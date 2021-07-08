The best sake bars to visit in Singapore

Sake is more commonly known as nihonshu in Japan, and it comes in a variety of flavour profiles and characteristics. The beauty of sake is that you can drink it at warm, cold or even at room temperature.

When exploring the wide variety of this Japanese rice wine, observe the customs surrounding its consumption and presentation. When you enter a sake bar or izakayas, you'll notice firsthand, a traditional sake set that comprises a serving carafe, surrounded by smaller cups called ochoko. The ochoko is normally made of ceramic and is placed inside a box. Sometimes, wine is poured until it overflows inside the box, which is called a masu.

Nowadays, you can enjoy sake in various bars and restaurants in Singapore. Here are some of our favourites, in no particular order.

1. Freakin' Yummy Izakaya

This izakaya, which is located on Circular Road, features a limited 40-seater space with a stylish yet cosy environment. Heavily decorated with faux cherry blossoms and beautiful lanterns, you'll feel like you've just been transported to Japan in a blink of an eye.

Freakin' Yummy Izakaya, 57 Circular Road, T: 6443 0400

2. The Bar Kakure

The Bar Kakure. (PHOTO: Kakure)

The Bar Kakure is actually a sake bar accompaniment to Omakase fine dining Japanese restaurant Ki-Sho, which is housed in a beautiful black and white bungalow. Try the pairing menu to get the most out of your time and experience.

The Bar Kakure, 29 Scotts Road, T: 90616109

3. Bōruto

(PHOTO: Boruto)

A quick search on the name may land you on Naruto's son profile, but don't be confused; this sake bar wasn't named after the anime character. Bōruto stocks over 50 labels exclusively by the bottle, but if you don't have the heart to drop massive dollars on a bottle, you could order by the glass. An in-house sommelier will be happy to recommend some drink types depending on your mood and palate.

Bōruto, 80 South Bridge Road #01-01, T: 65320418

4. Kabuke Bar

(PHOTO: Kabuke Bar)

Kabuke Bar is located on the second floor of a heritage shophouse along Telok Ayer Street and features a wide variety of sake and contemporary Japanese cuisine. Pair your sake with newly introduced dishes such as Umibudo & Fruit Tomato dish with a sweet shiso vinaigrette dressing and crispy Kurobuta pork.

Kabuke Bar, 200A Telok Ayer Street, T: 88225525

5. Shukuu Japanese Izakaya and Sake Bar

Founded by four young professionals who are crazy about all things Japanese, Shukuu Izakaya is a wonderful place for sake lovers who want to enjoy an authentic Izakaya ambience.

Shukuu Japanese Izakaya and Sake Bar, 8 Stanley Street, T: 63279240

6. Sakemaru Artisan Sake Hideout

Located on the fringes of Boat Quay, this sake bar boasts over 300 labels of sake from Japan. Pair your choice of poison with light bites such as beef tongue and Asari clams for a memorable dine-in experience.

If you're looking to shop from their sake list, they even have a curated directory online.

Sakemaru Artisan Sake Hideout, 55 South Bridge Rd, T: 65132789

7. Orihara Shoten

Orihara's offerings stand out among sake connoisseurs, thanks to their premium boutique sake Jisake and other Japanese alcoholic drinks like plum wines, liqueurs and whiskeys that are rare and exclusive.

Orihara Shoten, 11 Unity St, Robertson Quay, T: 68365710

