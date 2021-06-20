Amazon just took 35% off these Bose noise-cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, Black. (PHOTO: Amazon)

If you’re working from home like many of us, you’ll want to pick up a hardy noise-cancelling headphones for your video calls. Distractions like noisy construction or busy households may disrupt your workflow - but these highly-rated Bose noise-cancelling headphones are worth the top dollars. Plus with Amazon Prime Day’s amazing deals you wouldn’t want to miss out on this one!

With over 30,000 ratings on Amazon’s website, these headphones are giving you a bang for your buck.

One Amazon customer shared: “I purchased these and the Sony WH1000XM2 to compare the two. Cnet says they both have a "9" for sound quality. I would agree, they both sound excellent. The Bose won the test for its noise cancellation, performance talking to people on the phone, comfort on my head, and sound processing.”

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, Silver. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Excellent sound quality

The headphones come with a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system that provides clear calls, even in windy or noisy environments. It is also equipped with a volume-optimized EQ that gives you balanced audio performance at any volume.

“The Bose and Sony both have excellent sound quality for playing music. I personally prefer the sound the Sony produces. The Sony iPhone app lets you choose your levels on an equalizer, and I like that. However, the Bose hears what type of music you're playing and automatically optimizes the sound, and it does a really good job,” shares another five-star Amazon reviewer.

Bottom line

At 20% off these headphones are worth a buy (you’ll also save S$100!). Not only that, they’re wireless, so you can talk your call while on the way to work or tending to errands in the house.

The headphones come in four variants: Black, Silver, Midnight Blue (normal price) and Rose Gold.