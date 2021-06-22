Amazon S'pore Prime Day 2021: Jabra earbuds now up to 62% off

Shopping:

Reta Lee
·Editor-in-Chief, Lifestyle
·2-min read

Amazon Singapore has quietly slashed up to 62 per cent off Jabra's wireless earbuds and the savings are massive!

Jabra is known for their products that deliver, and the wireless earphones are a huge deal.

Jabra 100-99000002-40 Elite 65t Earbuds. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)
Jabra 100-99000002-40 Elite 65t Earbuds. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The Jabra 100-99000002-40 Elite 65t Earbuds has over 21,000 ratings on Amazon, with 61 per cent near-perfect ratings. It's loved for good quality sounds and how snug it fits.

This is Jabra’s third-generation earbuds that promise true wireless stability – you can take calls and listen to music without worry about audio dropouts. 

The earbuds feature a four-microphone technology, which offers best-in-class call performance, with up to 15 hours of battery for maximum productivity— even when you’re working or learning from home on your smartphone.

One customer even raved about it: "Sound quality is excellent. Easily on par with my V-moda M100 headphones, though not as nice as my Sennheiser 85s. There is a bit of audio delay, unfortunately, so they can't be used with apps like Smule. They fit nicely, and I haven't had them fall out except for when I tried to wear them under my Shoei motorcycle helmet. Even then, they were comfortable, and only popped out because my helmet is very snug, so it gripped the buds when taking it off."

Buy now at S$102.60, before S$268 (62% off)

Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)
Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones is another product that's engineered for the best wireless calls and music experience with SmartSound. When you pair your device (headphones are compatible with iPhone and Android) with the Jabra Sound+ app, the SmartSound automatically adapts the audio experience based on your settings, giving you audio that’s perfectly suited to your environment. 

For instance, the Elite 85H Noise Cancelling Headphones can automatically detect when you are on a train and switch on Smart Active Noise Cancellation, blocking the noise around you, or recognise when you are on a train platform, and enable the HearThrough feature. Through the Jabra Sound+ app you can personalise your sound experience for different situations.

It's also packed with advanced technology that uses six of the eight built-in microphones to enhance call quality and block out background and wind noise.

One satisfied customer shared: "Switched these from the Beats Solo Pros searching primarily for comfort and competent sound + ANC. It more than passes the test. If you can snag in the US$170 range, well worth every penny. Jabra always hits."

Buy now at S$259, before S$428 (39% off)

