Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping

With the coronavirus still out there, every one of us is forced into a new normal. How do we ensure a mind-body balance for ourselves and our family?

Apart from eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise, our bodies may need a little help with the right supplements. We know trawling the Internet to pick out the right items can be time-consuming and confusing at times. That's why every bestseller featured here, from supplements, skincare, grocery to personal care items, come with thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of good reviews on iHerb, so you have more time for self-care.

For those unfamiliar with iHerb, don’t be surprised by its reasonable price tags. The online retailer is able to offer good prices because they do not work with third-party resellers and they have their own distribution centres. Not only that, you will be able to see, at a glance, each product’s expiry date in the product details, including authentic reviews from purchasing customers. How’s that for transparency?

Curious what others are stocking up during this pandemic to keep well? Take a look at these top sellers.

Strengthen your immunity

PHOTO: iHerb. Black Elderberry + Vitamin C & Zinc, 15 Effervescent Tablets

Build healthy bones and teeth

PHOTO: iHerb. Vitamin D3, 125mcg (5,000 IU), 360 Fish Gelatin Softgels

PHOTO: iHerb. TheraBreath, Fresh Breath, Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 473ml

No more maskne. Keep your skin clean and radiant

PHOTO: iHerb. Acure, Brightening Facial Scrub, 118ml

PHOTO: iHerb. Artnaturals, Retinol Serum, 10ml

Get 10% off when you purchase by 7 July, 10am

PHOTO: iHerb. Cosrx, Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches

Promote better digestive health

Story continues

PHOTO: iHerb. LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, 60 Veggie Capsules

Sharpen your mental acuity

PHOTO: iHerb. Doctor's Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120mg, 120 Veggie Caps

For the home

Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml S$12.58. PHOTO: iHerb

Keep your child healthy

ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$8.94. PHOTO: iHerb

PHOTO: iHerb. Children's DHA, Omega-3, 530mg

Pantry must-haves

PHOTO: iHerb. Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g

PHOTO: iHerb. The Original Coconut Aminos, Soy-Free Seasoning Sauce, 237ml

Keep the virus away!

PHOTO: iHerb. On The Go Hand Cleanser, Alcohol-Free, Lemongrass, 60ml

PHOTO: iHerb. Stress Relieving Hand Sanitizing Tissue, 99.9% Efficacy, 80 Sheets

As we battle the coronavirus situation that is transforming from pandemic to endemic, let us stay safe and healthy together!

The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always seek advice from a qualified healthcare provider on queries regarding a medical condition. Any action taken by you in reliance on or in connection with this content is solely at your own risk.

More shopping deals:

Time-limited sale – Get up to 60% off 👜Strathberry handbags

13 minor tweaks to supercharge🦸‍♂️your work from home lifestyle

Phase 3 (Heightened Alert): Dating 🌹ideas for two

Durian lovers unite: Dig into fresh durians and all things durian

Get an extra 30% off Nike's 3 day End of Season Sale! Find out how

International Yoga Day🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♂️: Get started in Yoga for free this month

What’s on your Amazon wish list for Prime Day (21-22 June)? Yahoo team shares

Amazon's having 12-hour time-limited sales on Prime Day. Score the best deals here!

Best deals for Baby, Home and Kitchen needs on Amazon Prime Day

Making ice cream🍦is easy with these happiness generating devices

Beat hot humid nights with this under S$50 sleep hack and sleep like a baby

Final 2 days to enjoy deep discounts for home improvement needs

Hotpot and smokeless grill wonders, plus foolproof ways to create them at home

Men, let's talk about health🍎

Everyone wants a piece of K-pop group BTS, and here's how you can too

Gifting ideas for👨🏻‍🍼Father’s Day on 20 June

These compact fitness💪🏼equipment will add variety to your home workouts

What's the rainbow🏳️‍🌈flag got to do with LGBTQ+?

Explore the great outdoors🌳: How and where you can work up a sweat

Ace #stayhome🏡restrictions with pro-tips from the Yahoo team

Make Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) the most fruitful #stayin experience ever

5 ways to #stayhome with your kids without tearing your hair out

Essential tools and tips to remain centered amidst the COVID-19 storm

What are organic products? Are they worth the higher price tag?

These vegan leather bags👜as seen on Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga are on sale now

Kickstart a sustainable🌻lifestyle with these eco-friendly ideas

How brands are helping to save 🌱Mother Earth and what you can do

Expand your financial portfolio, invest in luxury watches⌚

This homegrown accessories👜👠brand elevates your style without costing you an arm and a leg

☘️9 life hacks to ageing gracefully

Must-have grooming products for men👨🏻‍🦱: 99% cashback and free shipping

Embroidery🧵is the new tie-dye: Ways to kickstart a hobby

Want quality sleep😴? Try this under S$50 sleep hack and sleep like a baby

9 mini lifestyle changes to bright, healthy 👀eyes

IWD 2021: Quit the Cinderella syndrome and empower 👯yourself and other women

Fun-filled, family-friendly activities for grandparents and kids this school holidays

The sleep 😴hack trending on TikTok and other💤tips that doesn’t involve pills

Everyday attire👟and accessories with your favourite cartoon or 🎬 movie characters

Outfits and bags in auspicious colours that will put you in the mood for CNY🍊

Huat your way to a brand new year 🍊🍊with the auspicious colour red 🧧– grandma approved!

Pantone colours of the year 2021: Tips to rock your daily wear in greys and yellows

✨Swarovski up to 50% sale✨ – Add bling to your new year with necklaces💎, watches⌚, bracelets📿, rings💍, earrings💎 and more

Rainy season essentials ☔ for work and play – Stay dry with these waterproof boots👢, bag🎒 and make-up💄