Arashi’s cute Twitter thread features rare replies from Satoshi Ohno

Members of Japanese pop music band, Arashi (left to right): Kazunari Ninomiya, Masaki Aiba, Sho Sakurai, Satoshi Ohno, and Jun Matsumoto. (Photo: Arashi/Instagram)

J-pop idol group Arashi, who is now on hiatus, gathered virtually on Twitter on Friday (26 November), much to their fans’ delight.

That day was not only Arashi’s leader Satoshi Ohno’s birthday, but also the Japanese release date of their first ever concert film Record Of Memories.

The Twitter thread was started by Sho Sakurai, who went to Hokkaido to promote Record Of Memories. Comparing the warmth of the welcome to Hokkaido’s chilly weather, he wrote, “Such a surprisingly warm welcome up in these northern lands! Hot hot! Hot hot!”

He also shared a photo of him freezing in negative two degrees Celsius weather, and said he had a “Jun Dog” since Jun Matsumoto wasn’t there with him.

The tweet provoked multiple replies from the other Arashi members, including Ohno, who has been taking a break from the scene since Arashi started their hiatus in January this year. It was one of the rare times fans get to hear from him.

“I'm a happy Ohno today. Thank you to Sho and everyone who came to see it [Record Of Memories]! Excited for this day to be here!” replied Ohno. He even ended the thread with “I love you” to Arashi and fans, after they sent him birthday wishes.

Apparently, that was not all, as Masaki Aiba started a new Twitter thread later that day, thanking Sakurai for his hard work, promoting the film “from Hokkaido to Okinawa in a single day.”

Ohno and the other Arashi members also left simple messages of gratitude to Sakurai, who said that he “actually spent most of the day ‘above the clouds’,” like a true blue arashi, which means storm in Japanese. He probably meant that he had a pleasant time flying to different cities to promote the concert film.

Arashi’s rare conversation on Twitter came as a surprise and a joyous episode for many fans. Some of them found the thread “too cute”, while some were elated to see that the band members' friendships are still going strong.