Black Friday 2021: Amazon Singapore gears up with these limited deals

Amazon Singapore Black Friday 2021. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

It's the holiday season now and most of your favourite major retailers are rolling out glitzy campaigns for you to take advantage of. For a start, Amazon Singapore has launched their limited deals prior to Black Friday 2021, so expect to see discounts across categories including kids, toys, beauty, home, electronics, groceries and more.

This year, international and local brands such as Apple, Fitbit, Lenovo, Disney and Skin Inc are joining in the fun.

For gifting inspiration, customers can also refer to Amazon’s largest selection of holiday gift guides, including Holiday Toy Store, Tech & Gadget Store, Secret Santa, and more – perfect for shoppers to find great gifts for themselves or their loved ones. And if you're feeling lucky, Amazon Singapore is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of return tickets to Seattle.

Shoppers can also support local non-profit organisations and truly get into the spirit of giving, by purchasing a depository of items the organisations need the most, via the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist.

Now that you are up to speed with the information on hand, here are some of the limited deals to shop for, curated by the Yahoo Shopping team.

Philips Daily Collection Kettle, now S$25

Philips Daily Collection Kettle. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Instant Vortex from Instant Pot, now S$174.50

Instant Vortex from Instant Pot. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum, now S$386

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Google Chromecast, now S$46

Google Chromecast. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Lenovo LED Backlit LCD Hub Monitor, S$375.07

Lenovo LED Backlit LCD Hub Monitor. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Sony Wireless Headphones, now S$188

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker, now S$138

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Garmin Dash Cam, S$90

Garmin Dash Cam. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Razer Gaming Mouse, S$123.58

Razer Gaming Mouse. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Baby and Toys

Medela Breastmilk Bottle, S$12.72

Medela Milk Bottle. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Fisher-Price Jumperoo, S$145.99

Fisher-Price Jumperoo. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

LeapFrog 100 Words Book, S$32

LeapFrog 100 Words. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Huggies Tape Diapers, S$20.20

Huggies Tape Diapers. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Aveeno Moisturizing Cream, now S$15.72

Aveeno Moisturizing Cream. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

From 26th to 29th November, expect these major discounts: