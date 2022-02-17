Shopping:

The cutest fashion and beauty collaborations you should not miss in 2022

Etude x Loacker's collab is so sweet!

Billionaire heiress Kim Lim’s ultra lavish 'guo da li' ceremony

Lim Yian Lu
·3-min read
Kim Lim&#x002019;s ultra lavish &#x00201c;guo da li&#x00201d; ceremony. (Photo: Icon Singapore)
Kim Lim’s ultra lavish “guo da li” ceremony. (Photo: Icon Singapore)

After saying yes to her mysterious boyfriend’s marriage proposal last October, Singapore socialite Kim Lim held a grand “guo da li” ceremony yesterday afternoon (16 February), according to an exclusive report by Icon Singapore.

The “guo da li” ceremony is a Chinese wedding custom that usually takes place before matrimony. It symbolises the groom’s sincerity towards marrying the bride and his assurance that he will take good care of her. It often involves the groom delivering wedding gifts like roast pork, wine, cakes, oranges and jewellery to the bride’s family.

Icon Singapore revealed that Kim’s fiancé, who wore a Shanghai Tang suit, came in a Rolls-Royce with what they estimated to be worth S$2 million of delicacies and jewellery. His magnificent entrance was accompanied by a festive lion dance, said to bring good luck and fortune.

The 30-year-old Kim, who wore a tailor-made bright red qipao during the ceremony, has been busy with her scalp treatment centre Papilla Haircare and beauty powerhouse Illumia Therapeutics. But her hectic work does not deter her from getting married.

Her 33-year-old fiancé leads a relatively more low-profile life as an IT entrepreneur. But since the marriage proposal, he has been appearing more frequently on Kim’s social media, displaying their unabashed love for each other.

In addition to a romantic trip to Paris late last year, the blissful couple celebrated the recent Valentine’s Day at a villa in Sentosa. To mark the occasion, her fiancé gifted her a bouquet of 99 giant South American roses, each stalk as tall as a human. These roses are said to be the world’s most expensive roses; a bouquet is estimated to cost more than S$10,000.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIM LIM (@kimlimhl)

Despite their extravagant lives, the couple is also devoted to doing charity work. Last November, they provided two meals a day for a week for 1,500 frontline workers, including the cleaning staff in hospitals, as a form of encouragement and gratitude.

Furthermore, they worked with Singapore Airlines to provide flight tickets to healthcare workers who were unable to reunite with their families due to work commitments in the past two years, in hopes of lessening their financial burden.

Due to the COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the guests of Kim’s “guo da li” ceremony were limited to the couple’s household members. Even though their friends could not attend, the ceremony was still held in style and lavishness.

Just the jewellery and luxury goods were enough to make anyone’s jaws drop: there were 15 gold bars, eight pairs of huge dragon and phoenix bangles, two weighty gold necklaces, matching gold rings and earrings, two Hermès bags, and one pair of Rolex watches.

Moreover, the “si dian jin” — a traditional wedding gift involving a set of four pieces of gold jewellery (necklace, ring, bangle, and earrings) — was reportedly from the prestigious Emperor Watch & Jewellery. The whole layout and process of the ceremony were also conceptualised by the wedding planner The Wedding Atelier.

With such an elaborate “guo da li” ceremony, it is not difficult to imagine how much more spectacular their wedding ceremony will be.

See more photos below.

Lavish items from Kim Lim&#39;s &#39;guo da li&#39; ceremony. (PHOTO: Icon Singapore)
Lavish items from Kim Lim's 'guo da li' ceremony. (PHOTO: Icon Singapore)
Lavish items from Kim Lim&#39;s &#39;guo da li&#39; ceremony. (PHOTO: Icon Singapore)
Lavish items from Kim Lim's 'guo da li' ceremony. (PHOTO: Icon Singapore)
Lavish items from Kim Lim&#39;s &#39;guo da li&#39; ceremony. (PHOTO: Icon Singapore)
Lavish items from Kim Lim's 'guo da li' ceremony. (PHOTO: Icon Singapore)

Watch more Lifestyle videos here:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Why are The Ting Tings back in the news?

    After Abba, it's another group that is back on the scene and, once again, it's thanks to TikTok! The song "That's Not My Name" by the Ting Tings is generating buzz on the social network. A trend that has gone around the world thanks to certain celebrities. Here's the story.

  • Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran & Saweetie find their counterparts to drop hit duets

    Nicki Minaj returns with Lil Baby, Ed Sheeran finally drops his track with Taylor Swift and Saweetie enlists H.E.R. to sing on her pop bop.

  • Brightening and hydrating eye creams to beat dark circles, fine lines and puffines

    With surgical masks being compulsory for the foreseeable future, it’s time to really put some graft in to make sure our eyes — basically the only visible portion of our faces — continue to shine. Eye creams are one of those finicky products that we tend to gloss over in our teens and twenties. So unnecessary; we’ve probably never experienced a wrinkle or crease in our lives. Suddenly, at the turn of the next decade, it’s all we can talk about. Does this eye cream contain retinol? Is it hydrating

  • Love in the time of corona in focus at Berlin fest

    The Berlin film festival has delivered on a promise of "crazy, intoxicating" love stories at its 72nd edition, with diverse movies exploring infatuation and loss around the pandemic-racked world.

