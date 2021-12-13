The 10 best Sephora makeup palettes to buy this holiday season

Sephora's Merry Markdowns sale. (PHOTO: Sephora)

Shopping for your bestie isn't easy this holiday season, but if you're like me, and love all things shiny, then you can take the guesswork out of gift-giving by choosing one of the following beauty palettes for them.

E-commerce retailer Sephora Singapore stocks some of the best beauty brands in town, and this is the perfect opportunity for you to chope them right now as Sephora is giving markdown specials of up to 30 per cent off regular price.

Read on for the shiniest palettes we could find.

Nars Mini Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition)

S$31.50 S$45 at Sephora

Nars Mini Eyeshadow Palette. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

A holiday-edition mini eyeshadow palette featuring shades inspired by the iconic Orgasm, Laguna, and Dolce Vita.

Huda Beauty Haze Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

S$24 S$48 at Sephora

Huda Beauty. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This pigment-powered palette houses dreamy mattes, intense metallics, and soft shimmery toppers, all created to highlight, line, and define the eyes. Mix and match the pigments for an endless array of eye looks, from soft, pretty glam to bold, runway-style looks.

Huda Beauty Pastels Obsession Eyeshadow Palette

S$24 S$48 at Sephora

Huda Beauty. (PHOTO: Sephora)

An eyeshadow palette that contains highly pigmented mattes, metallics and shimmer swirl all with smooth, blendable textures in three shades—Rose, Lilac and Mint.

Benefit Fouroscope Earth Angel Cheek Palette

S$45 S$64 at Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics. (PHOTO: Sephora)

A limited-edition, warm and sun-kissed rosy nude cheek palette.

Coach x Sephora Collection Uni Face Palette

S$64 S$80 at Sephora

Coach x Sephora. (PHOTO: Sephora)

A limited-edition all in one face makeup palette created in collaboration with Coach, featuring a soft and creamy blush, radiant highlighter and matte bronzer.

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Highlighter Palette

S$44.80 S$64 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty. (PHOTO: Sephora)

The Diamond Bomb you know and love, now in a highlighter palette of three of Fenty Beauty's reimagined nude shades all inspired by their iconic Gloss Bomb.

Urban Decay Decades Eyeshadow Palette Mini

S$24 S$40 at Sephora

Urban Decay. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This eyeshadow palette collection features high-pigment matte, metallic, and shimmer shades inspired by iconic elements from the '70s to the '00s.

Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette

S$49 S$70 at Sephora

Too Faced. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This eyeshadow palette features 18 cinnamon roll-scented, sweet and spicy shades so seductively rich, warm and toasty, they’re positively cinn-ful …because that’s just how you roll.

Nars Bijoux Eyeshadow Palette

S$59.50 S$85 at Sephora

Nars Bijoux. (PHOTO: Sephora)

This is Nars' largest eyeshadow palette ever featuring sixteen limited-edition, jewel-tone shades in matte, satin, shimmer, and glitter finishes. Swipe and shade your way to style.

Laura Mercier First Cheek Palette Collection

S$56 S$80 at Sephora

Laura Mercier. (PHOTO: Sephora)

A limited-edition, day to night cheek palette inspired by the elegance of a Parisian grand ball curated to compliment all skin tones.