Nov, 8:30pm, Kelly Luxury: Up to 40% off YSL, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and more

29 Nov, 12pm, SpreeSuki: Up to 70% off Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade & More + snag S$20 off vouchers

29 Nov, 9pm, Premium Mall: Livestream straight from Europ

Here are some products the Yahoo Shopping team have curated:

Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones

Buy now at S$9.90

Xiaomi earphones. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

Buy now at S$131

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (29% off)

Buy now at S$249

Bose headphones. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Omnidesk Kenshi - Static Gaming Desk

Buy now S$309

Omnidesk Kenshi - Static Gaming Desk. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Rakuten Kobo E-reader tablet

Buy now from S$138 onwards

Rakuten Kobo E-reader. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Prism+ Q65 Pro Quantum Edition

Buy now at S$1,229

Prism+ Pro. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Panasonic TH-58JX700S 58 inch 4K LED (31% off)

Buy now at S$1,099

Panasonic TH-58JX700S. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Keyboard

Buy now at S$339

Logitech Wireless Keyboard. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Roborock S7 (41% off)

Buy now at S$769

Roborock S7. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Huawei MatePad 10.4" Tablet (18% off)

Buy now at S$408

Huawei tablet. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

Samsung Jet 60 Turbo Handstick Vacuum (12% off)

Buy now at S$438

Samsung Jet 60 Turbo Handstick Vacuum. (PHOTO: Shopee Singapore)

Be sure to bookmark this page as the Yahoo Shopping team continue to update with more deals.

