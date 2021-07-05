Bestselling items every household is buying from iHerb
With the coronavirus still out there, every one of us is forced into a new normal. How do we ensure a mind-body balance for ourselves and our family?
Apart from eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise, our bodies may need a little help with the right supplements. We know trawling the Internet to pick out the right items can be time-consuming and confusing at times. That's why every bestseller featured here, from supplements, skincare, grocery to personal care items, come with thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of good reviews on iHerb, so you have more time for self-care.
For those unfamiliar with iHerb, don’t be surprised by its reasonable price tags. The online retailer is able to offer good prices because they do not work with third-party resellers and they have their own distribution centres. Not only that, you will be able to see, at a glance, each product’s expiry date in the product details, including authentic reviews from purchasing customers. How’s that for transparency?
Curious what others are stocking up during this pandemic to keep well? Take a look at these top sellers.
Strengthen your immunity
Black Elderberry + Vitamin C & Zinc, 15 Effervescent Tablets, S$11.32
Build healthy bones and teeth
Vitamin D3, 125mcg (5,000 IU), 360 Fish Gelatin Softgels, S$13.87
TheraBreath, Fresh Breath, Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 473ml, S$15.53
No more maskne. Keep your skin clean and radiant
Acure, Brightening Facial Scrub, 118ml, $10.25
Artnaturals, Retinol Serum, 10ml, S$4.15
Cosrx, Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches, S$4.62
Get 10% off when you purchase by 7 July, 10am
Promote better digestive health
LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, 60 Veggie Capsules, S$27.74
Sharpen your mental acuity
Doctor's Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120mg, 120 Veggie Caps, S$13.20
For the home
Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml, S$10.44
Keep your child healthy
ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$9.93
Children's DHA, Ages 1-6, Strawberry, 530mg, 119ml, S$21.17
Pantry must-haves
Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g, S$8.02
The Original Coconut Aminos, Soy-Free Seasoning Sauce, 237ml, S$7.39
Keep the virus away!
On The Go Hand Cleanser, Alcohol-Free, Lemongrass, 60ml, $4.16
Stress Relieving Hand Sanitizing Tissue, 99.9% Efficacy, 80 Sheets, $4.18
As we battle the coronavirus situation that is transforming from pandemic to endemic, let us stay safe and healthy together!
Don't miss iHerb's Super Deals of the week!
The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always seek advice from a qualified healthcare provider on queries regarding a medical condition. Any action taken by you in reliance on or in connection with this content is solely at your own risk.
