Black Friday 2021: Amazon Singapore gears up with these limited deals
It's the holiday season now and most of your favourite major retailers are rolling out glitzy campaigns for you to take advantage of. For a start, Amazon Singapore has launched their limited deals prior to Black Friday 2021, so expect to see discounts across categories including kids, toys, beauty, home, electronics, groceries and more.
This year, international and local brands such as Apple, Fitbit, Lenovo, Disney and Skin Inc are joining in the fun.
For gifting inspiration, customers can also refer to Amazon’s largest selection of holiday gift guides, including Holiday Toy Store, Tech & Gadget Store, Secret Santa, and more – perfect for shoppers to find great gifts for themselves or their loved ones. And if you're feeling lucky, Amazon Singapore is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of return tickets to Seattle.
Shoppers can also support local non-profit organisations and truly get into the spirit of giving, by purchasing a depository of items the organisations need the most, via the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist.
Now that you are up to speed with the information on hand, here are some of the limited deals to shop for, curated by the Yahoo Shopping team.
Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Household items
Philips Daily Collection Kettle, now S$25
Instant Vortex from Instant Pot, now S$174.50
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum, now S$386
Electronics
Lenovo LED Backlit LCD Hub Monitor, S$375.07
Sony Wireless Headphones, now S$188
Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker, now S$138
Baby and Toys
Medela Breastmilk Bottle, S$12.72
Fisher-Price Jumperoo, S$145.99
Aveeno Moisturizing Cream, now S$15.72
From 26th to 29th November, expect these major discounts:
Buy 1 Get 1 on selected daily essentials (Grocery, Beer, Wine, Spirit, Household, Beauty, Pets Products, Baby Products and Personal Care & Toiletries)
Buy 1 Get 1 Free on hundreds of Electronics and Office products
S$20 off min. S$100 spend in Electronics, PC, Wireless & Home Entertainment
S$20 off min. S$80 spend across selected products under Toys
Up to 50% off on Baby & Toys
Up to 50% off Beauty, Health and Personal Care Appliances
Up to 40% off Home & Kitchen
Up to 40% off PC & Electronics
Up to 40% off Sports & Fashion
Up to 35% off on Beer, Wine & Spirits