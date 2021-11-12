Benjamin Kheng juggles many balls but will focus more on music now

SINGAPORE — Benjamin Kheng is back with a new single, 'Baby Mama', following his last offering, 'Fresh Feelings', earlier this year.

The actor-singer started his solo music career in 2019 and since then, he has carved out a style that incorporates pop, soul, and R&B.

'Baby Mama', which dropped on 5 November, is a fun dance R&B number reminiscent of the late '90s and early '00s updated with a modern electronic touch.

Singaporean actor-musician Benjamin Kheng released his single 'Baby Mama' on 5 November 2021. (Photo: Sony Music Singapore)

Benjamin explained the song this way: "'Baby Mama' is about the weird but wonderful sensation of knowing someone isn’t good for you and going for them anyway. I don’t actually have a baby mama."

The multi-hyphenate artist who juggles many balls – he's sung, acted, written, directed and hosted for TV, film, theatre, and radio – described his solo music as "the middle child" that he sometimes forgets at the mall. He says that going forward, he will be focusing on making music for a while but for now, he's going on a holiday.

We had a chat with Benjamin about his music, his "weird" TikTok videos and how he manages his mental wellness. Check out our interview in the video above!

Anyway, here's the music video for 'Baby Mama':