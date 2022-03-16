Get 30% off! Bestselling items everyone is buying from iHerb for your family and pets
With the coronavirus still out there, every one of us is forced into a new normal and easing into an endemic way of life. How do we ensure a mind-body balance?
Apart from eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise, our bodies may need a little help with the right supplements. We know trawling the Internet to pick out the right items can be time-consuming and confusing at times. That's why every bestseller featured here, from supplements, personal care, home and grocery, comes with thousands of good reviews on iHerb, so you have more time for self-care. Also, we know your pet is very much a part of your family. That's why this bestselling list includes top deals for your pets too!
For those unfamiliar with iHerb, don’t be surprised by its reasonable price tags. The online retailer is able to offer good prices because they do not work with third-party resellers and they have their own distribution centres. Not only that, you will be able to see, at a glance, each product’s expiry date in the product details, including authentic reviews from purchasing customers. How’s that for transparency?
From now till 17 March, iHerb is offering 1-day-only 30% off various categories.
We have made things easy for you and provided the promotion codes so you can shop with ease. Free shipping with purchase over S$60.
14 - 15 March, PT: Use code "30BATH" to enjoy 30% off Bath & Shower products
15 - 16 March, PT: Use code "30NOW" to enjoy 30% off Now Foods
11- 21 March, PT: Use code "IHERB315" to enjoy 22% off US$80 sitewide.
New to iHerb? Use code "22NEW" to get 22% off your first order at iHerb.
Curious what others are stocking up during this pandemic to keep well? Take a look at these top sellers.
For mind and body balance
NOW Foods, Vitamin D-3, 125 mcg (5,000 IU), 120 Softgels, S$6.02
Omega-3 Premium Fish Oil, 180 EPA/120 DHA, 100 Fish Softgels, S$9.90
CollagenUP, Unflavored, 206g, S$24.03
Neocell, Super Collagen + C, 250 Tablets, S$26.13
California Gold Nutrition, Gold C, Vitamin C, 1,000 mg, S$10.60
For your beauty needs
100% Natural Moroccan Argan Oil, for skin & hair, 60ml
NutriBiotic, Skin Cleanser, Non-Soap, Fragrance-Free, 473ml, S$10.06
Promote better digestive health
California Gold Nutrition, LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, S$28.27
Fortify your mental acuity
Doctor's Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120 mg, S$12.68
For the home, plus grocery needs
Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g, S$8.96
Citrus Magic, Veggie Wash, Fruit and Vegetable Wash, 946ml, S$12.25
YumEarth, Gummy Bears, Assorted Flavors, 10 Packs, 19.8g, S$9.22
Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml S$10.95
Keep your child healthy
Children's Liquid Gold Vitamin C, USP Grade, Tart Orange Flavor, 118ml, S$9.90
Alive! Kids, Complete Multivitamin, Cherry, Orange & Grape, 60 Gummies, S$12.36
ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$10.12
For your beloved pets
Organix South, TheraNeem Pets, Shampoo, 360ml, S$20.06
Pet Advanced Hip & Joint Plus Omegas, For Cats & Dogs, 120 Soft Chews, S$19.79
