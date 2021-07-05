Bestselling items every household is buying from iHerb

With the coronavirus still out there, every one of us is forced into a new normal. How do we ensure a mind-body balance for ourselves and our family?

Apart from eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise, our bodies may need a little help with the right supplements. We know trawling the Internet to pick out the right items can be time-consuming and confusing at times. That's why every bestseller featured here, from supplements, skincare, grocery to personal care items, come with thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of good reviews on iHerb, so you have more time for self-care.

For those unfamiliar with iHerb, don’t be surprised by its reasonable price tags. The online retailer is able to offer good prices because they do not work with third-party resellers and they have their own distribution centres. Not only that, you will be able to see, at a glance, each product’s expiry date in the product details, including authentic reviews from purchasing customers. How’s that for transparency?

Curious what others are stocking up during this pandemic to keep well? Take a look at these top sellers.

Strengthen your immunity

Black Elderberry + Vitamin C & Zinc, 15 Effervescent Tablets, S$11.32

PHOTO: iHerb. Black Elderberry + Vitamin C & Zinc, 15 Effervescent Tablets
PHOTO: iHerb. Black Elderberry + Vitamin C & Zinc, 15 Effervescent Tablets

Build healthy bones and teeth

Vitamin D3, 125mcg (5,000 IU), 360 Fish Gelatin Softgels, S$13.87

PHOTO: iHerb. Vitamin D3, 125mcg (5,000 IU), 360 Fish Gelatin Softgels
PHOTO: iHerb. Vitamin D3, 125mcg (5,000 IU), 360 Fish Gelatin Softgels

TheraBreath, Fresh Breath, Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 473ml, S$15.53

PHOTO: iHerb. TheraBreath, Fresh Breath, Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 473ml
PHOTO: iHerb. TheraBreath, Fresh Breath, Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 473ml

No more maskne. Keep your skin clean and radiant

Acure, Brightening Facial Scrub, 118ml, $10.25

PHOTO: iHerb. Acure, Brightening Facial Scrub, 118ml
PHOTO: iHerb. Acure, Brightening Facial Scrub, 118ml

Artnaturals, Retinol Serum, 10ml, S$4.15

PHOTO: iHerb. Artnaturals, Retinol Serum, 10ml
PHOTO: iHerb. Artnaturals, Retinol Serum, 10ml

Cosrx, Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches, S$4.62

Get 10% off when you purchase by 7 July, 10am

PHOTO: iHerb. Cosrx, Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches
PHOTO: iHerb. Cosrx, Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 Patches

Promote better digestive health

LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, 60 Veggie Capsules, S$27.74

PHOTO: iHerb. LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, 60 Veggie Capsules
PHOTO: iHerb. LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, 60 Veggie Capsules

Sharpen your mental acuity

Doctor's Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120mg, 120 Veggie Caps, S$13.20

PHOTO: iHerb. Doctor&#39;s Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120mg, 120 Veggie Caps
PHOTO: iHerb. Doctor's Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120mg, 120 Veggie Caps

For the home

Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml, S$10.44

Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml S$12.58. PHOTO: iHerb
Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml S$12.58. PHOTO: iHerb

Keep your child healthy

ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$9.93

ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$8.94. PHOTO: iHerb
ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$8.94. PHOTO: iHerb

Children's DHA, Ages 1-6, Strawberry, 530mg, 119ml, S$21.17

PHOTO: iHerb. Children&#39;s DHA, Omega-3, 530mg
PHOTO: iHerb. Children's DHA, Omega-3, 530mg

Pantry must-haves

Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g, S$8.02

PHOTO: iHerb. Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g
PHOTO: iHerb. Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g

The Original Coconut Aminos, Soy-Free Seasoning Sauce, 237ml, S$7.39

PHOTO: iHerb. The Original Coconut Aminos, Soy-Free Seasoning Sauce, 237ml
PHOTO: iHerb. The Original Coconut Aminos, Soy-Free Seasoning Sauce, 237ml

Keep the virus away!

On The Go Hand Cleanser, Alcohol-Free, Lemongrass, 60ml, $4.16

PHOTO: iHerb. On The Go Hand Cleanser, Alcohol-Free, Lemongrass, 60ml
PHOTO: iHerb. On The Go Hand Cleanser, Alcohol-Free, Lemongrass, 60ml

Stress Relieving Hand Sanitizing Tissue, 99.9% Efficacy, 80 Sheets, $4.18

PHOTO: iHerb. Stress Relieving Hand Sanitizing Tissue, 99.9% Efficacy, 80 Sheets
PHOTO: iHerb. Stress Relieving Hand Sanitizing Tissue, 99.9% Efficacy, 80 Sheets

As we battle the coronavirus situation that is transforming from pandemic to endemic, let us stay safe and healthy together!

Don't miss iHerb's Super Deals of the week!

The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always seek advice from a qualified healthcare provider on queries regarding a medical condition. Any action taken by you in reliance on or in connection with this content is solely at your own risk.

