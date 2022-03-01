Home and kitchen deals for 2022's first double-digit sales on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee
Singapore's favourite shopping websites, Shopee, Lazada and Amazon are gearing up for the first double digit sales date of 2022. If you're eyeing any kitchen appliances or dining peripherals, this is a good time to start adding items to your cart and checking out the price differences on 3 March itself.
Of course, being the deals-hunters as we are, we have some visibility on the deets to help you plan ahead. Scroll on and keep checking back for more deals!
Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
CROCK POT Artisan 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Acacia Wood Cheese Board Set with Black Slate & Cheese knife
Measurik Silicone Baking Mats Set of 5
Ninja Air Grill AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
Joyoung Brown Multi Function Electric Hot Pot 1.2L
LG MJ3965BGS 39L Convection NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
Table Matters x Shopee Brand Box - [Randomly Picked] Set of 2 - 10.5 inch Dinner Plate - Premium Collection
Rommelsbacher WA 1000/E Waffle Maker
Airbot Bread Maker
