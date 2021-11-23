Amazon Singapore is quietly slashing the prices of these Apple AirPods

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals!

Updated with new pricing.

If you haven’t made the jump to wireless earbuds, here’s a major reason for you to do so – Amazon Singapore is giving you a huge discount on the previous and current Apple AirPod models. If you’re already using Apple’s Macbook, iPhone or iPad, the AirPods will be a great addition to your lifestyle needs.

More shopping deals:

Build a workout regimen around your lifestyle and see obvious results

Making ice cream🍦is easy with these happiness generating devices

Beat hot humid nights with this under S$50 sleep hack and sleep like a baby

5 best smartwatches under S$100 you can buy from Amazon Singapore

Hotpot and smokeless grill wonders, plus foolproof ways to create them at home

Kate Middleton's fave Superga shoes can be yours for only S$69.90

Apple AirPod Gen 2. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The Apple AirPods Gen 2 is powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip and can deliver up to 2x faster when switching between active devices, and a 1.5x faster connection time for phone calls. The H1 chip also drives voice-enabled Siri access and delivers up to 30 per cent lower gaming latency. It’s the higher quality sound that Apple fans have been rooting for.

With the Wireless Charging Case, charging is as simple as placing the AirPods case on a Qi-certified charging mat.

The Apple AirPods Gen 2 is now on sale for S$163 on Amazon Singapore.

Apple AirPods Pro. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The creme de la creme of AirPods, the AirPods Pro features noise-cancelling capabilities, plus silicone ear tips for a more secure fit.

It’s definitely an investment to purchase, and we reckon now’s a good time to take advantage of Amazon Singapore’s savings.

The Apple AirPods Pro is now on sale for S$276 on Amazon Singapore.