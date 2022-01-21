The best hair thickening shampoos to buy right now

Sephora and Lookfantastic are the meccas for all things beauty; whatever your beauty concerns, you can find almost anything at this beauty-retail concept store.

So if your current beauty concern is to achieve fuller, voluminous hair, we think you should get a hair thickening shampoo and add it to your shower time.

Hair thickening shampoos are chock-full of hair-boosting ingredients such as vitamins to help boost strength and moisture. By having a clean scalp, you're reaching one step closer to having fuller hair. Also, by removing impurities that clog your hair follicles, you are one step closer to minimising scalp build-up.

There is no scientific proof that any product (except certain registered medicinal products) or service can retard hair loss or promote hair growth.

Nanogen's 5 in 1 Exfoliating Shampoo and Conditioner for Men

Nanogen's 5 in 1 Exfoliating Shampoo and Conditioner for Men is a thickening treatment specially formulated for men seeking a quick and easy alternative to traditional hair washing.

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo Supersize

The Grow Gorgeous Supersize Intense Thickening Shampoo features volumising haircare essentials, perfect for giving fine, flat hair types a body-building boost.

Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Thanks to their Ocean Silk Technology, where they combine a potent variety of sea algae that boost moisture and shine with thickening innovation, you'll see smoother and thicker hair in no time.

Kerastase Specifique Anti Hair Loss Shampoo

A thickening shampoo that gives body and tone to fine thinning hair; this shampoo is ideal for frequent usage.

Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumising Shampoo

This volumising lightweight shampoo includes avocado oil, green tea extract and lemon balm, which helps to create big bouncy hair.

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Thickening + Volumizing Shampoo

This multi-benefit volumising shampoo enhances volume and fullness without dulling or creating sticky or stiff after-effects. It contains maltodextrin, a natural sugar starch, helps to thicken and separate strands for fuller-looking hair.

Moroccanoil Shampoo & Volumiser Duo

This volume-boosting shampoo and conditioner duo is infused with nourishing argan oil to gently cleanse and restore your hair’s body and shine, without weighing it down.

