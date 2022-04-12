The Body Shop has been a game-changer since its debut in 1976. As a human right and environmental activist, founder Dame Anita Roddick shook the beauty industry by ripping beauty norms. Back in the '70s, The Body Shop was one of the first to campaign against animal testing, harness only ethically-sourced natural ingredients, advocate for fair trade with farmers and suppliers, and redefine what beauty is – bold and forward-looking even for today’s standards.

And now, one of its bestselling ranges, Drops of Youth has changed its name to Edelweiss. A bottle of Drops of Youth concentrate is sold every 20 seconds worldwide. So why the change? In a 2021 Global Self Love Index launched by The Body Shop, an overwhelming majority of people across the globe felt that their self-confidence took a hit with the so-called beauty conventions – what with the common practice of airbrushing, placing value on youthful appearances and more.

Shop The Body Shop at LazMallThe Body Shop Official Store on Shopee

Edelweiss. PHOTO: The Body Shop

The name change marks yet another step in the brand's forward movement towards inclusivity. Rather than being subject to the ageist notion that beauty equates to youth, the bold name change of its best-selling skincare range also comes with a reformulation and extended line-up.

Notably, the new Edelweiss product range is now even more powerful. As a flower that thrives in the harsh conditions of the Swiss Alps, Leontopodic acid is produced when the Edelweiss flower is in distress. Leontopodic acid is a unique and powerful ingredient that’s 60 per cent stronger than the antioxidant ferulic acid that was originally used for Drops of Youth.

If you are a fan of Drops of Youth, fret not. The Edelweiss line-up includes the legendary Concentrate and favourites from Drops of Youth range, adding two more products to its range – Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate and Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Cream – to ensure all your daily skin needs are well-taken care of.

Story continues

The Edelweiss range is now available in all The Body Shop stores islandwide and online on Lazada and Shopee. Shop the sale and exclusive The Body Shop bundles now.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

Cleanse

The Body Shop Edelweiss Face Cleanser, 100ml

Exfoliate

The Body Shop Edelweiss Liquid Peel, 100ml

Target

Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate, 50ml

The Body Shop Edelweiss Eye Concentrate, 10ml

Edelweiss Serum Concentrate Sheet Mask, 21ml

Moisturise

Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream, 50ml

Edelweiss Bouncy Jelly Mist, 57ml

Remember to claim vouchers on LazMall and Shopee to stack your discounts!

Don’t miss out on The Body Shop's free gifts with purchase, plus voucher discounts on both Lazada and Shopee! Free delivery with S$40 spend. Valid till 30 April.