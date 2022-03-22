BIGBANG drops teaser photo, confirms comeback in April

BIGBANG. (Photo: YG Entertainment)

Last month, we found out that BIGBANG will be making a comeback after a four-year hiatus. The group confirmed on Monday midnight (21 March, KST) that they will be returning with new music on 5 April midnight (KST).

Along with the announcement on their Instagram, BIGBANG revealed a teaser photo of a polaroid that indicates their comeback date and time. BIGBANG members G-Dragon, T.O.P, and Taeyang have also shared the same teaser on their individual Instagram accounts — Daesung does not have an Instagram account.

The happy news sparked excitement among fans, with comments like:

“Finally.”

“Omg the comeback is real!”

“Who’s excited?!”

“The kings of K-pop are coming back. [I’m] literally shaking right now.”

“We’re so ready.”

According to a source from YG Entertainment, BIGBANG completed filming the music video for their new song (the final stage of preparation for an album) on 16 March. It will mark their first new music in four years since the release of Flower Road in March 2018.

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and is known for their various hits including Lies, Last Farewell, Haru Haru, Fantastic Baby, and Bang Bang Bang. Although T.O.P has parted ways with their agency YG Entertainment, he will still be joining BIGBANG’s activities whenever the circumstances allow.