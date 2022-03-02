The best fitness, health & beauty sales on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee this 3.3

Woman shoping online in the living room. PHOTO: Getty Images

Bargain hunters, the first double-digit sale of the year is fast on our heels! On 3 March, our favourite e-tailers, Amazon, Lazada and Shopee, will be pulling out all the stops to woo your dollars.

We know, it's a minefield out there in the shopping cyberspace. Yahoo Shopping has got you covered in this article for those looking for fitness, health & beauty bargains. We have singled out the top deals and indicated specific deal dates and promotions so you can keep a lookout for them. Remember, final prices will only be released on 3 March, midnight! So bookmark this page and cart out your desired items!

Happy shopping and happy saving.

When: 3 - 6 March

Promotion 1: New-to-Amazon

Between 3 to 6 March only, new Amazon SG shoppers can enjoy S$5 off first order with a minimum spend of S$10 on eligible Amazon SG orders. Enter *NEW5OFF* code at checkout to redeem within the qualifying period. In addition, eligible customers will receive a follow-up S$5 Gift Card within the next 30 days of purchase. Sign up for Prime membership and get 30-day free trial. T&Cs apply.

Promotion 2: Special promotions for all customers

Enjoy S$15 off S$60 (with code “33SALE”) on Amazon SG items from Electronics, PC, Wireless, Home Entertainment, Office, and Beauty Categories.

Remember, special promotional prices are strictly available only from 3-6 March. So hurry!

Nintendo Ring fit Adventure - Switch. PHOTO: Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7, Aluminium Case. PHOTO: Amazon

GoPro HERO10. PHOTO: Amazon

Xiaomi Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale. PHOTO: Amazon

CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser. PHOTO: Amazon

Shopee 3.3 celebrates a healthier, happier & fitter you

When: 3 - 15 March

Only on 3 March, look forward to S$33 cashback available all day for everyone! Plus, from now till 15 March, snag S$0.01 ShopeePay deals to enjoy discounts up to 99% off!

Shopee top deals:

Rockbros for your cycling needs

Story continues

Bicycle Helmet Adult Unisex Lightweight 57-61cm. PHOTO: Shopee

Theragun Singapore’s post-workout percussive therapy devices

Theragun MINI - Ultra-portable. PHOTO: Shopee

When: 3-5 March only

Enjoy S$4 off with every S$50 spent. Collect your vouchers right now! Available from 9am, 12nn and 6pm!

Midnight Brands Flash Sale (over 100 brands at up to 80% off)

When: 3 March, 12am -2am

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds. PHOTO: Lazada

Zenyum Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Beauty Insider Winner. PHOTO: Shopee

Visit Amazon, Lazada and Shopee for more exciting 3.3 deals.