  • Gautam Adani and other richest Asians in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

    As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is an exhaustive and daily-updated record of billionaires tracking their profiles and riches, Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has dethroned Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Asian, by reaching a net worth of USD 88.5 billion, as of 8 February 2022. Adani has transformed a small-scale commodities trading business into an empire of industrial businesses across sectors, including mining, sustainable energy, electricity and ports. His businesses p

  • Glaiza de Castro has been married since late last year!

    The actress shares the good news via her first YouTube vlog shared with husband David Rainey

  • This Mexican drink has a big surprise inside it

    Looking for a unique drink when in Mexico? Try Mezcal with a worm.

  • Fendi and design studio Mabeo present the Kompa furniture collection

    At Design Miami/ 2021, Fendi unveiled its collaboration with Botswanan design studio Mabeo. Kompa is a furniture collection that merges traditional African artisanship with luxury design, reports Nafeesa Saini. The 17th edition of Design Miami/ returned in December last year, when artists, creative talents and collectors converged over the year’s theme of “visions for a more equitable and interconnected future”. A standout exhibitor at the fair was a collaboration between Italian luxury house Fe

  • Support the Local Farm Pack: Fresh farm goodness delivered right to your doorstep

    Want to experience fresh, home-grown farm goodness while excluding the commuting hassle? We hear you! And so does Fresh off the Dot SG, a campaign borne out of a desire to promote Singapore’s extensive yet little-known farming landscape spanning over 200 farms. This campaign is the brainchild of Local Farm by Gardenasia, which runs a […] The post Support the Local Farm Pack: Fresh farm goodness delivered right to your doorstep appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • This car will come with an NFT digital certificate

    Each model of Alfa Romeo's all-new SUV will come with a non-fungible token. This NFT will certify the car upon purchase and will then compile all new information about the vehicle during its lifetime.

  • What You Can See And The Countries You’ll Cover On The World’s Longest Train Journey

    If you love trains, and romance of rail travel, then you'll be glad to hear that the world's longest train journey is now ready to fulfil your dream journey. On 3 December 2021, a railway line was opened in the beautiful Southeast Asian country of Laos. The line joined Vientiane to a Laotian border town named Boten, connecting the Laotian capital of Vientiane to Kunming in China. Although this railway line seems nothing out of the ordinary, the civic infrastructural achievement is monumental in

  • How antivax songs are another thorn in Spotify's side

    At the moment, it seems like Spotify is continually in the firing line. After the recent Joe Rogan controversy, the streaming giant is now in the hot seat over antivax songs hosted on the platform. Some of them have even been promoted in Spotify's music playlists.

  • 'Death on the Nile' cruises to N.America box office lead

    "Death on the Nile" cruised to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend, showing the continuing lure of a good old-fashioned Agatha Christie murder mystery, according to industry data Sunday.

  • Bruce Lee Chicken Rice, East Coast Road: A solid kick to awaken your taste buds

    The quirkier the name of a stall, the more attracted I am to it. Browsing through the copious amounts of Instagram stories one night led me to Bruce Lee Chicken Rice, and I was obviously intrigued. Located at East Coast Road, I knew I had to visit this gem. Two reasons why: I love Bruce […] The post Bruce Lee Chicken Rice, East Coast Road: A solid kick to awaken your taste buds appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Simu Liu in talks to join ‘Barbie’ movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

    Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (2021) star Simu Liu is in negotiations to star in Warner Bros’ next, Barbie. If all goes according to plan, he’ll join Margot Robbie in the film. Beside Robbie, Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in lead roles. The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig. Barbie: What we know so far (Image credit: @margotrobbieofficial) Details of the film are strictly under wraps but Robbie plays the title character while Gosling plays Ken, her lover. The

  • Singapore launches VTLs with Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE, and Israel

    Singapore, on 16 February 2022, announced that it is extending the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme to several countries. These include Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, all of Thailand, UAE, Israel and a new VTL to Hong Kong. The VTL comes into force in a phased manner starting 25 February. The decision means that vaccinated travellers will now be able to fly into Singapore from the approved countries without having to quarantine. Singapore plans VTLs opening for vaccinated travellers to Tha

  • Huppert to miss Berlinale after positive Covid test

    French screen legend Isabelle Huppert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to pick up her lifetime achievement award at the Berlinale film festival, organisers said Monday.

  • Oscars adds 'fan favorite' prize voted by Twitter

    Next month's Oscars will include a new "fan favorite" prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users, organizers said Monday seeking to lure viewers back to a ceremony that has seen audiences plummet.

  • How Asian celebrities celebrated a love-filled Valentine's Day

    Love is in the air.

  • Great Barrier Reef: cooler temperatures could reduce the threat of mass bleaching

    The coral reefs of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia are vulnerable to global warming. But the recent drop in atmospheric temperatures observed in this region could help delay coral bleaching, says the Australian government.