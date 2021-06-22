5 best smartwatches under S$100 you can buy from Amazon Singapore

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals!

If you're a fitness bunny like me, owning a smartwatch is essential for tracking your steps, heart rate, sleep pattern and more.

Fitbit, Apple Watch and Garmin may be listed as the top-tier smartwatches in the market, but their three-figure pricing may be a deterrent to most of us shoppers. But did you know, you can purchase some of these wearable techs at a wallet-friendly price?

In the lead up to Prime Day 2021, here are some shopper-approved smartwatches under S$100 you can find on Amazon Singapore, but hurry, as some are limited in stock.

Letsfit Smart Watch, S$70.50

Letsfit Smart Watch. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Letsfit is one of Amazon's best-selling smartwatches and here's why; Lestfit Smart Tracker can monitor your steps, calories burned, sports mileage, and sleep quality status 24 hours a day whilst syncing with their VeryFitPro app. The device can also enjoy up to 10 days of battery life per full charge.

Letsfit has a starring 4.3 out of 5-star rating, and it has over a whopping 42,000 reviews.

One customer shared her review: "This watch looks a lot like an Apple Watch which, in my opinion, is a good thing. It's very lightweight, smooth, and comfortable to wear. Previous to getting this, I had a larger Fitbit that was uncomfortable to wear, so I ended up not using it after a while."

Buy now

Padgene DZ09 Bluetooth Smart Watch with camera, now S$25.38

Padgene DZ09 Bluetooth Smart Watch with camera. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Padgene's smartwatch comes with a sleek and brilliant 1.54" OLED display, and carries most functions you'll need like the pedometer, sleep monitoring, sedentary remind, image viewer, alarm clock, calendar and camera.

Padgene's smartwatch has a 3.4-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews. One customer said the watch doesn't do "talk-to-text, but it is worth every penny. It has a good sound for Bluetooth, pedometer and sleep monitor is good."

Story continues

Buy now

Yamay 022 Smartwatch, S$61.52

Yamay 022 smartwatch. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The Yamay 022 smartwatch has a large 3D curved HD touch screen covered with an aluminium alloy frame, making it sturdy and anti-scratch. The smartwatch contains six main dials readily available to choose from along with another 30 more dials in the Onlyfit app. You can also customise the watch dials.

Users can toggle between 13 exercise modes including outdoor and indoor activities: running, walking, cycling, alpinism, yoga, skipping, tennis, baseball, basketball, badminton, football, rugby, ping-pong. These exercise modes can help you better track your workout, like steps, distance, calories, and make your daily workout more effective.

The Yamay smartwatch has a 4.2-star rating with more than 4,500 reviews.

Buy now

Lintelek Smart Watch, S$73

Lintelek Smart Watch. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Lintelek is one of Amazon's bestsellers and it comes in four colours. There are plenty of user-friendly features for you to use, making this smartwatch your life assistant.

Every day functions like message and call reminder, music control, breathing training, stopwatch, alarm clock, multi-dial setting and two-way anti-lost, help you sort your day. Not only that, this wearable tech is compatible with iOS 8.0, Android 4.4 and above.

Buy now

Yirsur Smart Watch, S$46.81

Yirsur smartwatch. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Yirsur has smart notifications such as vibrate mode and display alerts for incoming calls, texts, email and calendar items plus notifications from social media and other apps. It also has an 'Always-on' function that helps you to read the time and information easily.

This smartwatch also tracks your sports figures and records every calorie you consume.

The Yirsur smartwatch has a 4-star rating with more than 1,000 reviews.

One customer even shared: "Closest to Apple Watch as possible."

Buy now

