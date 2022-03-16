With the coronavirus still out there, every one of us is forced into a new normal and easing into an endemic way of life. How do we ensure a mind-body balance?

Apart from eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise, our bodies may need a little help with the right supplements. We know trawling the Internet to pick out the right items can be time-consuming and confusing at times. That's why every bestseller featured here, from supplements, personal care, home and grocery, comes with thousands of good reviews on iHerb, so you have more time for self-care. Also, we know your pet is very much a part of your family. That's why this bestselling list includes top deals for your pets too!

For those unfamiliar with iHerb, don’t be surprised by its reasonable price tags. The online retailer is able to offer good prices because they do not work with third-party resellers and they have their own distribution centres. Not only that, you will be able to see, at a glance, each product’s expiry date in the product details, including authentic reviews from purchasing customers. How’s that for transparency?

From now till 17 March, iHerb is offering 1-day-only 30% off various categories.

We have made things easy for you and provided the promotion codes so you can shop with ease. Free shipping with purchase over S$60.

New to iHerb? Use code "22NEW" to get 22% off your first order at iHerb.

Bookmark this page and check out iHerb's daily deals!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Curious what others are stocking up during this pandemic to keep well? Take a look at these top sellers.

For mind and body balance

NOW Foods, Vitamin D-3, 125 mcg (5,000 IU), 120 Softgels, S$6.02. PHOTO: iHerb

Omega-3 Premium Fish Oil, 180 EPA/120 DHA, 100 Fish Softgels. PHOTO: iHerb

CollagenUP, Unflavored, 206g. PHOTO: iHerb

Neocell, Super Collagen + C, 250 Tablets, S$30.29. PHOTO: iHerb

California Gold Nutrition, Gold C, Vitamin C, 1,000 mg, S$21.08. PHOTO: iHerb

For your beauty needs

100% Natural Moroccan Argan Oil. PHOTO: iHerb

NutriBiotic, Skin Cleanser, Non-Soap, Fragrance Free, 473ml, S$9.47. PHOTO: iHerb

Promote better digestive health

California Gold Nutrition, LactoBif Probiotics, 30 Billion CFU, S$28.11. PHOTO: iHerb

Fortify your mental acuity

Doctor's Best, Extra Strength Ginkgo, 120 mg, S$12.93. PHOTO: iHerb

For the home, plus grocery needs

Mamma Chia, Organic Chia Seed, 340g. PHOTO: iHerb

Citrus Magic, Veggie Wash, Fruit and Vegetable Wash, 946ml. PHOTO: iHerb

YumEarth, Gummy Bears, Assorted Flavors, 10 Packs, 19.8g. PHOTO: iHerb

Now Foods, Essential Oils, Lavender, 30ml S$12.58. PHOTO: iHerb

Keep your child healthy

Children's Liquid Gold Vitamin C, USP Grade, Tart Orange Flavor, 118ml. PHOTO: iHerb

Alive! Kids, Complete Multivitamin, Cherry, Orange & Grape, 60 Gummies. PHOTO: iHerb

ChildLife, Essentials, Liquid Vitamin C, Natural Orange Flavor, 118.5 ml, S$8.94. PHOTO: iHerb

For your beloved pets

Organix South, TheraNeem Pets, Shampoo, 360ml. PHOTO: iHerb

Pet Advanced Hip & Joint Plus Omegas, For Cats & Dogs, 120 Soft Chews. PHOTO: iHerb

*Terms and conditions apply.

The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always seek advice from a qualified healthcare provider on queries regarding a medical condition. Any action taken by you in reliance on or in connection with this content is solely at your own risk.