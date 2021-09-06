All the laptop deals you need to know at Lenovo’s 9.9 sale

Double-digit sale dates are always a great time to score good deals, and more so when tech gadgets come into play. You might be looking at a new laptop to boost your productivity as you work from home, searching for a basic laptop for your child for home-based learning, upgrading to a powerful engine for your media needs or upping your game literally with a powerful gaming laptop – regardless of needs, we got you covered with Lenovo’s 9.9 deals.

Don’t miss out on these deals for Malaysia readers !

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 (Photo: Lenovo)

If you’re looking for an ultralight but powerful laptop that’s easy to bring around, the X1 Carbon Gen 8th is lighter yet more technically impressive than before. Think longer-lasting battery life, best-in-class connectivity, and rapid charging technology housed in a solid built. It’s the premium option for any workaholic!

Special promo: Save RM3,458 + up to extra 12% off for LenovoPro Members!

ThinkPad T14

This lean and mean machine offers nearly unlimited configurations for your needs, making it one of the most personalised laptops in the market. Coupled together with best-in-class wide-angle Dolby Vision™ 4K UHD panel and Dolby Audio™ Speaker System for enhanced sound – work and play come together in a neat package.

X1 Extreme

With up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro H series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics options, the 15.6" ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop delivers everything you need to create and enjoy multimedia—especially when paired with the option of amazing 4K displays with Dolby Vision™. What’s more, this powerhouse supports up to four independent monitors for the multi-tasker.

ThinkPad P15s

With powerful Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics, the ThinkPad P15s is a 15.6" mobile workstation weighing just 1.75kg. Get epic battery life on the go, as well as an option for 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision™ for truly amazing, vibrant visuals. Great for students, engineers, and designers who need to work from anywhere.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Up your game with a laptop with clear visuals and smooth gameplay! The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is engineered up to a cutting-edge 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, discrete NVIDIA® graphics, up to a 120Hz FHD display, and an advanced gaming keyboard. Best of all, you can bring it around and reign anywhere you want.

Exclusive offer in Malaysia

Exclusive to Yahoo mailers, Sign up for Lenovo using your valid Yahoo Mail address to enjoy up to 10% OFF selected laptop, visuals or accessories and stand a chance to win a mystery gift (worth RM1,180 each)* for FREE. Learn more here.

*offer valid for highest spender using YAHOO promo code from 8.8 -10.8

MY LenovoPro benefits are endless with buy now, pay later financing option; trade-up option and finally, Device As A Service (DaaS) to help local businesses with their digital transformation.

For more information about the laptops and deals, call the toll-free number for Malaysia at 1800-88-5266.

*First 10 callers stand a chance to win a surprise gift worth RM151!

*T&C applied* on selected products

