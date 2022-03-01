Home and kitchen deals for 2022's first double-digit sales on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee

Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·1-min read
In this article:
Singapore's favourite shopping websites, Shopee, Lazada and Amazon are gearing up for the first double digit sales date of 2022. If you're eyeing any kitchen appliances or dining peripherals, this is a good time to start adding items to your cart and checking out the price differences on 3 March itself.

Of course, being the deals-hunters as we are, we have some visibility on the deets to help you plan ahead. Scroll on and keep checking back for more deals!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, from $78 (Photo: Amazon)
CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, from $78 (Photo: Amazon)

Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife

Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife, S$26.25 (Photo: Amazon)
Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife, S$26.25 (Photo: Amazon)

Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5

Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5, S$22.90 (Photo: Amazon)
Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5, S$22.90 (Photo: Amazon)

Ninja Air Grill AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill

Ninja Air Grill AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill, S$344.10 (Photo: Lazada)
Ninja Air Grill AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill, S$344.10 (Photo: Lazada)

Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L

Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L, S$41.80 (Photo: Lazada)
Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L, S$41.80 (Photo: Lazada)

LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, S$849 (Photo: Lazada)
LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, S$849 (Photo: Lazada)

Table Matters x Shopee Brand Box - [Randomly Picked] Set of 2 - 10.5 inch Dinner Plate - Premium Collection

Table Matters x Shopee Brand Box - [Randomly Picked] Set of 2 - 10.5 inch Dinner Plate - Premium Collection (Photo: Shopee)
Table Matters x Shopee Brand Box - [Randomly Picked] Set of 2 - 10.5 inch Dinner Plate - Premium Collection (Photo: Shopee)

Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker

Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker (Photo: Shopee)
Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker (Photo: Shopee)

Airbot Bread Maker

Airbot Bread Maker (Photo: Shopee)
Airbot Bread Maker (Photo: Shopee)

