Black Eyed Peas, TLC, and Suede to perform at F1 concerts in Singapore

(L-R) J. Rey Soul, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas perform during Morriña Fest 2022 on 16 July 2022 in A Coruna, Spain. (PHOTO: GETTY/Redferns)

SINGAPORE — This year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix stage will feature American pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas, Australian rapper, singer and songwriter The Kid LAROI, American girl group TLC and British alternative band Suede.

They join previously announced acts Marshmello, Westlife, and Green Day. The three-day race weekend from 30 September to 2 October 2022 will also feature a mix of local and international artists.

In all, there will be more than 100 hours of entertainment including 92 performances across nine stages, 79 roving acts and an array of art installations and activities.

The international line-up also features American indie pop band iDKHOW, Swedish-Gambian singer/songwriter Seinabo Sey, Kerala-based multilingual indie-folk alternative band When Chai Met Toast, Malaysian reggae band Salammusik , and Israeli electronic music project Garden City Movement.

Meanwhile Singaporeans who will perform include singer/songwriter INCH, hip-hop duo ihasamic! & Wovensound, rapper Shigga Shay, dancers ScRach MarcS, as well as music producer and DJ WUKONG.

The Singapore GP will also feature local artists such as 8EyedSpud, Adeline Loo of It Takes Balls, HAFI, Koh Dawn, Lee Wei Lieh of Very Small Exhibition, and Paper Carpenter who will display their works at specially curated experiential zones within the Circuit Park.

All tickets to the Singapore GP will allow fans to enjoy the on-track action, and activities and performances in Zone 4 of the Circuit Park. Valid tickets will be required to access the relevant zone for each day.

Tickets are available for sale via the official website and Singapore GP’s authorised ticketing agents. To buy tickets and for more information on the race weekend line-up, visit www.singaporegp.sg.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.