The best new luxury beauty products under S$200 to splurge on

Splurging hundreds of dollars on beauty products sounds self-indulgent, but we think you should give yourself the kind of self-care you deserve. Plus, if it makes you feel good, then why not?

Every now and then, investing in a luxurious beauty product can bring you benefits such as uplifting your mood through scents and keeping you feeling at peace.

In the global skincare products category, the market size is even predicted to surpass around US$204.62 billion by 2030. That says a lot about our need for products that improve and nourish the quality of our skin and inner being.

Not only that, studies have found a link between wearers and cosmetics, particularly lipstick, which can increase the mood of the wearer.

Joan Low, Founder & CEO of ThoughtFull, a digital mental health company that brings employee wellbeing solutions to companies, has this to say about self-care. "Many a time, people think of mindfulness as being seated cross-legged and meditating with your eyes closed. In reality, mindfulness can come in many forms and in our daily, most mundane activities. I find my morning and night-time facial routines to be the best "Me-time" for self-care. I particularly like the Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil from Charlotte Tilbury because it engages my senses – from scent, texture, the sound of running water, and of course, the afterglow feel once I'm done!"

To help you shorten your search for the next best luxury beauty products to indulge in, here are some of the newest products to hit the market.

1. Jo Malone London Sea Daffodil Cologne

S$158 at Sephora Singapore

Jo Malone Sea Daffodil Cologne. (PHOTO: Sephora)

A luminous solar floral scent inspired by the rare sea daffodil in the salt-blown sands of southern Italy.

2. Maison 21G Demi Lunes Candles

S$75 at Sephora Singapore

Maison 21G Demi Lunes Candles. (PHOTO: Sephora)

A half-moon shaped scented wax candle with a wick to be lit with a lighter and form part of a dual candle set.

3. Hermès Plein Air Complexion Balm

Buy now at Selfridges

Hermès Plein Air Complexion Balm. (PHOTO: Hermès)

Hermès Beauty recently unveiled their new Creative Beauty Director Gregoris Pyrpylis as well as products for the complexion, under the Hermès Plein Air collection. In his new outpost, we're seeing the launch of the complexion balm in 12 shades, two finishing powders, a powder brush and blotting papers. What makes the collection stand out as well is the fragrance concocted by blending regenerative arnica with essence of sandalwood, enveloped in notes of green tea.

You can also shop the new range at Hermès Liat Towers, Hermès Marina Bay Sands, Hermès Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Department Store and Hermes.com.

4. Burberry Beauty Kisses Satin Lip Colour

S$52 at Sephora Singapore

Burberry Kisses Satin Lip Colour. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

This satin lip colour, with a new satin finish and long-lasting formula, has an intense pigment that creates medium to high coverage and stays in place all day long.

5. Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette

S$105 at Sephora

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

An eyeshadow palette with a luxurious case that houses a range of radiant eyeshadow colours.

6. Gucci Bloom Eau De Toilette

S$147 at Sephora

Gucci Bloom Eau De Toilette. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

This sophisticated perfume features notes of natural tuberose and Jasmine to create an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin. boosting your confidence by day and, with its essential oil, bringing a sense of calm and relaxation by night.

7. The Elemis Kit: English Rose-Infused Body Trio

S$96 at Lookfantastic

Elemis Kit: English Rose-Infused Body Trio. (PHOTO: LookFantastic)

The Elemis Kit: English Rose-Infused Body Trio is the perfect luxury gift, featuring three bodycare treats to pamper your way to petal-soft skin. Plus, each formula is exquisitely scented with a light, floral fragrance.

8. Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream

S$157.50 at LookFantastic

Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream. (PHOTO: LookFantastic)

Ideal for dry sensitive skin, the Rich Cream is infused with replenishing bio-ceramides which seeks to hydrate and comfort the complexion, encouraging plump, toned and radiance skin. Fragranced with the soft scent of violet leaves, rose petals, white wood and benzoin resin, the sumptuous cream offers a sweet gentle aroma.

Bonus:

Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir Rose

S$207 at Sephora

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau De Parfum. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

I know this may be a little over budget but can you resist a symphony of scent which includes tuberose and sweet plum? The newest amber floral fragrance from Narciso Rodriguez also blends top notes of Italian bergamot oil and pink peppercorn to bring a sweet fruitiness note, while the base note is concocted from creamy oriental vanilla – thus rounding up this sensual must-have for women.

