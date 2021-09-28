SINGAPORE – Fans of Uniqlo collaborations take note – the first UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) collaboration collection with American artist Jeff Koons drops on 4 October.

If you are into contemporary art, you should be familiar with the name Jeff Koons.

If you're not, here's a crash course. Specialising in sculptures depicting everyday objects and widely known for his iconic sculptures Rabbit and Balloon Dog, you would probably have seen balloon animals made in stainless steel and mirror-finishes during your travels or around malls.

Jeff Koons' iconic balloon dog. PHOTO: Uniqlo

For over 40 years, Jeff Koons has created some of the world's most impactful and influential contemporary art. A multiple award-winner, his works have been exhibited in major museums, galleries, and cultural institutions around the world, including Rockefeller Center, the Palace of Versailles, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

American artist Jeff Koons. PHOTO: Uniqlo

Based on five of his iconic sculptures, the UTs will be expressed in their distinctive refined graphic style. The collection features images of five sculptures by Jeff Koons including Rabbit and Balloon Dog (Orange), which are among the 20th century’s most iconic artworks. The artwork handpicked for this collaboration celebrates the themes of self-acceptance, empowerment, and transcendence.

Here's a sneak peek into the Jeff Koons X Uniqlo collection here.

Jeff Koons X Uniqlo Collaboration arrives in-stores 4 October 2021. PHOTO: Uniqlo

