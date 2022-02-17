Billionaire heiress Kim Lim’s ultra lavish 'guo da li' ceremony

Kim Lim’s ultra lavish “guo da li” ceremony. (Photo: Icon Singapore)

After saying yes to her mysterious boyfriend’s marriage proposal last October, Singapore socialite Kim Lim held a grand “guo da li” ceremony yesterday afternoon (16 February), according to an exclusive report by Icon Singapore.

The “guo da li” ceremony is a Chinese wedding custom that usually takes place before matrimony. It symbolises the groom’s sincerity towards marrying the bride and his assurance that he will take good care of her. It often involves the groom delivering wedding gifts like roast pork, wine, cakes, oranges and jewellery to the bride’s family.

Icon Singapore revealed that Kim’s fiancé, who wore a Shanghai Tang suit, came in a Rolls-Royce with what they estimated to be worth S$2 million of delicacies and jewellery. His magnificent entrance was accompanied by a festive lion dance, said to bring good luck and fortune.

The 30-year-old Kim, who wore a tailor-made bright red qipao during the ceremony, has been busy with her scalp treatment centre Papilla Haircare and beauty powerhouse Illumia Therapeutics. But her hectic work does not deter her from getting married.

Her 33-year-old fiancé leads a relatively more low-profile life as an IT entrepreneur. But since the marriage proposal, he has been appearing more frequently on Kim’s social media, displaying their unabashed love for each other.

In addition to a romantic trip to Paris late last year, the blissful couple celebrated the recent Valentine’s Day at a villa in Sentosa. To mark the occasion, her fiancé gifted her a bouquet of 99 giant South American roses, each stalk as tall as a human. These roses are said to be the world’s most expensive roses; a bouquet is estimated to cost more than S$10,000.

Despite their extravagant lives, the couple is also devoted to doing charity work. Last November, they provided two meals a day for a week for 1,500 frontline workers, including the cleaning staff in hospitals, as a form of encouragement and gratitude.

Furthermore, they worked with Singapore Airlines to provide flight tickets to healthcare workers who were unable to reunite with their families due to work commitments in the past two years, in hopes of lessening their financial burden.

Due to the COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the guests of Kim’s “guo da li” ceremony were limited to the couple’s household members. Even though their friends could not attend, the ceremony was still held in style and lavishness.

Just the jewellery and luxury goods were enough to make anyone’s jaws drop: there were 15 gold bars, eight pairs of huge dragon and phoenix bangles, two weighty gold necklaces, matching gold rings and earrings, two Hermès bags, and one pair of Rolex watches.

Moreover, the “si dian jin” — a traditional wedding gift involving a set of four pieces of gold jewellery (necklace, ring, bangle, and earrings) — was reportedly from the prestigious Emperor Watch & Jewellery. The whole layout and process of the ceremony were also conceptualised by the wedding planner The Wedding Atelier.

With such an elaborate “guo da li” ceremony, it is not difficult to imagine how much more spectacular their wedding ceremony will be.

See more photos below.

